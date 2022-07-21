Programming Leftovers
-
Terraform Variables
-
Redis PTTL
-
R – Vector Operations
-
Quick Sort VS Merge Sort Compared
-
Quick Sort in C
-
lstat() Function in C
-
Open 2 C Function
-
Opendir 3 C Function
-
PHP Array_Change_Key_Case() Function
-
PHP Array_Column() Function
-
PHP Array_Combine() Function
-
How to Perform Aggregation Operation with Groupby() Mean
-
How to Perform Aggregation Operation with Groupby() Sum
-
How to Perform Aggregation Operation with Groupby() Median
-
Create conditional pipelines with CEL
You just followed a guide to start your Tekton pipeline (or task) when a merge request is created or updated on your GitLab project. So you configured GitLab to send merge request events as webhooks. And you deployed some Tekton components:
Then you notice that any event in your merge request (a new comment, a tag change) triggers the pipeline. That's not the behavior you desire. You don't need to build a comment or a tag, after all. You only want the pipeline to run when there is actual new code to build. Here's how I use Tekton's CEL Interceptor to create conditionals for my pipelines.
-
Playing with Common Expression Language
Common Expression Language (CEL) is an expression language created by Google. It allows to define constraints that can be used to validate input data.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 452
-
Use of PERL Array
“The array variable is used in any programming language to store multiple data. The PERL array can contain different types of data such as numbers, strings, Boolean, etc. The “@” symbol is used to declare an array in PERL, and the “$” symbol is used to read the value of the particular array index. The command-line argument values are stored in the PERL array named @ARGV. The uses of the PERL array of the numeric index have been shown in this tutorial.”
-
Use of “if” Statement in PERL
“Sometimes, it requires executing one or more statements based on a particular condition. This problem can be solved by using the “if” statement. It is a very useful statement for any programming language. The ways of using different types of “if” statements in the PERL script have been shown in this tutorial.”
-
Use of foreach loop in PERL
“The loop is used to iterate some statements multiple times. The foreach loop is one of the useful loops of PERL. This loop is mainly used for iterating the array of values that contains the list of data. It can be used for other purposes also, such as reading file content, controlling the iteration using different keywords, etc. Different uses of the foreach loop have been shown in this tutorial.”
-
Count the Array Length in PERL
“The length of an array indicates the number of elements of the particular array. Many ways exist in PERL to calculate the array length. When the length of the array is calculated by using the “@” symbol, then it is called an implicit scalar conversion. When the length of the array is calculated by using the scalar keyword, then it is called an explicit scalar conversion. The “#” symbol can also be used to count the length of the array. Different ways of counting the array length and using it in the PERL scripts have been shown in this tutorial.
Different ways of counting the array length have been described in the next part of this tutorial by using examples.”
-
The Perl Advent Calendar 2022 Call for Papers Is Now Open - olafalders.com
In the year 2000, the world was a different place. Y2K was still fresh in our memories, many of us had just partied like it was 1999 and Mark Fowler had given up eating chocolate.
Even though there would be no chocolate in the near term, Mark still wanted to enjoy opening 24 to 25 new doors in December. And so the The Perl Advent Calendar was born. You may be surprised to know that the first post, from Dec 1, 2000, wasn’t a whimsical blog post about Santa, elves and reindeer, but rather just the documentation for Data::Dumper.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 275 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How Google got to rolling Linux releases for Desktops
More than 15 years ago, Ubuntu was chosen as the base for the internal Linux distribution, as it was user-friendly, easy to use, and had lots of fancy extras. The Long Term Support (LTS) releases were picked as it was valued that Canonical provided 2+ years of security updates.
However, this two year release cycle for LTS releases also meant that we had to upgrade every machine in our fleet of over 100.000 devices before the end-of-life date of the OS. The complex nature of workloads run on corporate machines meant that reinstalling and fully customizing machines could be a difficult and time consuming operation. The productivity hit of having all engineers configure their workspace from scratch every two years was not a financially responsible option.
[...]
When we designed gLinux Rodete (Rolling Debian Testing), we aimed at removing the two year upgrade cycle and instead spread out the load on the team throughout time. The general move to CI/CD in the industry has shown that smaller incremental changes are easier to control and rollback. Rolling releases with Linux distributions today are getting more common (Arch Linux, NixOS).
RISC-V based ESP32-C3 DevKit and Arduino
FSF, 'Linux' Foundation, and Software Freedom Conservancy
Sweden refers to EUPL and JLA
Regarding computer programs (source code and object code) the policy refers to the European Union Public Licence (EUPL, Swedish version) and refers to the Joinup Licensing Assistant (JLA) for providing information about the open source licences content and compatibility.
Recent comments
3 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 7 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago