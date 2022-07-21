Language Selection

FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 23rd of July 2022 03:26:14 AM
Linux
News
Software

Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer.

GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop

  • Linux Around The World: Italy - LinuxLinks

    We cover events and user groups that are running in Italy. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.

  • Can a Fork Save Cutefish OS (or Its Desktop)? - Slashdot

    In April ZDNet called its beta "the cutest Linux distro you'll ever use," praising the polished "incredible elegance" of Debian-based Cutefish OS, with its uncluttered, MacOS-like "Cutefish DE" desktop. But now CutefishOS.com times out, with at least one Reddit user complaining "their email is not responding" and seeking contributors for a fork.

  • Google Chrome OS Flex: Breathe New Life Into Old Computer

    Google has announced a new operating system for computers which is called Chrome OS Flex. Basically, this is a new version of ChromeOS. In February of this year, Google began testing Chrome OS Flex for the first time. But now the beta mode is over, and ‍Google has finally fixed 600 bugs to make Flex available to everyone. Google Chrome OS Flex may be installed and used on older PCs and Macs. The last year’s December, Google bought Neverware. Google’s main purpose for acquisition of Neverware is to acquire Neverware’s product CloudReady. Basically, CloudReady allowed customers to switch their old PCs to Chrome OS. Now ChromeOS Flex replaces the services of CloudReady. It was released less than a year after Microsoft released Windows 11. We hope this development will reduce the hardware requirements because now old computers can upgrade with the latest OS.

  • System76’s Oryx Pro Linux 12th Gen Intel CPU Laptop Specification | Itsubuntu.com

    System76’s Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now available with 12th Gen Intel CPU. Let’s have a look into the full specification of System 76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop powered by 12th Gen Intel CPU.

today's leftovers

  • Microsoft FOSS Fund Winner: curl [Ed: Microsoft keeps bribing Daniel Stenberg in all sorts of way for Curl to remain a prisoner of Microsoft GitHub, and to keep users/contributors too prisoners of such proprietary software; "Microsoft FOSS Fund" = bribery program to interfere with Free software communities, keeping them captive]
  • Firefox Presents: A nerdcore rap artist defying expectations [Ed: Mozilla's blog is totally out of touch with tech]

    She credits the internet for expanding her world outside Taipei, and later, Berkeley, California, where she attended college, saying that “you don’t realize how limiting your locale is until you get on the internet and realize that there are so many people all across the country, all across the world, doing similar things.” In addition to other Bay Area musicians like spoken word artist Watsky and Daveed Diggs of “Hamilton” fame, Liu is inspired by the South Korean singer Psy. “He embraced what made him unique and doesn’t conform to what people expect K-pop to be,” Liu said. “He’s middle-aged, not a perfect Ken or Barbie, but an amazing dancer and rapper with incredible charisma and star power. He turned his ‘Gangnam Style’ internet moment into a long-lasting global career.”

  • Yocto training course updated to Kirkstone release - Bootlin's blog

    Back in May 2022, the Yocto Project published the Kirkstone release, the latest Long Term Support version of the popular embedded Linux build system. See the release notes of this 4.0 release. For many years, Bootlin has helped plenty of engineers around the world get started with the Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded thanks to our Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded development training course, whose training materials are freely accessible, to everyone.

  • Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 - An XMC module based on AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA - CNX Software

    Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 is an XMC (Switched Mezzanine Card) module based on a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs. Designed for commercial off-the-shelf (COSTS) applications, Acromag XMC modules are RoHS compliant, and suitable for automation applications, scientific development labs, as well as aerospace and military applications.

  • Make color accurate prints in Linux with TurboPrint

    TurboPrint is a very complete printing solution for Linux. According to the manufacturer, the TurboPrint software can get you the highest possible print quality under Linux. The integrated color management settings and functionalities and the support for ICC profiles can result in color perfect results (if you are interested, read more about color management in Linux in my article How to color calibrate your monitor in Linux).

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  • Rocky Linux 9 Kernel Panic on Packer Launched qemu-kvm

    Rocky Linux 9 is out, therefore it’s time to build new Packer images.

  • Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-29 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • Modernization: Making a business case

    In the previous articles we discussed how to assess, from a high level, whether a modernization effort made sense in your enterprise. We also covered the attributes a successful modernization team should have, and some team characteristics that might cause problems. At this point you might be thinking that starting a modernization project is a no-brainer. However, there is still one more bridge you need to cross.

Programming Leftovers

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.22RC1 and 8.1.9RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.

  • Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 7

    The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many projects as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!

  • 9 useful code snippets for everyday JavaScript development || Part 1 - DEV Community

    Welcome to this JavaScript snippets post, In this post we will look at some of the most common JavaScript snippets which will help you with your everyday JavaScript development. You can always use 3rd party utility libraries, but knowing these vanilla JavaScript snippets is always beneficial.

  • This Week in Data: Python Environment Freshness – Data@Mozilla

    When was the last time you remade your local Python environment? One month ago? Six months ago? 1997? Wait, please, don’t leave. I know, I might as well have asked you when the last time you cleaned out the food trap in your dishwasher was and I apologize. But this is almost as important. Almost. If you don’t recall when, go ahead and check when you made your currently most used environment. It might surprise you how long ago it was.

