Top 10 Best Music Players for Linux in 2022
While many of us rely on music streaming services, several users prefer to use the good-old music player on their Linux system.
Of course, you already get a music player program pre-installed with every Linux distribution.
However, depending on your requirements, you might want to try a variety of music players, providing you with more features or a better user experience.
You could save time organizing your collections, sorting the best playlist, and other things.
So, to save you from trouble, I highlight the best music player applications for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
This week in KDE: Tons of UI improvements and bugfixes
This week we made great progress on a lot of UI issues and bugs, and I bet you’ll find at least one issue that was annoying you fixed among these! Current number of bugs: 51, down from 52. 1 added and 2 resolved...
My week in KDE: slow but steady
In Licentia I’ve made it more consistent, more accessible and added REUSE instructions to each license. We also got our first merge request! It fixed a bug that prevented the scrollbar from showing on the licenses list. Thank you, Joshua. Licentia it’s getting ready for its first release!
FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters
Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer.
