Google has just confirmed the second clutch of security updates for the Chrome browser in July. Version 103.0.5060.134 for all Windows, Mac, and Linux users will become available in the coming days. While this update will roll out automatically, users who don't restart their browser regularly are advised to check manually and force the security patch activation.

Atlassian has released a security advisory to address a vulnerability (CVE-2022-26138) affecting Questions for Confluence App. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information. Atlassian reports that the vulnerability is likely to be exploited in the wild.

Atlassian has fixed three critical vulnerabilities and is urging customers using Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Crowd, Fisheye and Crucible, Jira and Jira Service Management to update their instances as soon as possible. There is no mention of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, but flaws in Atlassian Confluence are often leveraged by attackers.

Finally after a long break, the in-person Debconf is a thing again, this time Debconf 22 is happening in Prizren, Kosovo. And it has been my pleasure to again be here and take lots of pictures of the event and of the surroundings.

