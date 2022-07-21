Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 22nd of July 2022 10:29:28 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Getting Linux onto a non-approved laptop • The Register

    Some of the changes in modern kit, especially portables, seem to be intentionally obstructive to Linux users however you can mostly work around them.

    The Reg FOSS desk recently reported on this year's Ubuntu laptop from Dell. It's a good thing to have major vendors shipping kit that is approved and certified for Linux, but it doesn't help if you have a non-approved model. We recently battled with such a machine – this is the report from the front line. For reference, it's a Dell Latitude 5420, UEFI, Core i5, SSD only, USB-C, and USB-3.

    We are going to assume that your laptop comes with Windows pre-installed, simply because most of them do. Apple laptops are a whole other world of suffering, and since the Intel ones are on the way out and the sole distro for Arm-powered kit isn't quite there yet, we'll leave that for another day.

    The first few things you should do are easier under Windows, though, so don't wipe it just yet. In fact, we suggest that you don't wipe it at all. As a general principle, unless you're very short of space, we recommend dual-booting. You can shrink a Windows C drive down quite a lot, and having a fallback OS to hand can be handy in emergencies.

    Secondly, if it's a company machine, check with the IT department that you're allowed to do this. Many won't let you, and it's not worth losing your job.

  • Install Tilix Terminal Emulator 1.9.5 in Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA | UbuntuHandbook

    For those who want to install the latest Tilix terminal emulator 1.9.5 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. You can now get it from PPA repository.

    Tilix is a popular tiling terminal emulator, that allows to split terminal window horizontally and/or vertically, and drag and drop re-arrange them. It also has many other great features including sync input between terminals, background images, quake mode (drop-down terminal), and custom hyperlinks.

  • How to Customize Your Linux Terminal Prompt Using Starship - Make Tech Easier

    Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. This is a very minimal and blazingly fast terminal prompt. The key reason for its popularity is its customizability. You can easily customize it using a TOML config file. If you are shifting to a different device or different shell, just move the config file to the appropriate location, and automatically your beautiful-looking shell becomes ready.

  • How to play Apex Legends on Linux

    Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. Here we will show you how to customize your LInux terminal prompt using Starship.

  • How to install Sonic and The Fallen Star (Release V1) on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Sonic and The Fallen Star (Release V1) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install And Configure Prometheus Tool On Linux Systems | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to Install and configure Prometheus tool on Linux systems (ie) Ubuntu , Rocky Linux , Fedora , AlmaLinux and Linux Mint.

  • How to do a GIT export like SVN export - PragmaticLinux

    Wouldn’t it be great if GIT supported a command like “svn export”? Developers that made the switch from Subversion to GIT can relate to this question. With the “svn export” command, you can obtain a clean directory tree of your repository. That means without any version control related files. Think .git directory or those .gitignore files. Unfortunately, no “git export” command exists. This article presents a few different approaches that resembles what “svn export” does, but then using GIT.

  • How to Check Graphics Card in Linux System - TREND OCEANS

    The graphics card (also referred to as a GPU or video card) has become one of the most important parts of today’s computing technology.

    The most widely known graphics card manufacturers are Nvidia, Radeon, and Intel, whose products are assembled into major desktop and laptop systems.

  • How to Install Mattermost Team Messaging System on Ubuntu 22.04

    Mattermost is an open-source messaging platform used for chatting, file-sharing, project management, and workflow orchestration. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Mattermost Team Messaging System on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.

Debian Domain Name and Debconf 22 Photos

  • Debian Community News: What is the price of a Debian domain name?

    We will shortly provide details to help people continue to access uncensored news about Debian. We are currently deciding whether to appeal the decision of the panel. However, we believe it is more important to focus our energy on research into the Frans Pop suicide and the risks to other volunteers. We want to offer hope to many of the low-level volunteers and interns who have been sucked in by Debian conspiracies. The legal action at WIPO does nothing to prevent us publishing the same information on other web sites. The Debian cabal took no action to take responsibility for these scandals, they only seek to hide the domain name. They don't care if the same names and photos are published on other web sites. They don't care if they pissed off all the women in Kosovo because they can just go and find some more women in Brazil or another destination. We do care and we want to offer hope: if the Debian cabal admits there was favoritism in the travel budget and if they stop defaming volunteers, we will have no more reason to continue publishing hard evidence about the intern relationships.

  • Debconf 22 photos | Aigarius Blog

    Finally after a long break, the in-person Debconf is a thing again, this time Debconf 22 is happening in Prizren, Kosovo. And it has been my pleasure to again be here and take lots of pictures of the event and of the surroundings.

Security Leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows and New Videos

today's howtos

  • Install OpenLiteSpeed with PHP 8 on Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux 8

    This guide will walk you through installing OpenLightSpeed Web Server with PHP 8 support on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8. OpenLiteSpeed (OLS) is a high-performance, lightweight, open-source HTTP server that helps your website to load faster than ever before. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage. With its extensive feature set and easy-to-use web administration console, OpenLiteSpeed will help you have an efficient web hosting infrastructure for your needs.

  • How to Kill Zombie Processes in Ubuntu

    A zombie or a defunct process in Linux is a process that has been completed, but its entry still remains in the process table due to a lack of correspondence between the parent and child processes. Usually, a parent process keeps a check on the status of its child processes through the wait() function. When the child process has finished, the wait function signals the parent to completely exit the process from the memory. However, if the parent fails to call the wait function for any of its children, the child process remains alive in the system as a dead or zombie process. These zombie processes might accumulate, in large numbers, on your system and affect its performance. In that case, you might have to kill these zombies manually through the ways and commands described in this tutorial.

  • How to convert JSON to CSV using Linux / Unix shell

    Today I will talk about a common problem faced by many Linux or Unix sysadmins and developers. Typically modern apps and security devices heavily depend upon APIs and lists that feed data in JSON format. For example, a list of spamming or VPN CIDRs or a good list of verified bots’ IP CIDRs is in JSON format. If they accept JSON format, you can take this list and upload it to your router or WAF. Unfortunately, not all devices accept JSON format. Hence, we can take JSON format and convert it to CSV format per our needs.

  • How to install Vivaldi Web Browser on Linux Mint, Ubuntu and Debian

    Vivaldi is a popular web browser that uses Chromium as web engine, it offers a lot of features such as : Built-in ad blocker, tracking protection, tab grouping, built-in mail client and lot more. While Vivaldi is not fully open source, well let's call it partly open source as only the UI of the browser is closed source, the other parts of the code are open source and you can download it from https://vivaldi.com/source/ in case you want to audit the code. In this tutorial you will learn how to Install Vivaldi web browser on Linux Mint, Debian and Ubuntu.

  • 2 Ways to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Learn how to add the repository to install AnyDesk on Oracle Linux 8 for connecting and assisting remote systems with the help of the internet. AnyDesk is freemium software just like Teamviewer for allowing users to access remote computers and mobile devices for maintenance. It allows access to computers or servers from anywhere in the world via the Internet. The software is available for the operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux as well as iOS and Android. Data is transmitted using the TLS 1.2 (Transport Layer Security) encryption standard. This technology is recommended by the Federal Office for Information Security.

  • How To Install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Metasploit is an open-source framework used to perform deep system security auditing as well as penetration testing to unearth, exploit and validate every other would-be vulnerability. Metasploit generally offers a community and open source version of Metasploit Framework but it also has commercial versions like Metasploit Pro and Metasploit Express. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Metasploit framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

