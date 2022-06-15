Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Popcorn Computer, Purism, ESP32
I’ve been confused about what’s going on with terminals for a long time.
But this past week I was using xterm.js to display an interactive terminal in a browser and I finally thought to ask a pretty basic question: when you press a key on your keyboard in a terminal (like Delete, or Escape, or a), which bytes get sent?
We’re landing in St James Quarter, which is tucked away in the New Town area of Edinburgh. Master-planned in the 1700s, it went on to become a haven for writers, printers, and publishers in the 18th and 19th centuries. The ribbon building in the centre of of St James Quarter is an allusion to paper unspooling as it runs through old-fashioned printing presses.
This last week, Popcorn Computer announced that they have commenced production on their hand-held “Pocket PC” — with the pocket-sized computer moving closer to shipping.
In a previous post, “Is Ethical Advertising Possible?” I talked about the internal discussions we were having as we looked to expand our marketing efforts beyond what we’d done in the past. One of the reasons for that post was to explain our current thinking both so everyone knew where we were coming from, and so that we could get feedback from the community. We’ve really appreciated the feedback we’ve gotten so far and we have combined it with our own internal discussions to create an initial draft of what we are calling our Ethical Marketing Principles. We will use this as a guiding document for which marketing methods are acceptable and which aren’t for us from this point on.
Sometimes you need to get a project to talk to you, so you can see what’s going on inside. The ESP32 console Arduino library from [jbtronics] promises just that.
Programming Leftovers
So, I should probably make it official. The Perl Advent Calendar is back once again in 2022. It is with great pleasure that I’m announcing that the Call for Papers is now open.
From all the horses we’ve looked at, Gitea is the software we’ve decided to put our faith into, being able to provide us with a choice that’ll serve as our next-generation development-forge.
This tutorial will teach you how to use MongoDB databases with the Go programming language by connecting to your MongoDB Atlas cluster.
We love naming generations and ascribing vices and virtues to them. Boomers. Millenials. Zoomers. I propose that in the overlap between Generation X and Millenials, there is a home computer generation. If you've ever found yourself muttering "But where are the damn files stored?", wondered why you can't change the font in Windows anymore or been frustrated by how many modern apps seem to lack advanced features for power users, chances are you're part of it. We (for I belong to it) are most notably characterized by having had technology thrust upon us in a way that made many of us more computer literate than the generations both preceding and, to the confusion of the aforementioned pundits, succeeding us. We were forced to learn certain aspects of computing that was and is, by any other generation of computer users, commonly considered to be expertise best left to professionals.
I feel that we who went through edit autoexec.bat, notepad index.html, ./configure && make have a different perspective on this. That’s not to say that those three were good things, they were bad, but they were markers; I’ve just noticed that more people from that era share the perspective of how messed up the current tech stacks are. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.
The problem, as I’m sure you have guessed, is some sort of stupid bug in what passes for web development code these days, where the scroll bar is handled by the page, not the browser, and it has decided, given various parameters, that it should hide the scrollbar from me, when in fact it is totally and utterly fucking wrong.
I am unsure as to precisely what this is trying to achieve. Back in the 1990s, web browsers just added vertical or horizontal scroll bars when they were needed, and we all got on with our lives. Apparently, in 2022, there is mass hysteria at the thought that I MIGHT see a scrollbar when I do not really immediately need it, and this would be a mortal threat to me. The sight of a scrollbar at any point in my life other than one nanosecond before I intend to use it, is apparently a fate worse than death.
The problem with this is that let and if are also injected, not just it. (The syntax-case version on that page doesn’t have that problem.)
Over the last twelve years, the CHERI project has been working on addressing the first two of these problems by extending conventional hardware Instruction-Set Architectures (ISAs) with new architectural features to enable fine-grained memory protection and highly scalable software compartmentalisation, prototyped first as CHERI-MIPS and CHERI-RISC-V architecture designs and FPGA implementations, with an extensive software stack ported to run above them.
The academic experimental results are very promising, but achieving widespread adoption of CHERI needs an industry-scale evaluation of a high-performance silicon processor implementation and software stack. To that end, Arm have developed Morello, a CHERI-enabled prototype architecture (extending Armv8.2-A), processor (adapting the high-performance Neoverse N1 design), system-on-chip (SoC), and development board, within the UKRI Digital Security by Design (DSbD) Programme (see our earlier blog post on Morello). Morello is now being evaluated in a range of academic and industry projects.
My experience has shown that serious issues are almost always known issues at the time of shipping. They just aren’t prioritised high enough to warrant getting addressed. But it’s also true that QA does tend to overreact.
My request was pretty easy, I thought, when I asked the person to give me a list of student names and their email addresses so I could send out invitations.
Instead of having a single large pull request, a changeset is submitted as a series of PRs and branches, each as a patch to the previous branch. In effect, this treats changesets as a queue to be merged to master. With stacked pull requests, developers are unblocked from working on code that's dependent on another to-be-merged branch.
However, developers using this workflow on native git and GitHub can run into problems.
The alternative to “Stacked Pull Requests” is “Stacked Commits”. The difference is mostly pragmatic: stacked PRs use branches, and can have multiple commits in a single atomic change; stacked commits use a single commit as the unit of atomic change.
Games: Duke Nukem II on OpenPOWER, The Humble Deck Builder Bundle, and More
No, not that Duke Nukem game — I mean the platformer. Before the Build engine wrought PG-13 destruction upon the City of the Angels, which also builds and runs on OpenPOWER, Apogee introduced the world's most egotistical alien exterminator in two episodes of heavily armed hopping around. The first installment in 1991 was poor even among PC games of the time, especially considering the far superior (and also Apogee-published) Commander Keen that came out the year before. But the second episode in 1993 had better graphics, better animation, better music, even a rip-roaring VGA cinematic if you had the hardware: [...]
The Humble Deck Builder Bundle has gone live and it's another that offers some pretty interesting choices, so here's what to expect on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.
MultiVersus is a very exciting one that has a look of people talking right now. It's a brawler much like Smash Bros made by Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games and it's already looking pretty great.
Not afraid of Spiders? Love a good 3D platformer? A Webbing Journey is due to release next year and it looks great, plus there's a demo available right now.
GameMode, the system optimization tool from Feral Interactive recently had a new small release put up.
It's taken quite a while but you can at least now play Halo Infinite multiplayer on Steam Deck (single-player not tested). This is all unofficial right now, so try it at your own risk.
Android Leftovers
