In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Metasploit is an open-source framework used to perform deep system security auditing as well as penetration testing to unearth, exploit and validate every other would-be vulnerability. Metasploit generally offers a community and open source version of Metasploit Framework but it also has commercial versions like Metasploit Pro and Metasploit Express. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Metasploit framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.