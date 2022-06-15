GUADEC 2022 has been happening in person for the first time in two years, in Guadalajara. Twenty of us in Europe met up in Berlin for a mini-GUADEC, to attend the main conference remotely. There have been several talks given from here using the nice A/V setup in c-base, who are hosting us. I gave my talk this afternoon, on the threading rework which is ongoing in gnome-software. The slides are here, the notes are here (source is here), and the recording should be available soon on the GUADEC YouTube channel.

GNOME announced the first alpha for the next 43 stable series. See what’s new in this popular Linux desktop environments. GNOME is the default desktop environment for Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation, and optional for Debian, Arch Linux and so forth. The next v43 is planned for September 21, 2022. So far, it features new “Device Security” sub-settings page of “Privacy” in GNOME Control Center. With it, you can easily find out if “Secure Boot” is enabled in your machine.

Now that Google ChromeOS Flex is generally available and supports more than 400 devices, I decided to give it a try. I grabbed my daughter’s old MacBook Air from 2013, which was collecting dust. And I went through the process, which is about as easy as it can be. Still, I learned how to install ChromeOS Flex the hard way during this process. Before sharing the often frustrating experience in this particular case, I want to be clear. I love what Google is doing with ChromeOS Flex. The ability to repurpose old computers from running macOS or Windows so they can continue on with ChromeOS is brilliant. It will reduce e-waste while also saving both consumers and businesses money since they can reuse computers they already own.

Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers Linux fundamentals: How to copy, move, and rename files and directories | Enable Sysadmin Copying, moving, and renaming files and directories are standard tasks for sysadmins and end users. Depending on your Linux distribution, you can accomplish these operations in various ways. The Bash shell is usually the most efficient tool for file management. This article assumes you already have a basic understanding of how to open a Linux terminal and enter commands. (See How to access the Linux terminal if you want a refresher.) Connect to your Linux terminal with your regular user account, and get ready to reorganize.

Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Web3 - Safeguarding Our Identity and Personal Data in the Digital World Transformative technologies are generally accompanied by a mixture of excitement and confusion in their early years. Something important is going on out there, although there’s no consensus on what it is yet. A major reason for the lack of consensus is that there’s no single dimension around which to define an emerging technology or business model. It’s like the fable of the blind men and the elephant. Each one touches a different part of the elephant. They then compare notes on what they felt, and learn that they are in complete disagreement. This was the case with the advent of the commercial internet in the early 1990s. A lot was starting to happen around the internet, but we weren’t sure where things were heading. It was pretty clear that a communications revolution was underway: after all, the internet was fundamentally a network of networks, and email was one of its earliest and most popular applications. It was also an information revolution: anyone with a browser, a PC, and an internet connection could now access all kinds of content in the new World Wide Web. And, above all, it promised to be an economic revolution: the internet ushered a historical transition to a new kind of digital economy, including many innovative e-business applications.

FWD 2022 call for volunteers – Fedora Community Blog Fedora’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team is starting to work on the Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2022. This year, we’ll hold a live event on 14–15 October. We want the FWD to be the best one yet and you can help us accomplish this. This is a great opportunity for you to share your experiences with the Fedora community! The DEI team always welcomes new folks to join! We would love to have a larger group of volunteers to make Fedora Week of Diversity bigger and better this year. Help us celebrate our diverse and inclusive community, by signing up to volunteer.

Choosing the right Camel for your ride Apache Camel has been around for more than a decade, and you are probably familiar with the name. But you might not realize that Camel has evolved into multiple innovative solutions, some built specifically to solve the challenges of integration in a Kubernetes and cloud-native environment. Consequently, Apache Camel is still an important developer toolbox for connectivity and digital transformation.