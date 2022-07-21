Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of July 2022 11:59:14 PM

According to the Debian people tracker, Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu and Thawte Consulting, is formally removed from Debian today.

I previously covered the first round of mass resignations from Debian in June. The mass resignations have continued. Eight more people departed shortly after my last blog and another five were removed from the Debian keyring today.

That is a total of thirty Debian Developers resigned/removed in approximately three months. This is an unprecedent exodus from the Debian community.

It is pure coincidence that these resignations have occurred while Debian funds are being used to pay lawyers to defame volunteers and censor web sites about Debian.

It is pure coincidence that volunteers are now picking through emails from the early days of Ubuntu, between 2004 and 2010, to determine the connection between pressure from Ubuntu and the suicide of Frans Pop in 2010.