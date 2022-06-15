today's howtos
-
How to Install Opera Browser on Rocky Linux 9
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery-saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more. As an extra add-on for its users’ peace of mind, it has integrated security features that make it the safest browser. Overall, Opera provides a great browsing experience that is fast, efficient, and secure – making it one of the best browsers available today.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop with optional branches stable, beta, or the nightly development version using the command line terminal with tips on maintaining and removing the browsers if required.
-
How to Install Minecraft Launcher on Rocky Linux 9
Minecraft is a game that has taken the world by storm, allowing players to explore a vast and ever-changing world. The Minecraft Launcher is the game downloader and launcher for Minecraft: Java Edition and one of the game downloaders and launchers for Minecraft for Windows (Bedrock Edition) and Minecraft Dungeons. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The Minecraft Launcher allows players to easily find and download the game, as well as keep it up to date with the latest version.
In addition, the Launcher offers players a variety of options for customizing their game experience, including the ability to choose their preferred language and difficulty level. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, the Minecraft Launcher is an essential tool for anyone looking to enjoy this unique and fantastic game.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Minecraft Launcher on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop using a copr third-party repository using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Rocky Linux 9
Liquorix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel shipped with Rocky Linux 9. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernel version release.
Some of the Liquorix Kernel features include CPU frequency scaling for power conservation, process nice level controller for overall system responsiveness fluidity, improved security withexecShield, PaX support, and various other stability improvements. Liquorix Kernel is also one of the lightweight Linux Kernels, making it perfect for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming and streaming. If you’re looking for an alternative to the stock kernel that comes with Rocky Linux 9, look no further than Liquorix Kernel.
-
How to Install Steam on LMDE 5 “Elsie”
In 2003, Valve launched Steam as a way to provide automatic updates for their games. However, the platform quickly expanded to include games from third-party publishers. Today, the Steam library is filled with thousands of games across all gaming consoles. One of the key features of Steam is its cross-platform compatibility. This allows gamers to play their favorite games on any platform, including PC, Mac, Linux, and more. Another great feature of Steam is its ability to connect gamers from all over the world. Through the Steam community, gamers can connect, share tips and tricks, and even compete against each other in online tournaments. With so many unique features, it’s no wonder Steam has become the go-to platform for gamers all over the globe.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 or also known as LMDE 5, using the command line terminal and APT package manager utilizing the APT binary from the default repository or importing the official steam repository, which you can then install the stable branch, or for users that want to see the next version release of Steam’s launcher, you can install the beta branch.
-
How to Install Spotify Player on Linux System
Spotify is leading the race of music streaming services in the world along with its counterparts Tidal and Apple Music. It provides you access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and 4 billion playlists from its web or desktop application.
-
How to install Miniconda on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal
Learn the ways to install MiniConda3 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa to use Conda package manager to install Anaconda Packages.
The Anaconda distribution is a collection of software for scientific purposes. It includes a Python installation, an R installation, and the Conda package manager, which can be used to install Anaconda packages. Since the complete Anaconda distribution with all packages consumes a lot of storage space, there is also the variant known as Miniconda, which contains only Python, Conda, and a few basic packages. Both variants are completely free and open source.
We need around 400 MB of free space to download and install MiniConda3.
-
Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux
Learn the ways to install MiniConda3 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to use Conda package manager to install Anaconda Packages.
The Anaconda distribution is a collection of software for scientific purposes. It includes a Python installation, an R installation, and the Conda package manager, which can be used to install Anaconda packages. Since the complete Anaconda distribution with all packages consumes a lot of storage space, there is also the variant known as Miniconda, which contains only Python, Conda, and a few basic packages. Both variants are completely free and open source.
We need around 400 MB of free space to download and install MiniConda3.
-
How to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04
Arduino is nothing more and nothing less than a board based on a microcontroller, specifically an ATMEL. It is one of the most popular types of boards in the maker world, along with the Raspberry Pi.
We can also say that Arduino is a board based on free hardware that by combining it with software we can create very useful electronic parts.
One of the reasons why Arduino is so important nowadays and is used by many students is because Arduino offers the basis for any other person or company to create their own boards. Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Well, there are different models and prices, but they must be combined with software to be functional. What tool can we work with? Well, with Arduino IDE.
-
Running a Cron Every 30 Seconds – TecAdmin
Crontab is used to schedule a script to run at regular intervals. In this blog post, you will learn to schedule a script in crontab every 30 seconds.
-
LibreOffice Calc Basics VII: VLOOKUP
This is the seventh part of Calc Basics and in this chance we will learn about VLOOKUP formula. For that purpose, we will make a simple student score viewer, so we can select a student's name for the computer to display his/her scores. As a reminder, if you haven't followed this Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Now let's try it.
-
How to set up your printer in Zorin OS
After reading the previous tutorials you will probably realize that I am extremely enthusiastic about everything Linux and especially what Zorin OS has to offer to make Linux potentially a future mainstream operating system. But not everything is automatically great and one of those relatively less positive things has been the installation and use of printers in Linux. Much has changed in recent years, but there is still some room for improvement. And this is not necessarily an issue with respect to the quality or completeness of Linux, but has more to do with the willingness of printer suppliers to write good drivers for Linux. There is plenty to say about installing a printer in Linux, so in this comprehensive tutorial I will discuss how to setup your printer in Zorin OS and overcome some potential issues.
-
How To Install HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, HAProxy is an open-source load balancer proxy that is used to run different web applications with high performance and improve the speed by distributing loads on different servers. Moreover, if any server fails, HAProxy detects it and re-routes the web traffic of that server to other servers so the clients will not experience any interruption.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to install Buildah OCI on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 LTS
Install Buildah on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux using the command terminal for building container images from their source codes.
In today’s fast world, developers need a mechanism to deploy their applications as fast as they could and keep them up to date as well. That is the reason why containerized apps are becoming increasingly important and to create containers automatically, images are necessary. These can be created with Buildah.
-
How to Add a Website in ISPConfig
ISPConfig is a hosting control panel for Linux servers that provides functions for managing websites, databases, FTP and shell users, email accounts, and DNS. In this guide, we will show you step by step how to add a website, MySQL/MariaDB database, FTP-user, and SSH-user in ISPConfig.
-
How to Deploy a VMware vCenter Appliance using Terraform
Following on from this post covering how to deploy vSphere virtual machines using Terraform, I thought I’d take a look at how I could deploy vCenter itself, with the aim of speeding up vCenter deployments in my home lab. The objective here was to have Terraform deploy a new vCenter appliance onto my ESXi host, then carry out some initial configuration of vCenter using the Terraform vCenter provider.
-
How to Use the wc Command in Linux
Counting the number of lines, words, and bytes in a file is useful, but the real flexibility of the Linux wc command comes from working with other commands. Let’s take a look.
-
