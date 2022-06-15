GNU: GNOME, GUADEC, and the Free Software Directory (FSD)
GNOME 43 to add ‘Device Security’ Settings with Secure Boot status & HSI Level | UbuntuHandbook
GNOME announced the first alpha for the next 43 stable series. See what’s new in this popular Linux desktop environments.
GNOME is the default desktop environment for Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation, and optional for Debian, Arch Linux and so forth.
The next v43 is planned for September 21, 2022. So far, it features new “Device Security” sub-settings page of “Privacy” in GNOME Control Center. With it, you can easily find out if “Secure Boot” is enabled in your machine.
Mini-GUADEC 2022 in Berlin | Philip Withnall
GUADEC 2022 has been happening in person for the first time in two years, in Guadalajara. Twenty of us in Europe met up in Berlin for a mini-GUADEC, to attend the main conference remotely. There have been several talks given from here using the nice A/V setup in c-base, who are hosting us.
I gave my talk this afternoon, on the threading rework which is ongoing in gnome-software. The slides are here, the notes are here (source is here), and the recording should be available soon on the GUADEC YouTube channel.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 22, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.
Devices: Projects in Buzzword ("IoT") and Arduino Space
Mozilla, Chrome, and Drupal Updates
Programming Leftovers
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt Aginst Linux, CISA Still Covering Up for Microsoft
