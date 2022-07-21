This guide will walk you through installing OpenLightSpeed Web Server with PHP 8 support on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8.

OpenLiteSpeed (OLS) is a high-performance, lightweight, open-source HTTP server that helps your website to load faster than ever before. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage.

With its extensive feature set and easy-to-use web administration console, OpenLiteSpeed will help you have an efficient web hosting infrastructure for your needs.