FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters
Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 179 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop
today's leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago