Saturday 23rd of July 2022 09:38:29 PM
HowTos
  • How to Install Opera Browser on Rocky Linux 9

    Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery-saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more. As an extra add-on for its users’ peace of mind, it has integrated security features that make it the safest browser. Overall, Opera provides a great browsing experience that is fast, efficient, and secure – making it one of the best browsers available today.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop with optional branches stable, beta, or the nightly development version using the command line terminal with tips on maintaining and removing the browsers if required.

  • How to Install Minecraft Launcher on Rocky Linux 9

    Minecraft is a game that has taken the world by storm, allowing players to explore a vast and ever-changing world. The Minecraft Launcher is the game downloader and launcher for Minecraft: Java Edition and one of the game downloaders and launchers for Minecraft for Windows (Bedrock Edition) and Minecraft Dungeons. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The Minecraft Launcher allows players to easily find and download the game, as well as keep it up to date with the latest version.

    In addition, the Launcher offers players a variety of options for customizing their game experience, including the ability to choose their preferred language and difficulty level. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, the Minecraft Launcher is an essential tool for anyone looking to enjoy this unique and fantastic game.

    The following tutorial will teach you how to install Minecraft Launcher on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop using a copr third-party repository using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Rocky Linux 9

    Liquorix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel shipped with Rocky Linux 9. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernel version release.

    Some of the Liquorix Kernel features include CPU frequency scaling for power conservation, process nice level controller for overall system responsiveness fluidity, improved security withexecShield, PaX support, and various other stability improvements. Liquorix Kernel is also one of the lightweight Linux Kernels, making it perfect for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming and streaming. If you’re looking for an alternative to the stock kernel that comes with Rocky Linux 9, look no further than Liquorix Kernel.

  • How to Install Steam on LMDE 5 “Elsie”

    In 2003, Valve launched Steam as a way to provide automatic updates for their games. However, the platform quickly expanded to include games from third-party publishers. Today, the Steam library is filled with thousands of games across all gaming consoles. One of the key features of Steam is its cross-platform compatibility. This allows gamers to play their favorite games on any platform, including PC, Mac, Linux, and more. Another great feature of Steam is its ability to connect gamers from all over the world. Through the Steam community, gamers can connect, share tips and tricks, and even compete against each other in online tournaments. With so many unique features, it’s no wonder Steam has become the go-to platform for gamers all over the globe.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 or also known as LMDE 5, using the command line terminal and APT package manager utilizing the APT binary from the default repository or importing the official steam repository, which you can then install the stable branch, or for users that want to see the next version release of Steam’s launcher, you can install the beta branch.

  • How to Install Spotify Player on Linux System

    Spotify is leading the race of music streaming services in the world along with its counterparts Tidal and Apple Music. It provides you access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and 4 billion playlists from its web or desktop application.

  • How to install Miniconda on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal

    Learn the ways to install MiniConda3 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa to use Conda package manager to install Anaconda Packages.

    The Anaconda distribution is a collection of software for scientific purposes. It includes a Python installation, an R installation, and the Conda package manager, which can be used to install Anaconda packages. Since the complete Anaconda distribution with all packages consumes a lot of storage space, there is also the variant known as Miniconda, which contains only Python, Conda, and a few basic packages. Both variants are completely free and open source.

    We need around 400 MB of free space to download and install MiniConda3.

  • Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux

    Learn the ways to install MiniConda3 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to use Conda package manager to install Anaconda Packages.

    The Anaconda distribution is a collection of software for scientific purposes. It includes a Python installation, an R installation, and the Conda package manager, which can be used to install Anaconda packages. Since the complete Anaconda distribution with all packages consumes a lot of storage space, there is also the variant known as Miniconda, which contains only Python, Conda, and a few basic packages. Both variants are completely free and open source.

    We need around 400 MB of free space to download and install MiniConda3.

  • How to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04

    Arduino is nothing more and nothing less than a board based on a microcontroller, specifically an ATMEL. It is one of the most popular types of boards in the maker world, along with the Raspberry Pi.

    We can also say that Arduino is a board based on free hardware that by combining it with software we can create very useful electronic parts.

    One of the reasons why Arduino is so important nowadays and is used by many students is because Arduino offers the basis for any other person or company to create their own boards. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

    Well, there are different models and prices, but they must be combined with software to be functional. What tool can we work with? Well, with Arduino IDE.

  • Running a Cron Every 30 Seconds – TecAdmin

    Crontab is used to schedule a script to run at regular intervals. In this blog post, you will learn to schedule a script in crontab every 30 seconds.

  • LibreOffice Calc Basics VII: VLOOKUP

    This is the seventh part of Calc Basics and in this chance we will learn about VLOOKUP formula. For that purpose, we will make a simple student score viewer, so we can select a student's name for the computer to display his/her scores. As a reminder, if you haven't followed this Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Now let's try it.

  • How to set up your printer in Zorin OS

    After reading the previous tutorials you will probably realize that I am extremely enthusiastic about everything Linux and especially what Zorin OS has to offer to make Linux potentially a future mainstream operating system. But not everything is automatically great and one of those relatively less positive things has been the installation and use of printers in Linux. Much has changed in recent years, but there is still some room for improvement. And this is not necessarily an issue with respect to the quality or completeness of Linux, but has more to do with the willingness of printer suppliers to write good drivers for Linux. There is plenty to say about installing a printer in Linux, so in this comprehensive tutorial I will discuss how to setup your printer in Zorin OS and overcome some potential issues.

  • How To Install HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, HAProxy is an open-source load balancer proxy that is used to run different web applications with high performance and improve the speed by distributing loads on different servers. Moreover, if any server fails, HAProxy detects it and re-routes the web traffic of that server to other servers so the clients will not experience any interruption.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to install Buildah OCI on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 LTS

    Install Buildah on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux using the command terminal for building container images from their source codes.

    In today’s fast world, developers need a mechanism to deploy their applications as fast as they could and keep them up to date as well. That is the reason why containerized apps are becoming increasingly important and to create containers automatically, images are necessary. These can be created with Buildah.

  • How to Add a Website in ISPConfig

    ISPConfig is a hosting control panel for Linux servers that provides functions for managing websites, databases, FTP and shell users, email accounts, and DNS. In this guide, we will show you step by step how to add a website, MySQL/MariaDB database, FTP-user, and SSH-user in ISPConfig.

  • How to Deploy a VMware vCenter Appliance using Terraform

    Following on from this post covering how to deploy vSphere virtual machines using Terraform, I thought I’d take a look at how I could deploy vCenter itself, with the aim of speeding up vCenter deployments in my home lab. The objective here was to have Terraform deploy a new vCenter appliance onto my ESXi host, then carry out some initial configuration of vCenter using the Terraform vCenter provider.

  • How to Use the wc Command in Linux

    Counting the number of lines, words, and bytes in a file is useful, but the real flexibility of the Linux wc command comes from working with other commands. Let’s take a look.

Saturday 23rd of July 2022 11:33:58 PM
  • Resolved - Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead – TecAdmin

    With the latest version of Ubuntu 22.04 and Debian 11, users start getting a warning message during the GPG key import that “Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead (see apt-key(8))“. The apt-key stores the key file in /etc/apt/trusted.gpg or /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d. In that case, a single key is also trusted for other repositories configured on your system. That creates security issues for the repositories on your systems. To overcome this issue, Ubuntu 22.04 and Debian 11 prompted to manage OpenPGP as keyring files.

    Even if this is a warning message, you can continue to use apt-key, but it will be removed in the next releases. So it will be a good idea to start using the new way.

Programming Leftovers

  • Toolbx — bypassing the immutability of OCI containers | Debarshi's den

    OCI containers are famous for being immutable. Once a container has been created with podman create, it’s attributes can’t be changed anymore. For example, the bind mounts, the environment variables, the namespaces being used, and all the other attributes that can be specified via options to the podman create command. This means that once there’s a Toolbx, it wouldn’t be possible to give it access to a new set of files from the host if the need arose. The Toolbx would have to be deleted and re-created with access to the new paths. This is a problem, because a Toolbx is where the user sets up her development and troubleshooting environment. Re-creating a Toolbx might mean reinstalling a number of different packages, tweaking configuration files, redeploying various artifacts and so on. Having to repeat all that in the middle of a long hacking session, just because the container’s attributes need to be tweaked, can be annoying. This is unlike Flatpak containers, where it’s possible to override the permissions of a Flatpak either persistently through flatpak override or temporarily during flatpak run. Secondly, as the Toolbx code evolves, we want to be able to transparently update existing Toolbxes to enable new features and fix bugs. It would be a real drag if users had to consciously re-create their containers.

  • GSOC 2022: Second Update

    In my previous blog post, I mentioned using the GtkListView for the templates submenu. But, after a few discussions with my mentor @antoniof, we decided to use the GtkListBox to create the custom widget for the new documents creation feature, as it would be easier to implement and there is no need to create a factory for it.

  • Planet Grep now running PtLink

    Almost 2 decades ago, Planet Debian was created using the "planetplanet" RSS aggregator. A short while later, I created Planet Grep using the same software. Over the years, the blog aggregator landscape has changed a bit. First of all, planetplanet was abandoned, forked into Planet Venus, and then abandoned again. Second, the world of blogging (aka the "blogosphere") has disappeared much, and the more modern world uses things like "Social Networks", etc, making blogs less relevant these days. A blog aggregator community site is still useful, however, and so I've never taken Planet Grep down, even though over the years the number of blogs that was carried on Planet Grep has been reducing. In the past almost 20 years, I've just run Planet Grep on my personal server, upgrading its Debian release from whichever was the most recent stable release in 2005 to buster, never encountering any problems. That all changed when I did the upgrade to Debian bullseye, however. Planet Venus is a Python 2 application, which was never updated to Python 3. Since Debian bullseye drops support for much of Python 2, focusing only on Python 3 (in accordance with python upstream's policy on the matter), that means I have had to run Planet Venus from inside a VM for a while now, which works as a short-term solution but not as a long-term one.

  • Looking at project resource use and CI pipelines in GitLab | Philip Withnall

    While at GUADEC I finished a small script which uses the GitLab API to estimate the resource use of a project on GitLab. It looks at the CI pipeline job durations and artifact storage for the project and its forks over a given period, and totals things. [...] If total pipeline durations are long, either reduce the number of pipeline jobs or speed them up. Speeding them up almost always has no downsides. Reducing the number of jobs is a tradeoff between convenience of development and resource usage. Two ideas for reducing the number of jobs are to make some jobs manual-only, if they are very unlikely to find problems. Or run them on a schedule rather than on every commit, if it’s OK for them to catch problems up to a week after they’re introduced. If total artifact storage use is high, store fewer artifacts, or expire them after a week (or so). They are likely not so useful after that point anyway. If artifacts are being used to cache build dependencies, then consider moving those dependencies into a pre-built container image instead. It may be cached better between CI runners.

  • Best Alternatives to PhpStorm (Paid & Free) | TechRepublic

    Software development with the PHP programming language is a venture many developers enjoy as long as they have the right integrated development environment (IDE) solution. Among many IDEs available to PHP developers, PhpStorm stands out as one of the most adopted IDEs in software development companies; however, there are alternatives to PhpStorm available for PHP developers to explore. Here is a breakdown of the best PhpStorm alternative to help you make a choice, if you need to expand your IDE tools.

  • Integrated Inconsistencies. | Saif [blogs.perl.org]

    I will get it wrong. I will start off by saying that, not just because I am married and this sentiment has been conjugally programmed in me for years, but because doing things "my way" will not suit everybody. We approach life, programming, drawing from different perspectives, different analogies, and one method however disagreeable to one person, may be perfectly logical to another. Even our own actions and analysis show conflicts. Take a cup of tea. I drink from the top of the cup, but measure from the bottom. Take character position in programming code...we measure lines from the top, then character on that line. But when we write, we write one line at a time, populating columns in a line before going to the next line. The same applies to drawing onto a screen. The reason I want to draw on a screen is because I want to be able to draw charts...following the example of Descartes, one plots a point on X,Y coordinates with the origin on the bottom left hand corner. x comes before y. The same screen is drawn from top to bottom, and the print coordinates are described as row, column. with the origin at top left. Then examine what happens if I were to draw an SVG graph according to the Perl Weekly Challenge 165 by Ryan Thompson. How many people realised that the SVG coordinate system the x,y coordinates are not the same as Cartesian coordinates? You did? Well done!...but I dare say plenty of people didn't.

Benchmarks: Ubuntu 22.04 on x86, Intel Linux Driver Patch

  • Latest performance tests show Ubuntu 22.04 with Linux 5.19 creeping up on Windows 11 fast - Neowin

    Ubuntu 22.04 LTS shipped with Linux kernel version 5.15 in general, barring the desktop which came with version 5.17. And with an upgrade to Linux 5.19, it looks like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS could have some big gains, even going toe to toe with Windows 11 under certain circumstances. At least, this seems to be the case with AMD's Ryzen 6000 series Rembrandt APUs which come with the updated Zen 3+ micro-architecture and RDNA 2 on-board graphics.

  • Intel Linux Driver Patch Brings a Whopping 100x Performance Uplift in Ray-Traced Vulkan Titles

    Intel has rolled out a new Linux graphics driver patch for the Arc Alchemist GPUs, drastically improving ray-tracing performance in games leveraging the Vulkan API. As reported by Phoronix, the patch rolled out the other day was aimed at improving ray-tracing performance, yielding “like a 100x (not joking) improvement“. And the best part? A single line of code brought about this massive boost.

Steam Deck: The Ratio of Verified Titles is Falling. What’s Happening?

The Steam Deck is a great success story so far in 2022. Great design, frequent firmware updates, lots of games for the platform… but is the picture as rosy as it sounds? Actually, not many people may have noticed, but there’s clearly something happening with the number of Steam Deck verified titles over time. It’s going down, percentage-wise. Don’t believe me? Here’s a visualization of all titles added until now, and their category in a given week. Read more Also: The Intel Xeon W9-3495 processor of the Sapphire Rapids family wasspotted on Linux - Game News 24

