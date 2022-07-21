Debian Domain Name and Debconf 22 Photos
We will shortly provide details to help people continue to access uncensored news about Debian.
We are currently deciding whether to appeal the decision of the panel. However, we believe it is more important to focus our energy on research into the Frans Pop suicide and the risks to other volunteers.
We want to offer hope to many of the low-level volunteers and interns who have been sucked in by Debian conspiracies. The legal action at WIPO does nothing to prevent us publishing the same information on other web sites. The Debian cabal took no action to take responsibility for these scandals, they only seek to hide the domain name. They don't care if the same names and photos are published on other web sites. They don't care if they pissed off all the women in Kosovo because they can just go and find some more women in Brazil or another destination. We do care and we want to offer hope: if the Debian cabal admits there was favoritism in the travel budget and if they stop defaming volunteers, we will have no more reason to continue publishing hard evidence about the intern relationships.
Finally after a long break, the in-person Debconf is a thing again, this time Debconf 22 is happening in Prizren, Kosovo.
And it has been my pleasure to again be here and take lots of pictures of the event and of the surroundings.
Security Leftovers
Atlassian has fixed three critical vulnerabilities and is urging customers using Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Crowd, Fisheye and Crucible, Jira and Jira Service Management to update their instances as soon as possible.
There is no mention of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, but flaws in Atlassian Confluence are often leveraged by attackers.
Atlassian has released a security advisory to address a vulnerability (CVE-2022-26138) affecting Questions for Confluence App. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information. Atlassian reports that the vulnerability is likely to be exploited in the wild.
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (gnupg2, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, suricata, and vim), Oracle (java-11-openjdk), Slackware (net), and SUSE (kernel, nodejs16, rubygem-rack, and webkit2gtk3).
Google has just confirmed the second clutch of security updates for the Chrome browser in July. Version 103.0.5060.134 for all Windows, Mac, and Linux users will become available in the coming days. While this update will roll out automatically, users who don't restart their browser regularly are advised to check manually and force the security patch activation.
Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. These updates address vulnerabilities attackers could exploit to take control of affected systems.
Some of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute take control of an affected system.
Audiocasts/Shows and New Videos
New episode of the Reality 2.0 podcast is uploaded and out today: Reality 2.0 Episode 119: RapidDisk and Open Source Maintainership. Tune in to our new episode! Katherine Druckman talks to Petros Koutoupis about maintaining RapidDisk, his open source RAM disk software.
Linux Commands in 60 Seconds is a YouTube shorts series that teaches you simple examples of common Linux commands.
Just a quick and simple recommendation to help manage fonts more easily on the Linux desktop.
Valve's already upgraded the Steam Deck and I've had a front-row seat! So here's how Valve have already changed the Steam Deck.
Want to live in LCARS operating system from Star Trek?
today's howtos
This guide will walk you through installing OpenLightSpeed Web Server with PHP 8 support on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8.
OpenLiteSpeed (OLS) is a high-performance, lightweight, open-source HTTP server that helps your website to load faster than ever before. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage.
With its extensive feature set and easy-to-use web administration console, OpenLiteSpeed will help you have an efficient web hosting infrastructure for your needs.
A zombie or a defunct process in Linux is a process that has been completed, but its entry still remains in the process table due to a lack of correspondence between the parent and child processes. Usually, a parent process keeps a check on the status of its child processes through the wait() function. When the child process has finished, the wait function signals the parent to completely exit the process from the memory. However, if the parent fails to call the wait function for any of its children, the child process remains alive in the system as a dead or zombie process. These zombie processes might accumulate, in large numbers, on your system and affect its performance. In that case, you might have to kill these zombies manually through the ways and commands described in this tutorial.
Today I will talk about a common problem faced by many Linux or Unix sysadmins and developers. Typically modern apps and security devices heavily depend upon APIs and lists that feed data in JSON format. For example, a list of spamming or VPN CIDRs or a good list of verified bots’ IP CIDRs is in JSON format. If they accept JSON format, you can take this list and upload it to your router or WAF. Unfortunately, not all devices accept JSON format. Hence, we can take JSON format and convert it to CSV format per our needs.
Vivaldi is a popular web browser that uses Chromium as web engine, it offers a lot of features such as : Built-in ad blocker, tracking protection, tab grouping, built-in mail client and lot more. While Vivaldi is not fully open source, well let's call it partly open source as only the UI of the browser is closed source, the other parts of the code are open source and you can download it from https://vivaldi.com/source/ in case you want to audit the code.
In this tutorial you will learn how to Install Vivaldi web browser on Linux Mint, Debian and Ubuntu.
Learn how to add the repository to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 for connecting and assisting remote systems with the help of the internet.
AnyDesk is freemium software just like Teamviewer for allowing users to access remote computers and mobile devices for maintenance. It allows access to computers or servers from anywhere in the world via the Internet.
The software is available for the operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux as well as iOS and Android. Data is transmitted using the TLS 1.2 (Transport Layer Security) encryption standard. This technology is recommended by the Federal Office for Information Security.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Metasploit is an open-source framework used to perform deep system security auditing as well as penetration testing to unearth, exploit and validate every other would-be vulnerability. Metasploit generally offers a community and open source version of Metasploit Framework but it also has commercial versions like Metasploit Pro and Metasploit Express.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Metasploit framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
