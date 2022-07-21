Security Leftovers
Atlassian fixes critical flaws in Confluence, Jira, Bitbucket and other products, update quickly! - Help Net Security
Atlassian has fixed three critical vulnerabilities and is urging customers using Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Crowd, Fisheye and Crucible, Jira and Jira Service Management to update their instances as soon as possible.
There is no mention of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, but flaws in Atlassian Confluence are often leveraged by attackers.
Atlassian Releases Security Advisory for Questions for Confluence App, CVE-2022-26138
Atlassian has released a security advisory to address a vulnerability (CVE-2022-26138) affecting Questions for Confluence App. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information. Atlassian reports that the vulnerability is likely to be exploited in the wild.
Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (gnupg2, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, suricata, and vim), Oracle (java-11-openjdk), Slackware (net), and SUSE (kernel, nodejs16, rubygem-rack, and webkit2gtk3).
Second July Google Chrome Security Update Lands On Windows, Mac, Linux
Google has just confirmed the second clutch of security updates for the Chrome browser in July. Version 103.0.5060.134 for all Windows, Mac, and Linux users will become available in the coming days. While this update will roll out automatically, users who don't restart their browser regularly are advised to check manually and force the security patch activation.
Microsoft Office flaws exploited in nearly 80% of malware attacks - Atlas VPN
Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA
Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. These updates address vulnerabilities attackers could exploit to take control of affected systems.
Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA
Some of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute take control of an affected system.
