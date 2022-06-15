Mozilla, Chrome, and Drupal Updates
Support.Mozilla.Org: Introducing Smith Ellis
I’m so happy to introduce our latest addition to the Customer Experience team. Smith Ellis is going to join forces with Tasos and Ryan to develop our support platform. It’s been a while since we got more than 2 engineers on the team, so I’m personally excited to see what we can unlock with more engineers.
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome
Google has released Chrome version 103.0.5060.134 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
Drupal Releases Security Update | CISA
Drupal has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting Drupal 9.3 and 9.4. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
oogleblog.com/2022/07/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_19.html">Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Stable channel has been updated to 103.0.5060.134 for Windows,Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
