Programming Leftovers
GSoC Post 1: FlatpakKCM Update 1
The previous blog post introduced my project for this summer. This blog post gives an update on the work that has been done so far in the past 5 weeks, and sketches out the plans for upcoming weeks.
How to Install PHP on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up
PHP is a dynamic programming language that helps drive a lot of the modern web. It allows you to write fast and flexible web applications.
If you have browsed much of the internet, you will have run into a website that PHP drives. For example, any website that uses WordPress is driven by PHP.
Best of all, PHP easily integrates into the Nginx and Apache web servers, complementing the features both provide.
How to use PHP $_POST Global Variable - Pi My Life Up
The $_POST super global (superglobal) variable within PHP is an associative array of variables containing data sent via an HTTP POST request. Using this variable, you can access data sent to your PHP script from a HTML form. You can also send form data via JavaScript.
An alternative to $_POST is the $_GET super global variable. The $_GET variable allows you to access data sent via a GET request. The parameters for a GET request are included in the URL, for example, https://example.com/post.php?test=example. The “test” text is the parameter name and “example“, is the value.
Using the htmlspecialchars() Function in PHP - Pi My Life Up
The htmlspecialchars() function is incredibly useful in PHP, especially when you have text you intend to output.
You can easily convert any special characters to their HTML entity equivalent using this function.
One of the key reasons you will want to do this is to try and prevent XSS. “XSS” stands for cross-site scripting and is an attack when a bad actor attempts to inject malicious code onto your website.
Climbing the Charts (request for feature requests) | lichtkind [blogs.perl.org]
Hurray, released another version of Chart without new features. Actually rewrote the complete documentation and I guess especially this page (with a little help of this list) is all what most people need. That also allowed us to drop the old PDF and HTML docs which took 8/9 of the distributions space (good side effect).
