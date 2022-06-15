Drupal has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting Drupal 9.3 and 9.4. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Google has released Chrome version 103.0.5060.134 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

The Stable channel has been updated to 103.0.5060.134 for Windows,Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

I’m so happy to introduce our latest addition to the Customer Experience team. Smith Ellis is going to join forces with Tasos and Ryan to develop our support platform. It’s been a while since we got more than 2 engineers on the team, so I’m personally excited to see what we can unlock with more engineers.

You’ve probably heard that caffeine is a drug. That is true and it is possible to overdose on caffeine and die. Heathline reports that a lethal dose of caffeine is around 10 grams. But a typical cup of coffee only contains around 100-200 milligrams of caffeine, so you’d have to drink at least 50 cups to reach a lethal amount. However, some coffee, such as from Death Wish Coffee Co, contains much more caffeine and that makes it easier to overdose. With that in mind, Michael Pick used an Arduino to build a custom coffee machine. According to Pick, Death Wish coffee contains up to 728mg of caffeine per 12oz cup. Theoretically, that makes it possible for a person to drink enough coffee to overdose on caffeine. There aren’t many people out there who drink that much coffee, so this project is entirely tongue-in-cheek. But it is still fun to see an actual progress meter counting up to your death with every cup of joe that you brew. That is exactly what Pick’s coffee machine does. It tracks each cup of coffee brewed and displays the caffeine overdose progress on a small OLED screen attached to the front of the coffee machine.

An omni wheel, sometimes referred to by the more specific trade name “Mecanum” wheel, is a unique type of wheel with “tread” made up of several rollers oriented at an angle relative to the wheel’s spin direction. They allow for forward driving like any other wheel, but also sideways and rotational locomotion depending on the vectoring of all of a vehicle’s wheels working in concert. James Bruton used omni wheels on many of his robots in the past and in his most recent project he equipped a go-kart with an omni wheel for endless drifting. The go-kart has three drive motors. Two Hoverboard-style hub motor/wheel combos sit at the front of the go-kart on a steering rack. They provide normal front-wheel drive dynamics. But at the back of the go-kart there is a large omni wheel oriented perpendicular to the front wheels (at their neutral position). That means that the omni wheel’s rollers are inline with the vehicle. Those rollers spin freely, so the go-kart drives normally. But when Bruton spins the omni wheel motor, the rear end of the go-kart slides out in a drifting maneuver.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a new predominant technology for this advanced world. This technology can change the lifestyle people lead. The question is, what the Internet of Things is? IoT can be described as a network of physical objects connected through the internet. Physical objects could be anything that contains embedded electronics, software, sensor, etc., with the internet. Using the IP addresses, those smart objects can exchange data among the network and can make a decision. Research is going on over the IoT trends and projects. In this article, we will talk about a few IoT project ideas based on standard IoT protocols so that readers get basic knowledge about the Internet of Things. These internet of things examples are keen, useful, and interesting to build.

Programming Leftovers GSoC Post 1: FlatpakKCM Update 1 The previous blog post introduced my project for this summer. This blog post gives an update on the work that has been done so far in the past 5 weeks, and sketches out the plans for upcoming weeks.

How to Install PHP on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up PHP is a dynamic programming language that helps drive a lot of the modern web. It allows you to write fast and flexible web applications. If you have browsed much of the internet, you will have run into a website that PHP drives. For example, any website that uses WordPress is driven by PHP. Best of all, PHP easily integrates into the Nginx and Apache web servers, complementing the features both provide.

How to use PHP $_POST Global Variable - Pi My Life Up The $_POST super global (superglobal) variable within PHP is an associative array of variables containing data sent via an HTTP POST request. Using this variable, you can access data sent to your PHP script from a HTML form. You can also send form data via JavaScript. An alternative to $_POST is the $_GET super global variable. The $_GET variable allows you to access data sent via a GET request. The parameters for a GET request are included in the URL, for example, https://example.com/post.php?test=example. The “test” text is the parameter name and “example“, is the value.

Using the htmlspecialchars() Function in PHP - Pi My Life Up The htmlspecialchars() function is incredibly useful in PHP, especially when you have text you intend to output. You can easily convert any special characters to their HTML entity equivalent using this function. One of the key reasons you will want to do this is to try and prevent XSS. “XSS” stands for cross-site scripting and is an attack when a bad actor attempts to inject malicious code onto your website.

Climbing the Charts (request for feature requests) | lichtkind [blogs.perl.org] Hurray, released another version of Chart without new features. Actually rewrote the complete documentation and I guess especially this page (with a little help of this list) is all what most people need. That also allowed us to drop the old PDF and HTML docs which took 8/9 of the distributions space (good side effect).