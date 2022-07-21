Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 23rd of July 2022 07:11:53 AM

While many of us rely on music streaming services, several users prefer to use the good-old music player on their Linux system.

Of course, you already get a music player program pre-installed with every Linux distribution.

However, depending on your requirements, you might want to try a variety of music players, providing you with more features or a better user experience.

You could save time organizing your collections, sorting the best playlist, and other things.

So, to save you from trouble, I highlight the best music player applications for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.