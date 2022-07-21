Understanding the Linux Kernel Versioning Scheme Each Linux kernel release has a different version number associated with it. Have you ever wondered how the Linux kernel version numbers are formed? If you've been a Linux user for a long time, you'd know that Linux distributions have unique versions and each version has a specific codename. The Linux kernel also has different version numbers, which act as an identifier for the series the kernel belongs to. However, there's a difference between how kernel versions were formed earlier and how Linus Torvalds names them now. By the end, you'll be more familiar with the Linux kernel versioning scheme and will feel more comfortable reading kernel version numbers and identifying the various features associated with a specific release.