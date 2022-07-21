Today in Techrights
- [Teaser] The Food Expert Who Got an 'Appetite' for Software Patents
- [Meme] The Intrepid Razik, Herr Weber, and the Faustian EPO Pact
- The António Campinos Photo Ops Tour: Pretending to Support Ukraine While Sending the EPO's Jobs and Applicants' Money to Belarus
- EPO's Georg Weber Increasing Grant Rates Close to 100% in Software Patents (for Supposed 'Success')
- Links 22/07/2022: The Document Foundation (TDF) Hiring, Lots of General News
- Buzzwords and Openwashing From Linux Foundation: It's Not About Linux, Not Even Open Source, Just Corporate Ads Made With Proprietary Software
- Links 22/07/2022: Gnuastro 0.18, Vulkan Beta Driver 515.49.1
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Games: Ex-Zodiac, Railway Empire Complete Collection Bundle, and More
EasyOS: Pup-SysInfo and JWMDesk Upgraded
How Google got to rolling Linux releases for Desktops
More than 15 years ago, Ubuntu was chosen as the base for the internal Linux distribution, as it was user-friendly, easy to use, and had lots of fancy extras. The Long Term Support (LTS) releases were picked as it was valued that Canonical provided 2+ years of security updates.
However, this two year release cycle for LTS releases also meant that we had to upgrade every machine in our fleet of over 100.000 devices before the end-of-life date of the OS. The complex nature of workloads run on corporate machines meant that reinstalling and fully customizing machines could be a difficult and time consuming operation. The productivity hit of having all engineers configure their workspace from scratch every two years was not a financially responsible option.
[...]
When we designed gLinux Rodete (Rolling Debian Testing), we aimed at removing the two year upgrade cycle and instead spread out the load on the team throughout time. The general move to CI/CD in the industry has shown that smaller incremental changes are easier to control and rollback. Rolling releases with Linux distributions today are getting more common (Arch Linux, NixOS).
