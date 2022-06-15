Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers Linux fundamentals: How to copy, move, and rename files and directories | Enable Sysadmin Copying, moving, and renaming files and directories are standard tasks for sysadmins and end users. Depending on your Linux distribution, you can accomplish these operations in various ways. The Bash shell is usually the most efficient tool for file management. This article assumes you already have a basic understanding of how to open a Linux terminal and enter commands. (See How to access the Linux terminal if you want a refresher.) Connect to your Linux terminal with your regular user account, and get ready to reorganize.

Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Web3 - Safeguarding Our Identity and Personal Data in the Digital World Transformative technologies are generally accompanied by a mixture of excitement and confusion in their early years. Something important is going on out there, although there’s no consensus on what it is yet. A major reason for the lack of consensus is that there’s no single dimension around which to define an emerging technology or business model. It’s like the fable of the blind men and the elephant. Each one touches a different part of the elephant. They then compare notes on what they felt, and learn that they are in complete disagreement. This was the case with the advent of the commercial internet in the early 1990s. A lot was starting to happen around the internet, but we weren’t sure where things were heading. It was pretty clear that a communications revolution was underway: after all, the internet was fundamentally a network of networks, and email was one of its earliest and most popular applications. It was also an information revolution: anyone with a browser, a PC, and an internet connection could now access all kinds of content in the new World Wide Web. And, above all, it promised to be an economic revolution: the internet ushered a historical transition to a new kind of digital economy, including many innovative e-business applications.

FWD 2022 call for volunteers – Fedora Community Blog Fedora’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team is starting to work on the Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2022. This year, we’ll hold a live event on 14–15 October. We want the FWD to be the best one yet and you can help us accomplish this. This is a great opportunity for you to share your experiences with the Fedora community! The DEI team always welcomes new folks to join! We would love to have a larger group of volunteers to make Fedora Week of Diversity bigger and better this year. Help us celebrate our diverse and inclusive community, by signing up to volunteer.

Choosing the right Camel for your ride Apache Camel has been around for more than a decade, and you are probably familiar with the name. But you might not realize that Camel has evolved into multiple innovative solutions, some built specifically to solve the challenges of integration in a Kubernetes and cloud-native environment. Consequently, Apache Camel is still an important developer toolbox for connectivity and digital transformation.

Devices: Projects in Buzzword ("IoT") and Arduino Space 20 Best Internet of Things Projects (IoT Projects) in 2022 Internet of Things (IoT) is a new predominant technology for this advanced world. This technology can change the lifestyle people lead. The question is, what the Internet of Things is? IoT can be described as a network of physical objects connected through the internet. Physical objects could be anything that contains embedded electronics, software, sensor, etc., with the internet. Using the IP addresses, those smart objects can exchange data among the network and can make a decision. Research is going on over the IoT trends and projects. In this article, we will talk about a few IoT project ideas based on standard IoT protocols so that readers get basic knowledge about the Internet of Things. These internet of things examples are keen, useful, and interesting to build.

Equipping a go-kart with an omni wheel for endless drifting | Arduino Blog An omni wheel, sometimes referred to by the more specific trade name “Mecanum” wheel, is a unique type of wheel with “tread” made up of several rollers oriented at an angle relative to the wheel’s spin direction. They allow for forward driving like any other wheel, but also sideways and rotational locomotion depending on the vectoring of all of a vehicle’s wheels working in concert. James Bruton used omni wheels on many of his robots in the past and in his most recent project he equipped a go-kart with an omni wheel for endless drifting. The go-kart has three drive motors. Two Hoverboard-style hub motor/wheel combos sit at the front of the go-kart on a steering rack. They provide normal front-wheel drive dynamics. But at the back of the go-kart there is a large omni wheel oriented perpendicular to the front wheels (at their neutral position). That means that the omni wheel’s rollers are inline with the vehicle. Those rollers spin freely, so the go-kart drives normally. But when Bruton spins the omni wheel motor, the rear end of the go-kart slides out in a drifting maneuver.

This coffee machine lets you know when you've had too much caffeine | Arduino Blog You’ve probably heard that caffeine is a drug. That is true and it is possible to overdose on caffeine and die. Heathline reports that a lethal dose of caffeine is around 10 grams. But a typical cup of coffee only contains around 100-200 milligrams of caffeine, so you’d have to drink at least 50 cups to reach a lethal amount. However, some coffee, such as from Death Wish Coffee Co, contains much more caffeine and that makes it easier to overdose. With that in mind, Michael Pick used an Arduino to build a custom coffee machine. According to Pick, Death Wish coffee contains up to 728mg of caffeine per 12oz cup. Theoretically, that makes it possible for a person to drink enough coffee to overdose on caffeine. There aren’t many people out there who drink that much coffee, so this project is entirely tongue-in-cheek. But it is still fun to see an actual progress meter counting up to your death with every cup of joe that you brew. That is exactly what Pick’s coffee machine does. It tracks each cup of coffee brewed and displays the caffeine overdose progress on a small OLED screen attached to the front of the coffee machine.