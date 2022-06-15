Apache Beam users detail stream data processing applications The open source Apache Beam batch and stream data processing technology is finding a home in a growing number of large organizations. At the recent Beam Summit hybrid conference, users from Google, Twitter, Spotify, Adobe, Intuit, LinkedIn and others outlined how and why they are using the Apache Beam technology. Beam became a top-level project at the Apache Software Foundation in 2017. Beam provides capabilities that enable organizations to manage data pipeline workflows for both batch and stream processing for data.

Programming Leftovers Toolbx — bypassing the immutability of OCI containers | Debarshi's den OCI containers are famous for being immutable. Once a container has been created with podman create, it’s attributes can’t be changed anymore. For example, the bind mounts, the environment variables, the namespaces being used, and all the other attributes that can be specified via options to the podman create command. This means that once there’s a Toolbx, it wouldn’t be possible to give it access to a new set of files from the host if the need arose. The Toolbx would have to be deleted and re-created with access to the new paths. This is a problem, because a Toolbx is where the user sets up her development and troubleshooting environment. Re-creating a Toolbx might mean reinstalling a number of different packages, tweaking configuration files, redeploying various artifacts and so on. Having to repeat all that in the middle of a long hacking session, just because the container’s attributes need to be tweaked, can be annoying. This is unlike Flatpak containers, where it’s possible to override the permissions of a Flatpak either persistently through flatpak override or temporarily during flatpak run. Secondly, as the Toolbx code evolves, we want to be able to transparently update existing Toolbxes to enable new features and fix bugs. It would be a real drag if users had to consciously re-create their containers.

GSOC 2022: Second Update In my previous blog post, I mentioned using the GtkListView for the templates submenu. But, after a few discussions with my mentor @antoniof, we decided to use the GtkListBox to create the custom widget for the new documents creation feature, as it would be easier to implement and there is no need to create a factory for it.

Planet Grep now running PtLink Almost 2 decades ago, Planet Debian was created using the "planetplanet" RSS aggregator. A short while later, I created Planet Grep using the same software. Over the years, the blog aggregator landscape has changed a bit. First of all, planetplanet was abandoned, forked into Planet Venus, and then abandoned again. Second, the world of blogging (aka the "blogosphere") has disappeared much, and the more modern world uses things like "Social Networks", etc, making blogs less relevant these days. A blog aggregator community site is still useful, however, and so I've never taken Planet Grep down, even though over the years the number of blogs that was carried on Planet Grep has been reducing. In the past almost 20 years, I've just run Planet Grep on my personal server, upgrading its Debian release from whichever was the most recent stable release in 2005 to buster, never encountering any problems. That all changed when I did the upgrade to Debian bullseye, however. Planet Venus is a Python 2 application, which was never updated to Python 3. Since Debian bullseye drops support for much of Python 2, focusing only on Python 3 (in accordance with python upstream's policy on the matter), that means I have had to run Planet Venus from inside a VM for a while now, which works as a short-term solution but not as a long-term one.

Looking at project resource use and CI pipelines in GitLab | Philip Withnall While at GUADEC I finished a small script which uses the GitLab API to estimate the resource use of a project on GitLab. It looks at the CI pipeline job durations and artifact storage for the project and its forks over a given period, and totals things. [...] If total pipeline durations are long, either reduce the number of pipeline jobs or speed them up. Speeding them up almost always has no downsides. Reducing the number of jobs is a tradeoff between convenience of development and resource usage. Two ideas for reducing the number of jobs are to make some jobs manual-only, if they are very unlikely to find problems. Or run them on a schedule rather than on every commit, if it’s OK for them to catch problems up to a week after they’re introduced. If total artifact storage use is high, store fewer artifacts, or expire them after a week (or so). They are likely not so useful after that point anyway. If artifacts are being used to cache build dependencies, then consider moving those dependencies into a pre-built container image instead. It may be cached better between CI runners.

Best Alternatives to PhpStorm (Paid & Free) | TechRepublic Software development with the PHP programming language is a venture many developers enjoy as long as they have the right integrated development environment (IDE) solution. Among many IDEs available to PHP developers, PhpStorm stands out as one of the most adopted IDEs in software development companies; however, there are alternatives to PhpStorm available for PHP developers to explore. Here is a breakdown of the best PhpStorm alternative to help you make a choice, if you need to expand your IDE tools.

Integrated Inconsistencies. | Saif [blogs.perl.org] I will get it wrong. I will start off by saying that, not just because I am married and this sentiment has been conjugally programmed in me for years, but because doing things "my way" will not suit everybody. We approach life, programming, drawing from different perspectives, different analogies, and one method however disagreeable to one person, may be perfectly logical to another. Even our own actions and analysis show conflicts. Take a cup of tea. I drink from the top of the cup, but measure from the bottom. Take character position in programming code...we measure lines from the top, then character on that line. But when we write, we write one line at a time, populating columns in a line before going to the next line. The same applies to drawing onto a screen. The reason I want to draw on a screen is because I want to be able to draw charts...following the example of Descartes, one plots a point on X,Y coordinates with the origin on the bottom left hand corner. x comes before y. The same screen is drawn from top to bottom, and the print coordinates are described as row, column. with the origin at top left. Then examine what happens if I were to draw an SVG graph according to the Perl Weekly Challenge 165 by Ryan Thompson. How many people realised that the SVG coordinate system the x,y coordinates are not the same as Cartesian coordinates? You did? Well done!...but I dare say plenty of people didn't.