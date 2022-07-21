Understanding the Linux Kernel Versioning Scheme
Each Linux kernel release has a different version number associated with it. Have you ever wondered how the Linux kernel version numbers are formed?
If you've been a Linux user for a long time, you'd know that Linux distributions have unique versions and each version has a specific codename. The Linux kernel also has different version numbers, which act as an identifier for the series the kernel belongs to. However, there's a difference between how kernel versions were formed earlier and how Linus Torvalds names them now.
By the end, you'll be more familiar with the Linux kernel versioning scheme and will feel more comfortable reading kernel version numbers and identifying the various features associated with a specific release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 277 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago