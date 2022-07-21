Language Selection

Understanding the Linux Kernel Versioning Scheme

Each Linux kernel release has a different version number associated with it. Have you ever wondered how the Linux kernel version numbers are formed? If you've been a Linux user for a long time, you'd know that Linux distributions have unique versions and each version has a specific codename. The Linux kernel also has different version numbers, which act as an identifier for the series the kernel belongs to. However, there's a difference between how kernel versions were formed earlier and how Linus Torvalds names them now. By the end, you'll be more familiar with the Linux kernel versioning scheme and will feel more comfortable reading kernel version numbers and identifying the various features associated with a specific release. Read more

What Is Oracle Linux? The Powerful, Free RHEL Alternative Explained

Oracle Linux is an enterprise-grade Linux distro with no licensing fee, unlike RHEL. Here's everything you need to know about it. If Red Hat's "change in direction" regarding CentOS left you scrambling for a replacement, or perhaps you want an enterprise-grade Linux distro to learn on but don't want to deal with Red Hat's restrictions, consider transitioning to Oracle Linux. Let's discuss Oracle Linux in detail along with reasons why you might want to install it. Read more

