Announcing Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13
Apache OpenOffice, a leading Open Source office document productivity suite, announced today Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13, as usual available in 41 languages for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 is a Security release incorporating bug fixes and other enhancements. All users of Apache OpenOffice 4.1.12 or earlier are advised to upgrade. You can download Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 here. Windows 10 and 11 users can now also get Apache OpenOffice for selected languages in the "Microsoft Store" App.
It is recommended to make a backup of the Apache OpenOffice users profile before installing AOO 4.1.13. It is especially important for users who use the Master Password functionality and may decide to use an older version later. There is a change in the encoding of stored passwords in this 4.1.13 release that may make your user profile unusable for previous versions.
In general, it is always a good idea to do a backup of important and personal data, so we recommend to always backup your OpenOffice user profile before doing an upgrade to a newer release.
