today's leftovers Microsoft FOSS Fund Winner: curl [Ed: Microsoft keeps bribing Daniel Stenberg in all sorts of way for Curl to remain a prisoner of Microsoft GitHub, and to keep users/contributors too prisoners of such proprietary software; "Microsoft FOSS Fund" = bribery program to interfere with Free software communities, keeping them captive]

Firefox Presents: A nerdcore rap artist defying expectations [Ed: Mozilla's blog is totally out of touch with tech] She credits the internet for expanding her world outside Taipei, and later, Berkeley, California, where she attended college, saying that “you don’t realize how limiting your locale is until you get on the internet and realize that there are so many people all across the country, all across the world, doing similar things.” In addition to other Bay Area musicians like spoken word artist Watsky and Daveed Diggs of “Hamilton” fame, Liu is inspired by the South Korean singer Psy. “He embraced what made him unique and doesn’t conform to what people expect K-pop to be,” Liu said. “He’s middle-aged, not a perfect Ken or Barbie, but an amazing dancer and rapper with incredible charisma and star power. He turned his ‘Gangnam Style’ internet moment into a long-lasting global career.”

Yocto training course updated to Kirkstone release - Bootlin's blog Back in May 2022, the Yocto Project published the Kirkstone release, the latest Long Term Support version of the popular embedded Linux build system. See the release notes of this 4.0 release. For many years, Bootlin has helped plenty of engineers around the world get started with the Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded thanks to our Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded development training course, whose training materials are freely accessible, to everyone.

Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 - An XMC module based on AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA - CNX Software Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 is an XMC (Switched Mezzanine Card) module based on a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs. Designed for commercial off-the-shelf (COSTS) applications, Acromag XMC modules are RoHS compliant, and suitable for automation applications, scientific development labs, as well as aerospace and military applications.

Make color accurate prints in Linux with TurboPrint TurboPrint is a very complete printing solution for Linux. According to the manufacturer, the TurboPrint software can get you the highest possible print quality under Linux. The integrated color management settings and functionalities and the support for ICC profiles can result in color perfect results (if you are interested, read more about color management in Linux in my article How to color calibrate your monitor in Linux).

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers Rocky Linux 9 Kernel Panic on Packer Launched qemu-kvm Rocky Linux 9 is out, therefore it’s time to build new Packer images.

Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-29 – Fedora Community Blog Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

Modernization: Making a business case In the previous articles we discussed how to assess, from a high level, whether a modernization effort made sense in your enterprise. We also covered the attributes a successful modernization team should have, and some team characteristics that might cause problems. At this point you might be thinking that starting a modernization project is a no-brainer. However, there is still one more bridge you need to cross.