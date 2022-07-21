Mark Shuttleworth resigns from Debian: volunteer suicide and underage girl questions unanswered, mass resignations continue
According to the Debian people tracker, Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu and Thawte Consulting, is formally removed from Debian today.
I previously covered the first round of mass resignations from Debian in June. The mass resignations have continued. Eight more people departed shortly after my last blog and another five were removed from the Debian keyring today.
That is a total of thirty Debian Developers resigned/removed in approximately three months. This is an unprecedent exodus from the Debian community.
It is pure coincidence that these resignations have occurred while Debian funds are being used to pay lawyers to defame volunteers and censor web sites about Debian.
It is pure coincidence that volunteers are now picking through emails from the early days of Ubuntu, between 2004 and 2010, to determine the connection between pressure from Ubuntu and the suicide of Frans Pop in 2010.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 293 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.15.56, 5.10.132, 5.4.207, 4.19.253, 4.14.289, and 4.9.324
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.56 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.132 Linux 5.4.207 Linux 4.19.253 Linux 4.14.289 Linux 4.9.324
3 Distros for Linux Newcomers Who Just Want to Get Work Done
If you're a casual user who just wants a reliable OS that helps you be more productive, here are some top distro recommendations. There are hundreds of versions of Linux. For some people, this sounds like fun. For others, this sounds like a waste of time. Who wants to bother wading through all of those options when they just want something that works? While there isn’t one “best” version of Linux, here are three options that you can’t go wrong with. Each is well-established, comes with corporate backing, and has a substantial community. If three is two options too many, go with the first one, and turn to the other two if you run into any issues.
Google's Weird Commitment to 'Linux'
GNU: GNOME, GUADEC, and the Free Software Directory (FSD)
Recent comments
4 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago