today's leftovers
-
Microsoft FOSS Fund Winner: curl [Ed: Microsoft keeps bribing Daniel Stenberg in all sorts of way for Curl to remain a prisoner of Microsoft GitHub, and to keep users/contributors too prisoners of such proprietary software; "Microsoft FOSS Fund" = bribery program to interfere with Free software communities, keeping them captive]
-
She credits the internet for expanding her world outside Taipei, and later, Berkeley, California, where she attended college, saying that “you don’t realize how limiting your locale is until you get on the internet and realize that there are so many people all across the country, all across the world, doing similar things.”
In addition to other Bay Area musicians like spoken word artist Watsky and Daveed Diggs of “Hamilton” fame, Liu is inspired by the South Korean singer Psy.
“He embraced what made him unique and doesn’t conform to what people expect K-pop to be,” Liu said. “He’s middle-aged, not a perfect Ken or Barbie, but an amazing dancer and rapper with incredible charisma and star power. He turned his ‘Gangnam Style’ internet moment into a long-lasting global career.”
-
Back in May 2022, the Yocto Project published the Kirkstone release, the latest Long Term Support version of the popular embedded Linux build system. See the release notes of this 4.0 release.
For many years, Bootlin has helped plenty of engineers around the world get started with the Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded thanks to our Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded development training course, whose training materials are freely accessible, to everyone.
-
Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 is an XMC (Switched Mezzanine Card) module based on a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs.
Designed for commercial off-the-shelf (COSTS) applications, Acromag XMC modules are RoHS compliant, and suitable for automation applications, scientific development labs, as well as aerospace and military applications.
-
TurboPrint is a very complete printing solution for Linux. According to the manufacturer, the TurboPrint software can get you the highest possible print quality under Linux. The integrated color management settings and functionalities and the support for ICC profiles can result in color perfect results (if you are interested, read more about color management in Linux in my article How to color calibrate your monitor in Linux).
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Rocky Linux 9 is out, therefore it’s time to build new Packer images.
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
-
In the previous articles we discussed how to assess, from a high level, whether a modernization effort made sense in your enterprise. We also covered the attributes a successful modernization team should have, and some team characteristics that might cause problems. At this point you might be thinking that starting a modernization project is a no-brainer. However, there is still one more bridge you need to cross.
Programming Leftovers
-
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
-
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many projects as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!
-
Welcome to this JavaScript snippets post, In this post we will look at some of the most common JavaScript snippets which will help you with your everyday JavaScript development.
You can always use 3rd party utility libraries, but knowing these vanilla JavaScript snippets is always beneficial.
-
When was the last time you remade your local Python environment? One month ago? Six months ago? 1997?
Wait, please, don’t leave. I know, I might as well have asked you when the last time you cleaned out the food trap in your dishwasher was and I apologize. But this is almost as important. Almost.
If you don’t recall when, go ahead and check when you made your currently most used environment. It might surprise you how long ago it was.
today's howtos
-
Some of the changes in modern kit, especially portables, seem to be intentionally obstructive to Linux users however you can mostly work around them.
The Reg FOSS desk recently reported on this year's Ubuntu laptop from Dell. It's a good thing to have major vendors shipping kit that is approved and certified for Linux, but it doesn't help if you have a non-approved model. We recently battled with such a machine – this is the report from the front line. For reference, it's a Dell Latitude 5420, UEFI, Core i5, SSD only, USB-C, and USB-3.
We are going to assume that your laptop comes with Windows pre-installed, simply because most of them do. Apple laptops are a whole other world of suffering, and since the Intel ones are on the way out and the sole distro for Arm-powered kit isn't quite there yet, we'll leave that for another day.
The first few things you should do are easier under Windows, though, so don't wipe it just yet. In fact, we suggest that you don't wipe it at all. As a general principle, unless you're very short of space, we recommend dual-booting. You can shrink a Windows C drive down quite a lot, and having a fallback OS to hand can be handy in emergencies.
Secondly, if it's a company machine, check with the IT department that you're allowed to do this. Many won't let you, and it's not worth losing your job.
-
For those who want to install the latest Tilix terminal emulator 1.9.5 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. You can now get it from PPA repository.
Tilix is a popular tiling terminal emulator, that allows to split terminal window horizontally and/or vertically, and drag and drop re-arrange them. It also has many other great features including sync input between terminals, background images, quake mode (drop-down terminal), and custom hyperlinks.
-
Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. This is a very minimal and blazingly fast terminal prompt. The key reason for its popularity is its customizability. You can easily customize it using a TOML config file. If you are shifting to a different device or different shell, just move the config file to the appropriate location, and automatically your beautiful-looking shell becomes ready.
-
Starship is a cross-shell prompt build using rust language. Here we will show you how to customize your LInux terminal prompt using Starship.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic and The Fallen Star (Release V1) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to Install and configure Prometheus tool on Linux systems (ie) Ubuntu , Rocky Linux , Fedora , AlmaLinux and Linux Mint.
-
Wouldn’t it be great if GIT supported a command like “svn export”? Developers that made the switch from Subversion to GIT can relate to this question. With the “svn export” command, you can obtain a clean directory tree of your repository. That means without any version control related files. Think .git directory or those .gitignore files. Unfortunately, no “git export” command exists. This article presents a few different approaches that resembles what “svn export” does, but then using GIT.
-
The graphics card (also referred to as a GPU or video card) has become one of the most important parts of today’s computing technology.
The most widely known graphics card manufacturers are Nvidia, Radeon, and Intel, whose products are assembled into major desktop and laptop systems.
-
Mattermost is an open-source messaging platform used for chatting, file-sharing, project management, and workflow orchestration. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Mattermost Team Messaging System on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
Recent comments
3 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago