Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • Red Hat's new CEO eyes future growth in cars and edge computing

    Raleigh-based Red Hat has tapped its head of products and technologies Matt Hicks as the new CEO of the open-source software company.

  • Are Big Mistakes That Big Of A Deal?

    Oops. We all make mistakes. Most of the time, they’re small enough no one notices. But every now and then, we do something that makes us break into a cold sweat. The "Oops" becomes a curse, desperate pleas—or horrified silence as we process what just happened. In the moment, they’re panic-inducing. But once the dust settles, are those big mistakes that big of a deal? We hear three stories of people who wish they had an easy undo button. But making those mistakes taught them all something important—and changed how they do their jobs. Because those big mistakes end up being valuable lessons for the rest of their careers.

  • Red Hat OpenShift Review

    Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-ready commercial cloud development platform as a service (PaaS) that is very helpful in developing cloud-enabled services. The family of containerization software products is built for an open hybrid cloud strategy and provides a consistent application platform to support and manage hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge deployments. OpenShift was initially released on May 4, 2011, and developed by Red Hat. The hybrid cloud PaaS is built around Linux containers orchestrated and managed by Kubernetes on a foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. OpenShift allows developers to develop and deploy different types of applications on cloud infrastructure.

  • 4 tips for leading remote IT teams

    In my decades of experience, the move to remote work has been one of the most difficult challenges I’ve faced. A fully remote workforce is tricky to sustain, and while having your team all in one room is great, I believe that a hybrid of remote work and thoughtful, regular in-person collaboration is the best long-term solution for everyone.

  • Hybrid work: 5 tips to help build connections

    Businesses have spent the last year or so trying to figure out how work will work going forward. People are slowly returning to the office, but there’s no going back to the way things were. A more flexible working model has been embraced and now it’s time to put theory into practice. Maintaining connections with colleagues hasn’t been an easy or equitable experience for many workers. Without the in-person social norms, rituals, and ad hoc interactions, relationships have become fractured, and many employees feel disconnected.

  • Linux skills: 9 tutorials to get more from your text editor

    When it comes to a sysadmin's daily drivers, text editors are always near the top of the list. Whether you're partial to Vi/Vim, Emacs, Nano, ed, or any of the many other options out there, you probably couldn't do your job without one of these handy tools close at hand.

  • CPE Weekly Update – Week 29 2022 – Fedora Community Blog

    This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team.

today's howtos

  • How to Convert WebP Images to PNG and JPEG in Linux

    Webp image formats are natively supported on reputable web browser platforms like Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, Edge, Safari, and Firefox. So what makes Webp image file format so unique? The lossless images associated with WebP image file formats tend to be 26% smaller than PNG images and 25%-34% smaller than JPEG images. They also have impeccable support for transparency (alpha channel). For one reason or another, you might need to convert raw WebP image files to PNG and/or JPEG image file formats. It could be for compatibility reasons with a project you are working on or for personal curiosity.

  • How to get byte count in a file in Linux - kifarunix.com

    This simple tutorial will show you how to get byte count in a file in Linux. Byte is a unit of digital information that most commonly consists of eight bits. File sizes are measured in bytes.

  • How To Configure CORS in Amazon S3 Buckets

    The default CORS policy doesn’t allow S3 content to other origins, even if the repository is public or hosting a static website. To allow the resources accessible to other domains, you need to update the S3 buckets CORS policy.

  • 2 Ways to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Learn how to add the repository to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 for connecting and assisting remote systems with the help of the internet. AnyDesk is freemium software just like Teamviewer for allowing users to access remote computers and mobile devices for maintenance. It allows access to computers or servers from anywhere in the world via the Internet. The software is available for the operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux as well as iOS and Android. Data is transmitted using the TLS 1.2 (Transport Layer Security) encryption standard. This technology is recommended by the Federal Office for Information Security.

today's leftovers

