Top 10 Best Music Players for Linux in 2022 While many of us rely on music streaming services, several users prefer to use the good-old music player on their Linux system. Of course, you already get a music player program pre-installed with every Linux distribution. However, depending on your requirements, you might want to try a variety of music players, providing you with more features or a better user experience. You could save time organizing your collections, sorting the best playlist, and other things. So, to save you from trouble, I highlight the best music player applications for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

