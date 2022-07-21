How Google got to rolling Linux releases for Desktops More than 15 years ago, Ubuntu was chosen as the base for the internal Linux distribution, as it was user-friendly, easy to use, and had lots of fancy extras. The Long Term Support (LTS) releases were picked as it was valued that Canonical provided 2+ years of security updates. However, this two year release cycle for LTS releases also meant that we had to upgrade every machine in our fleet of over 100.000 devices before the end-of-life date of the OS. The complex nature of workloads run on corporate machines meant that reinstalling and fully customizing machines could be a difficult and time consuming operation. The productivity hit of having all engineers configure their workspace from scratch every two years was not a financially responsible option. [...] When we designed gLinux Rodete (Rolling Debian Testing), we aimed at removing the two year upgrade cycle and instead spread out the load on the team throughout time. The general move to CI/CD in the industry has shown that smaller incremental changes are easier to control and rollback. Rolling releases with Linux distributions today are getting more common (Arch Linux, NixOS).

RISC-V based ESP32-C3 DevKit and Arduino RISC-V based ESP32-C3 DevKit supports Rust The ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 is a development board that features the RISC-V architecture through the single-core ESP32-C3 System-on-Chip (SoC). In addition to wireless connectivity, this dev kit offers a 6-DoF IMU, a Li-Ion battery charger and it can be programmed with Rust. The RISC-V based processor found on this board has been seen recently in other platforms, i.e. the XIAO ESP32C3 and the ICE-V Wireless. For reference, the processor used is a 32-bit RISC-V single core processor with a maximum frequency of 160MHz.

Industrial IoT anomaly detection on microcontrollers | Arduino Blog Consumer IoT (Internet of Things) devices provide convenience and the consequences of a failure are minimal. But industrial IoT (IIoT) devices monitor complex and expensive machinery. When that machinery fails, it can cost serious money. For that reason, it is important that technicians get alerts as soon as an abnormality in operation occurs. That’s why Tomasz Szydlo at AGH University of Science and Technology in Poland researched IIoT anomaly detection techniques for low-cost microcontrollers. When you only have a single sensor value to monitor, it is easy to detect an anomaly. For example, it is easy for your car to identify when engine temperature exceeds an acceptable range and then turn on a warning light. But this becomes a serious challenge when a complex machine has many sensors with values that vary depending on conditions and jobs — like a car engine becoming hot because of hard acceleration or high ambient temperatures, as opposed to a cooling problem.