Getting Linux onto a non-approved laptop • The Register
Some of the changes in modern kit, especially portables, seem to be intentionally obstructive to Linux users however you can mostly work around them.
The Reg FOSS desk recently reported on this year's Ubuntu laptop from Dell. It's a good thing to have major vendors shipping kit that is approved and certified for Linux, but it doesn't help if you have a non-approved model. We recently battled with such a machine – this is the report from the front line. For reference, it's a Dell Latitude 5420, UEFI, Core i5, SSD only, USB-C, and USB-3.
We are going to assume that your laptop comes with Windows pre-installed, simply because most of them do. Apple laptops are a whole other world of suffering, and since the Intel ones are on the way out and the sole distro for Arm-powered kit isn't quite there yet, we'll leave that for another day.
The first few things you should do are easier under Windows, though, so don't wipe it just yet. In fact, we suggest that you don't wipe it at all. As a general principle, unless you're very short of space, we recommend dual-booting. You can shrink a Windows C drive down quite a lot, and having a fallback OS to hand can be handy in emergencies.
Secondly, if it's a company machine, check with the IT department that you're allowed to do this. Many won't let you, and it's not worth losing your job.
Install Tilix Terminal Emulator 1.9.5 in Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA | UbuntuHandbook
For those who want to install the latest Tilix terminal emulator 1.9.5 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. You can now get it from PPA repository.
Tilix is a popular tiling terminal emulator, that allows to split terminal window horizontally and/or vertically, and drag and drop re-arrange them. It also has many other great features including sync input between terminals, background images, quake mode (drop-down terminal), and custom hyperlinks.
How to Customize Your Linux Terminal Prompt Using Starship - Make Tech Easier
Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. This is a very minimal and blazingly fast terminal prompt. The key reason for its popularity is its customizability. You can easily customize it using a TOML config file. If you are shifting to a different device or different shell, just move the config file to the appropriate location, and automatically your beautiful-looking shell becomes ready.
How to play Apex Legends on Linux
Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. Here we will show you how to customize your LInux terminal prompt using Starship.
How to install Sonic and The Fallen Star (Release V1) on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic and The Fallen Star (Release V1) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install And Configure Prometheus Tool On Linux Systems | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to Install and configure Prometheus tool on Linux systems (ie) Ubuntu , Rocky Linux , Fedora , AlmaLinux and Linux Mint.
How to do a GIT export like SVN export - PragmaticLinux
Wouldn’t it be great if GIT supported a command like “svn export”? Developers that made the switch from Subversion to GIT can relate to this question. With the “svn export” command, you can obtain a clean directory tree of your repository. That means without any version control related files. Think .git directory or those .gitignore files. Unfortunately, no “git export” command exists. This article presents a few different approaches that resembles what “svn export” does, but then using GIT.
How to Check Graphics Card in Linux System - TREND OCEANS
The graphics card (also referred to as a GPU or video card) has become one of the most important parts of today’s computing technology.
The most widely known graphics card manufacturers are Nvidia, Radeon, and Intel, whose products are assembled into major desktop and laptop systems.
How to Install Mattermost Team Messaging System on Ubuntu 22.04
Mattermost is an open-source messaging platform used for chatting, file-sharing, project management, and workflow orchestration. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Mattermost Team Messaging System on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
Debian Domain Name and Debconf 22 Photos
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows and New Videos
