KDE Development: Xinerama, Bismuth, KDE Eco Sprint, and GSoC
-
Xinerama becomes hard requirement of KWin – Vlad Zahorodnii's Blog
This is going to be a rather short blog post, but I think it’s still worth mentioning. Since 5.26, kwin will support only one way of handling multiple monitors on X11 – Xinerama. However, despite how “setup-breaking” it may sound, this will most likely not affect you as you probably already use Xinerama.
Before diving any deeper, it’s worth providing you some background. On X11, there are several ways how you could configure your desktop environment to run with multiple monitors – multi-head and Xinerama.
Multi-head is an old school way to run multiple monitors. Basically, with that mode, there’s an X server per monitor. In Xinerama mode, there’s only one X server that “drives” all outputs. Both modes have their advantages and disadvantages, for example you can’t freely move windows between screens when using multi-head, etc. Xinerama is younger than multi-head and it provides the most user friendly workflow on multi-screen setups, so it’s usually enabled by default in all Linux distributions and many desktop environments are optimized for running in this mode, including Plasma.
Technically, kwin does provide support for both multi-head and Xinerama. But multi-head support has been in neglected and unmaintained state for many many years, e.g. some code (primarily, old code) supports multi-head, while lots of other code (mostly, new code) does not, various system settings modules and plasmashell components do not support multi-head either, etc. It’s also safe to say that no kwin developer has ever tested multi-head within last 5+ years.
So, rather than keep advertising the support for a feature that we don’t maintain and have no plans to fix it, we decided to drop the support for multi-head mode and make Xinerama a hard requirement since 5.26.
-
Porting a Tiling Window Manager Extenstion to C++ (Bismuth): Part-1 :: Kushashwa Ravi Shrimali (Kush) — Learning never stops!
Porting a Tiling Window Manager Extenstion to C++ (Bismuth): Part-1
Hi everyone! I understand it’s been a long time, and I’m so excited to be writing this blog today. In today’s blog, I wanted to talk about my journey (so far) on contributing to Bismuth (a KDE’s Tiling Window Manager Extension), mainly how and why I started, and where I am right now.
-
KDE Eco Sprint July 2022
Following a similar sprint two month ago, we had another small KDE Eco meeting in Berlin a week ago. Joseph will probably write a more comprehensive summary like last time, here are just some of the things I looked at and/or worked on.
-
Be Careful With Signal Slots - GSoC'22 post #9
Here's something interesting thing I stubled across today. (more like, struggled with for a day and half) This might be something obvious to regular Qt programmers, but I'm not a professional.
In my last post I told how Tobias helped me get cacheSpaceHierarchy() function working as expected. The fix was easy. That doesn't mean I'll take half a minute to code and commit.
cacheSpaceHierarchy() was being called correctly as expected. But now this function stopped functioning. It worked until two days back when it was being called at the wrong time. But today when I call it at the right place, it decides it won't work.
-
Getting Stuck and Unstuck - GSoC'22 post #8
I made progress - on getting stuck in my work.
In my meet with my mentors last week, we decided I'll work on the Space home page while finalizing the merge request I had opened.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 308 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Benchmarks: Ubuntu 22.04 on x86, Intel Linux Driver Patch
Benchmarks: Ubuntu 22.04 on x86, Intel Linux Driver Patch
Steam Deck: The Ratio of Verified Titles is Falling. What’s Happening?
The Steam Deck is a great success story so far in 2022. Great design, frequent firmware updates, lots of games for the platform… but is the picture as rosy as it sounds? Actually, not many people may have noticed, but there’s clearly something happening with the number of Steam Deck verified titles over time. It’s going down, percentage-wise. Don’t believe me? Here’s a visualization of all titles added until now, and their category in a given week. Also: The Intel Xeon W9-3495 processor of the Sapphire Rapids family wasspotted on Linux - Game News 24
Recent comments
51 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago