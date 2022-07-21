Games: Duke Nukem II on OpenPOWER, The Humble Deck Builder Bundle, and More
-
Tonight's Game On OpenPOWER: Duke Nukem II
No, not that Duke Nukem game — I mean the platformer. Before the Build engine wrought PG-13 destruction upon the City of the Angels, which also builds and runs on OpenPOWER, Apogee introduced the world's most egotistical alien exterminator in two episodes of heavily armed hopping around. The first installment in 1991 was poor even among PC games of the time, especially considering the far superior (and also Apogee-published) Commander Keen that came out the year before. But the second episode in 1993 had better graphics, better animation, better music, even a rip-roaring VGA cinematic if you had the hardware: [...]
-
The Humble Deck Builder Bundle is live, here's what works on Linux & Steam Deck
The Humble Deck Builder Bundle has gone live and it's another that offers some pretty interesting choices, so here's what to expect on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.
-
Looks like upcoming brawler MultiVersus works great on Steam Deck & Linux desktop
MultiVersus is a very exciting one that has a look of people talking right now. It's a brawler much like Smash Bros made by Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games and it's already looking pretty great.
-
A Webbing Journey is an upcoming wholesome 3D puzzle platformer
Not afraid of Spiders? Love a good 3D platformer? A Webbing Journey is due to release next year and it looks great, plus there's a demo available right now.
-
GameMode performance tool from Feral Interactive version 1.7 is out now
GameMode, the system optimization tool from Feral Interactive recently had a new small release put up.
-
You can now get Halo Infinite online to work on the Steam Deck
It's taken quite a while but you can at least now play Halo Infinite multiplayer on Steam Deck (single-player not tested). This is all unofficial right now, so try it at your own risk.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 275 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 55 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago