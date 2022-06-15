Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers
-
Copying, moving, and renaming files and directories are standard tasks for sysadmins and end users. Depending on your Linux distribution, you can accomplish these operations in various ways.
The Bash shell is usually the most efficient tool for file management. This article assumes you already have a basic understanding of how to open a Linux terminal and enter commands. (See How to access the Linux terminal if you want a refresher.) Connect to your Linux terminal with your regular user account, and get ready to reorganize.
-
Transformative technologies are generally accompanied by a mixture of excitement and confusion in their early years. Something important is going on out there, although there’s no consensus on what it is yet. A major reason for the lack of consensus is that there’s no single dimension around which to define an emerging technology or business model. It’s like the fable of the blind men and the elephant. Each one touches a different part of the elephant. They then compare notes on what they felt, and learn that they are in complete disagreement.
This was the case with the advent of the commercial internet in the early 1990s. A lot was starting to happen around the internet, but we weren’t sure where things were heading. It was pretty clear that a communications revolution was underway: after all, the internet was fundamentally a network of networks, and email was one of its earliest and most popular applications. It was also an information revolution: anyone with a browser, a PC, and an internet connection could now access all kinds of content in the new World Wide Web. And, above all, it promised to be an economic revolution: the internet ushered a historical transition to a new kind of digital economy, including many innovative e-business applications.
-
Fedora’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team is starting to work on the Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2022. This year, we’ll hold a live event on 14–15 October. We want the FWD to be the best one yet and you can help us accomplish this. This is a great opportunity for you to share your experiences with the Fedora community!
The DEI team always welcomes new folks to join! We would love to have a larger group of volunteers to make Fedora Week of Diversity bigger and better this year. Help us celebrate our diverse and inclusive community, by signing up to volunteer.
-
Apache Camel has been around for more than a decade, and you are probably familiar with the name. But you might not realize that Camel has evolved into multiple innovative solutions, some built specifically to solve the challenges of integration in a Kubernetes and cloud-native environment. Consequently, Apache Camel is still an important developer toolbox for connectivity and digital transformation.
Devices: Projects in Buzzword ("IoT") and Arduino Space
-
Internet of Things (IoT) is a new predominant technology for this advanced world. This technology can change the lifestyle people lead. The question is, what the Internet of Things is? IoT can be described as a network of physical objects connected through the internet.
Physical objects could be anything that contains embedded electronics, software, sensor, etc., with the internet. Using the IP addresses, those smart objects can exchange data among the network and can make a decision. Research is going on over the IoT trends and projects.
In this article, we will talk about a few IoT project ideas based on standard IoT protocols so that readers get basic knowledge about the Internet of Things. These internet of things examples are keen, useful, and interesting to build.
-
An omni wheel, sometimes referred to by the more specific trade name “Mecanum” wheel, is a unique type of wheel with “tread” made up of several rollers oriented at an angle relative to the wheel’s spin direction. They allow for forward driving like any other wheel, but also sideways and rotational locomotion depending on the vectoring of all of a vehicle’s wheels working in concert. James Bruton used omni wheels on many of his robots in the past and in his most recent project he equipped a go-kart with an omni wheel for endless drifting.
The go-kart has three drive motors. Two Hoverboard-style hub motor/wheel combos sit at the front of the go-kart on a steering rack. They provide normal front-wheel drive dynamics. But at the back of the go-kart there is a large omni wheel oriented perpendicular to the front wheels (at their neutral position). That means that the omni wheel’s rollers are inline with the vehicle. Those rollers spin freely, so the go-kart drives normally. But when Bruton spins the omni wheel motor, the rear end of the go-kart slides out in a drifting maneuver.
-
You’ve probably heard that caffeine is a drug. That is true and it is possible to overdose on caffeine and die. Heathline reports that a lethal dose of caffeine is around 10 grams. But a typical cup of coffee only contains around 100-200 milligrams of caffeine, so you’d have to drink at least 50 cups to reach a lethal amount. However, some coffee, such as from Death Wish Coffee Co, contains much more caffeine and that makes it easier to overdose. With that in mind, Michael Pick used an Arduino to build a custom coffee machine.
According to Pick, Death Wish coffee contains up to 728mg of caffeine per 12oz cup. Theoretically, that makes it possible for a person to drink enough coffee to overdose on caffeine. There aren’t many people out there who drink that much coffee, so this project is entirely tongue-in-cheek. But it is still fun to see an actual progress meter counting up to your death with every cup of joe that you brew. That is exactly what Pick’s coffee machine does. It tracks each cup of coffee brewed and displays the caffeine overdose progress on a small OLED screen attached to the front of the coffee machine.
Mozilla, Chrome, and Drupal Updates
Programming Leftovers
-
The previous blog post introduced my project for this summer. This blog post gives an update on the work that has been done so far in the past 5 weeks, and sketches out the plans for upcoming weeks.
-
PHP is a dynamic programming language that helps drive a lot of the modern web. It allows you to write fast and flexible web applications.
If you have browsed much of the internet, you will have run into a website that PHP drives. For example, any website that uses WordPress is driven by PHP.
Best of all, PHP easily integrates into the Nginx and Apache web servers, complementing the features both provide.
-
The $_POST super global (superglobal) variable within PHP is an associative array of variables containing data sent via an HTTP POST request. Using this variable, you can access data sent to your PHP script from a HTML form. You can also send form data via JavaScript.
An alternative to $_POST is the $_GET super global variable. The $_GET variable allows you to access data sent via a GET request. The parameters for a GET request are included in the URL, for example, https://example.com/post.php?test=example. The “test” text is the parameter name and “example“, is the value.
-
The htmlspecialchars() function is incredibly useful in PHP, especially when you have text you intend to output.
You can easily convert any special characters to their HTML entity equivalent using this function.
One of the key reasons you will want to do this is to try and prevent XSS. “XSS” stands for cross-site scripting and is an attack when a bad actor attempts to inject malicious code onto your website.
-
Hurray, released another version of Chart without new features. Actually rewrote the complete documentation and I guess especially this page (with a little help of this list) is all what most people need. That also allowed us to drop the old PDF and HTML docs which took 8/9 of the distributions space (good side effect).
Recent comments
1 min 4 sec ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago