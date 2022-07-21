today's howtos
-
Install OpenLiteSpeed with PHP 8 on Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux 8
This guide will walk you through installing OpenLightSpeed Web Server with PHP 8 support on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8.
OpenLiteSpeed (OLS) is a high-performance, lightweight, open-source HTTP server that helps your website to load faster than ever before. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage.
With its extensive feature set and easy-to-use web administration console, OpenLiteSpeed will help you have an efficient web hosting infrastructure for your needs.
-
How to Kill Zombie Processes in Ubuntu
A zombie or a defunct process in Linux is a process that has been completed, but its entry still remains in the process table due to a lack of correspondence between the parent and child processes. Usually, a parent process keeps a check on the status of its child processes through the wait() function. When the child process has finished, the wait function signals the parent to completely exit the process from the memory. However, if the parent fails to call the wait function for any of its children, the child process remains alive in the system as a dead or zombie process. These zombie processes might accumulate, in large numbers, on your system and affect its performance. In that case, you might have to kill these zombies manually through the ways and commands described in this tutorial.
-
How to convert JSON to CSV using Linux / Unix shell
Today I will talk about a common problem faced by many Linux or Unix sysadmins and developers. Typically modern apps and security devices heavily depend upon APIs and lists that feed data in JSON format. For example, a list of spamming or VPN CIDRs or a good list of verified bots’ IP CIDRs is in JSON format. If they accept JSON format, you can take this list and upload it to your router or WAF. Unfortunately, not all devices accept JSON format. Hence, we can take JSON format and convert it to CSV format per our needs.
-
How to install Vivaldi Web Browser on Linux Mint, Ubuntu and Debian
Vivaldi is a popular web browser that uses Chromium as web engine, it offers a lot of features such as : Built-in ad blocker, tracking protection, tab grouping, built-in mail client and lot more. While Vivaldi is not fully open source, well let's call it partly open source as only the UI of the browser is closed source, the other parts of the code are open source and you can download it from https://vivaldi.com/source/ in case you want to audit the code.
In this tutorial you will learn how to Install Vivaldi web browser on Linux Mint, Debian and Ubuntu.
-
2 Ways to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Learn how to add the repository to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 for connecting and assisting remote systems with the help of the internet.
AnyDesk is freemium software just like Teamviewer for allowing users to access remote computers and mobile devices for maintenance. It allows access to computers or servers from anywhere in the world via the Internet.
The software is available for the operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux as well as iOS and Android. Data is transmitted using the TLS 1.2 (Transport Layer Security) encryption standard. This technology is recommended by the Federal Office for Information Security.
-
How To Install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Metasploit is an open-source framework used to perform deep system security auditing as well as penetration testing to unearth, exploit and validate every other would-be vulnerability. Metasploit generally offers a community and open source version of Metasploit Framework but it also has commercial versions like Metasploit Pro and Metasploit Express.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Metasploit framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
