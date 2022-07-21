GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop Linux Around The World: Italy - LinuxLinks We cover events and user groups that are running in Italy. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.

Can a Fork Save Cutefish OS (or Its Desktop)? - Slashdot In April ZDNet called its beta "the cutest Linux distro you'll ever use," praising the polished "incredible elegance" of Debian-based Cutefish OS, with its uncluttered, MacOS-like "Cutefish DE" desktop. But now CutefishOS.com times out, with at least one Reddit user complaining "their email is not responding" and seeking contributors for a fork.

Google Chrome OS Flex: Breathe New Life Into Old Computer Google has announced a new operating system for computers which is called Chrome OS Flex. Basically, this is a new version of ChromeOS. In February of this year, Google began testing Chrome OS Flex for the first time. But now the beta mode is over, and ‍Google has finally fixed 600 bugs to make Flex available to everyone. Google Chrome OS Flex may be installed and used on older PCs and Macs. The last year’s December, Google bought Neverware. Google’s main purpose for acquisition of Neverware is to acquire Neverware’s product CloudReady. Basically, CloudReady allowed customers to switch their old PCs to Chrome OS. Now ChromeOS Flex replaces the services of CloudReady. It was released less than a year after Microsoft released Windows 11. We hope this development will reduce the hardware requirements because now old computers can upgrade with the latest OS.

System76’s Oryx Pro Linux 12th Gen Intel CPU Laptop Specification | Itsubuntu.com System76’s Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now available with 12th Gen Intel CPU. Let’s have a look into the full specification of System 76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop powered by 12th Gen Intel CPU.

today's leftovers Microsoft FOSS Fund Winner: curl [Ed: Microsoft keeps bribing Daniel Stenberg in all sorts of way for Curl to remain a prisoner of Microsoft GitHub, and to keep users/contributors too prisoners of such proprietary software; "Microsoft FOSS Fund" = bribery program to interfere with Free software communities, keeping them captive]

Firefox Presents: A nerdcore rap artist defying expectations [Ed: Mozilla's blog is totally out of touch with tech] She credits the internet for expanding her world outside Taipei, and later, Berkeley, California, where she attended college, saying that “you don’t realize how limiting your locale is until you get on the internet and realize that there are so many people all across the country, all across the world, doing similar things.” In addition to other Bay Area musicians like spoken word artist Watsky and Daveed Diggs of “Hamilton” fame, Liu is inspired by the South Korean singer Psy. “He embraced what made him unique and doesn’t conform to what people expect K-pop to be,” Liu said. “He’s middle-aged, not a perfect Ken or Barbie, but an amazing dancer and rapper with incredible charisma and star power. He turned his ‘Gangnam Style’ internet moment into a long-lasting global career.”

Yocto training course updated to Kirkstone release - Bootlin's blog Back in May 2022, the Yocto Project published the Kirkstone release, the latest Long Term Support version of the popular embedded Linux build system. See the release notes of this 4.0 release. For many years, Bootlin has helped plenty of engineers around the world get started with the Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded thanks to our Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded development training course, whose training materials are freely accessible, to everyone.

Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 - An XMC module based on AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA - CNX Software Acromag XMC-7A50-AP323 is an XMC (Switched Mezzanine Card) module based on a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs. Designed for commercial off-the-shelf (COSTS) applications, Acromag XMC modules are RoHS compliant, and suitable for automation applications, scientific development labs, as well as aerospace and military applications.

Make color accurate prints in Linux with TurboPrint TurboPrint is a very complete printing solution for Linux. According to the manufacturer, the TurboPrint software can get you the highest possible print quality under Linux. The integrated color management settings and functionalities and the support for ICC profiles can result in color perfect results (if you are interested, read more about color management in Linux in my article How to color calibrate your monitor in Linux).