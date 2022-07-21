Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mark Shuttleworth resigns from Debian: volunteer suicide and underage girl questions unanswered, mass resignations continue

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of July 2022 11:59:14 PM Filed under
Debian

According to the Debian people tracker, Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu and Thawte Consulting, is formally removed from Debian today.

I previously covered the first round of mass resignations from Debian in June. The mass resignations have continued. Eight more people departed shortly after my last blog and another five were removed from the Debian keyring today.

That is a total of thirty Debian Developers resigned/removed in approximately three months. This is an unprecedent exodus from the Debian community.

It is pure coincidence that these resignations have occurred while Debian funds are being used to pay lawyers to defame volunteers and censor web sites about Debian.

It is pure coincidence that volunteers are now picking through emails from the early days of Ubuntu, between 2004 and 2010, to determine the connection between pressure from Ubuntu and the suicide of Frans Pop in 2010.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Stable Kernels: 5.15.56, 5.10.132, 5.4.207, 4.19.253, 4.14.289, and 4.9.324

I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.56 kernel.

All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.10.132 Linux 5.4.207 Linux 4.19.253 Linux 4.14.289 Linux 4.9.324

3 Distros for Linux Newcomers Who Just Want to Get Work Done

If you're a casual user who just wants a reliable OS that helps you be more productive, here are some top distro recommendations. There are hundreds of versions of Linux. For some people, this sounds like fun. For others, this sounds like a waste of time. Who wants to bother wading through all of those options when they just want something that works? While there isn’t one “best” version of Linux, here are three options that you can’t go wrong with. Each is well-established, comes with corporate backing, and has a substantial community. If three is two options too many, go with the first one, and turn to the other two if you run into any issues. Read more

Google's Weird Commitment to 'Linux'

  • Google wants to REPLACE LINUX?, GNOME 43, and Unreal Engine on Linux - Linux and Open Source News - Invidious
  • How to install ChromeOS Flex the hard way

    Now that Google ChromeOS Flex is generally available and supports more than 400 devices, I decided to give it a try. I grabbed my daughter’s old MacBook Air from 2013, which was collecting dust. And I went through the process, which is about as easy as it can be. Still, I learned how to install ChromeOS Flex the hard way during this process. Before sharing the often frustrating experience in this particular case, I want to be clear. I love what Google is doing with ChromeOS Flex. The ability to repurpose old computers from running macOS or Windows so they can continue on with ChromeOS is brilliant. It will reduce e-waste while also saving both consumers and businesses money since they can reuse computers they already own.

GNU: GNOME, GUADEC, and the Free Software Directory (FSD)

  • GNOME 43 to add ‘Device Security’ Settings with Secure Boot status & HSI Level | UbuntuHandbook

    GNOME announced the first alpha for the next 43 stable series. See what’s new in this popular Linux desktop environments. GNOME is the default desktop environment for Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation, and optional for Debian, Arch Linux and so forth. The next v43 is planned for September 21, 2022. So far, it features new “Device Security” sub-settings page of “Privacy” in GNOME Control Center. With it, you can easily find out if “Secure Boot” is enabled in your machine.

  • Mini-GUADEC 2022 in Berlin | Philip Withnall

    GUADEC 2022 has been happening in person for the first time in two years, in Guadalajara. Twenty of us in Europe met up in Berlin for a mini-GUADEC, to attend the main conference remotely. There have been several talks given from here using the nice A/V setup in c-base, who are hosting us. I gave my talk this afternoon, on the threading rework which is ongoing in gnome-software. The slides are here, the notes are here (source is here), and the recording should be available soon on the GUADEC YouTube channel.

  • Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 22, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)

    Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6