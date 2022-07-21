Gnuastro 0.18 released Dear all, I am happy to announce the 18th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro version 0.18). For a complete review of the new/changed features, and the many fixed bugs in this release, please see [1] below (also available in the 'NEWS' file within the source code tarball). In particular, I am happy to share Gnuastro's newly minted logo (first link below). A new section on the description of this logo is available in the introduction of the book (second link below): https://www.gnu.org/software/gnuastro/gnuastro.svg https://www.gnu.org/software/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Logo-of-Gnuastro.html Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and several comprehensive tutorials (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/software/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Tutorials.html Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.18.tar.lz (4.1MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.18.tar.gz (6.5MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.18.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.18.tar.gz.sig (833B) Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to (see [4] on how to generate it). f961bcd1b35f81e1a0b6674020d4f7f19aa7f6c2 gnuastro-0.18.tar.lz /pTxVcHaZ5R/279fwZh4V0rvBrLpxnRrBpRHPqd4Mfk gnuastro-0.18.tar.lz 4e771dd34a1d40633fc955c391224252af288d00 gnuastro-0.18.tar.gz bKfiLhQFERdMbwL9+UitCL8/dB/k6YKNjBzfKnCtWec gnuastro-0.18.tar.gz For their direct contribution to this version's source code, I am very grateful to Raul Infante-Sainz (12 commits), Sepideh Eskandarlou (7 commits), Jash Shah (2), Elham Saremi (1), Marjan Akbari (1), Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani (1), S. Zahra Hosseini Shahisavandi (1) and Samane Raji (1). In total, this release had 93 commits. I am also grateful to (in alphabetical order) Marjan Akbari, Faezeh Bijarchian, Hilderic Browne, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Sílvia Farras, Craig Gordon, S. Zahra Hosseini Shahisavandi, Teet Kuutma, Jeremy Lim, Juan Miro, Irene Pintos Castro, Ignacio Ruiz Cejudo, Manuel Sánchez-Benavente, Elham Saremi, Zahra Sharbaf, Peter Teuben and Ignacio Trujillo for their good suggestions or reported bugs that have been implemented in this release. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.8 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.4 Help2man 1.49.2 ImageMagick 7.1.0-43 Gnulib v0.1-5283-gdf336dc1ae Autoconf archives v2022.02.11-15-g066994d The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad

