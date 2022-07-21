Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Android
This week in KDE: Tons of UI improvements and bugfixes

This week we made great progress on a lot of UI issues and bugs, and I bet you’ll find at least one issue that was annoying you fixed among these! Current number of bugs: 51, down from 52. 1 added and 2 resolved... Read more

My week in KDE: slow but steady

In Licentia I’ve made it more consistent, more accessible and added REUSE instructions to each license. We also got our first merge request! It fixed a bug that prevented the scrollbar from showing on the licenses list. Thank you, Joshua. Licentia it’s getting ready for its first release! Read more

FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters

Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer. Read more

