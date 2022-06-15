today's howtos
-
What are masked services in Linux, and how do you manage them? [Ed: Jack Wallen is conflating Microsoft systemd with Linux]
Have you ever gone to start or stop a service in Linux using the systemctl command only to see a warning such as:
Failed to start postgresql.service: Unit postgresql.service is masked
You know you installed the Postgresql database server and it was working properly, yet somehow you no longer have control over the service. You can’t manage it in any way. What happened?
First of all, masks are a different way of disabling a service. Here’s the difference: When you disable a service with sudo systemctl disable, all symlinks for the service are removed. When masking a service, the symlinks are moved and then point to /dev/null. When you simply disable a service, it can still be started manually. When you mask a service, it cannot be started manually. In other words, masking a service renders the service permanently unusable until it’s unmasked.
-
How to install KDE neon 20220714 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install KDE neon 20220714.
-
How to Install Joomla! on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting
Joomla! is a popular open-source CMS written in PHP. It is built on a model–view–controller web application framework, and it offers many features such as blogs, page caching, support for language internationalization, etc.
A number of modules are also available for discussion forums, photo galleries, social media, etc. Joomla! makes it easy to create a personal blog and other personal or community online presences. Installing Joomla! is fairly easy, we will show you how to install Joomla! on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to repair and clone disk with ddrescue
ddrescue is a tool that can be used to repair and clone disks on a Linux system. This includes hard drives, partitions, DVD discs, flash drives, or really any storage device. It performs data recovery by copying data as blocks.
If ddrescue encounters errors from the data it’s trying to copy, it can discard them and keep only the good data. This makes it an ideal tool when trying to recover data from a corrupted disk. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install ddrescue and use it to clone a full disk or partition, and write that data to an empty storage space.
-
How to Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 36 (Simple Guide)
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install LAMP stack on Fedora 36.
-
Ansible Vault Tutorial
In previous tutorials we discussed Ansible, a great tool we can use for automation and provisioning. We talked about basic Ansible concepts, we saw some of the most used Ansible modules, how to manage variables and how to perform basic loops in playbooks; now it’s time to see how to protect sensitive information which sometimes may be needed to accomplish some tasks. In order to protect sensitive information when using Ansible, we encrypt them with Ansible Vault.
In this article we discuss the basics of Ansible Vault, and we see how we can use it to encrypt variables or entire playbooks.
-
How to run commands periodically with anacron on Linux
When we need to schedule a task on a Linux system we can use utilities like cron or systemd-timers. Various implementations of cron exist, but they have in common the fact that they run as a system service, and are designed to be used on systems which are always up and running, like servers. When we need to schedule a task on a desktop or a notebook, which are turned off more often, we can use anacron instead.
In this article we learn what is anacron, what are the differences between anacron and cron, and how to use anacron to schedule commands on Linux.
-
How to change LibreOffice language
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to change the language in LibreOffice on a Linux system. Setting the language in LibreOffice will not only reflect changes in the menus of the application, but will also allow you to get auto correct recommendations in the target language, but these settings can be configured independently of each other. Follow the steps below to get started.
-
How to enable language spell check in LibreOffice
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to enable the language spell check feature in LibreOffice on a Linux system. This will allow you to get spell check and auto correct suggestions in the language of your choosing. Follow the steps below to get started.
-
How to create desktop shortcuts in Linux
Many people find it useful to organize some of their most frequented applications as shortcuts on their desktop. This allows for quick launching of programs or custom shortcuts. Although most Linux systems rely on a sidebar app launcher or start menu, desktop shortcut launchers can allow you to open applications or websites super fast, since they live right on your desktop and make the targets only a click away.
In this tutorial, you will see how to create desktop shortcuts on a variety of desktop environments, including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, and LXQt. This will include setting a custom icon and name for your desktop shortcut, in order to make them easily identifiable and tailored to your tastes.
-
