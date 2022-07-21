Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Duke Nukem II on OpenPOWER, The Humble Deck Builder Bundle, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 23rd of July 2022 12:25:51 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Tonight's Game On OpenPOWER: Duke Nukem II

    No, not that Duke Nukem game — I mean the platformer. Before the Build engine wrought PG-13 destruction upon the City of the Angels, which also builds and runs on OpenPOWER, Apogee introduced the world's most egotistical alien exterminator in two episodes of heavily armed hopping around. The first installment in 1991 was poor even among PC games of the time, especially considering the far superior (and also Apogee-published) Commander Keen that came out the year before. But the second episode in 1993 had better graphics, better animation, better music, even a rip-roaring VGA cinematic if you had the hardware: [...]

  • The Humble Deck Builder Bundle is live, here's what works on Linux & Steam Deck

    The Humble Deck Builder Bundle has gone live and it's another that offers some pretty interesting choices, so here's what to expect on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.

  • Looks like upcoming brawler MultiVersus works great on Steam Deck & Linux desktop

    MultiVersus is a very exciting one that has a look of people talking right now. It's a brawler much like Smash Bros made by Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games and it's already looking pretty great.

  • A Webbing Journey is an upcoming wholesome 3D puzzle platformer

    Not afraid of Spiders? Love a good 3D platformer? A Webbing Journey is due to release next year and it looks great, plus there's a demo available right now.

  • GameMode performance tool from Feral Interactive version 1.7 is out now

    GameMode, the system optimization tool from Feral Interactive recently had a new small release put up.

  • You can now get Halo Infinite online to work on the Steam Deck

    It's taken quite a while but you can at least now play Halo Infinite multiplayer on Steam Deck (single-player not tested). This is all unofficial right now, so try it at your own risk.

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 10 Best Music Players for Linux in 2022

While many of us rely on music streaming services, several users prefer to use the good-old music player on their Linux system. Of course, you already get a music player program pre-installed with every Linux distribution. However, depending on your requirements, you might want to try a variety of music players, providing you with more features or a better user experience. You could save time organizing your collections, sorting the best playlist, and other things. So, to save you from trouble, I highlight the best music player applications for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions. Read more

This week in KDE: Tons of UI improvements and bugfixes

This week we made great progress on a lot of UI issues and bugs, and I bet you’ll find at least one issue that was annoying you fixed among these! Current number of bugs: 51, down from 52. 1 added and 2 resolved... Read more

My week in KDE: slow but steady

In Licentia I’ve made it more consistent, more accessible and added REUSE instructions to each license. We also got our first merge request! It fixed a bug that prevented the scrollbar from showing on the licenses list. Thank you, Joshua. Licentia it’s getting ready for its first release! Read more

FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters

Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6