Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt Aginst Linux, CISA Still Covering Up for Microsoft
New Linux Malware Framework Lets Attackers Install Rootkit on Targeted Systems [Ed: Unlike Windows, Linux does not have back doors and zero-days ignored by the vendor (Microsoft) for months, so for this malware to get to the system something dumb needs to happen]
A never-before-seen Linux malware has been dubbed a "Swiss Army Knife" for its modular architecture and its capability to install rootkits.
This previously undetected Linux threat, called Lightning Framework by Intezer, is equipped with a plethora of features, making it one of the most intricate frameworks developed for targeting Linux systems.
New ‘Lightning Framework’ Linux malware installs rootkits, backdoors [Ed: Microsoft propagandists still try to conflate malware with "backdoors", which is something Windows has by design; this is misleading, borderline defamatory]
A new and previously undetected malware dubbed 'Lightning Framework' targets Linux systems and can be used to backdoor infected devices using SSH and deploy multiple types of rootkits.
CNMF Discloses Malware in Ukraine [Ed: As usual, CISA conveniently leaves out the fact that this is Microsoft Windows (from the original: "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\java-sdk"; CISA: keep using things with back doors in them. It's for "security"... "national security", i.e. we being in control of all your systems and thus your life; today, Thursday, CISA disclosed almost half a dozen very severe flaws in Windows systems, without even once mentioning the words Microsoft or Windows. Several times the severity was almost 10 out of 10.]
CISA encourages users and administrators to review U.S. Cyber Command’s press release, Cyber National Mission Force discloses IOCs from Ukrainian networks, as well as their VirusTotal and GitHub pages for more information. See Mandiant’s report, Evacuation and Humanitarian Documents used to Spear Phish Ukrainian Entities, for additional information.
