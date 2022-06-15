Language Selection

Devices: Arduino, Fairphone, and x86 Alternative to Raspberry Pi 4

Sunday 24th of July 2022 12:22:13 AM
Hardware

  • Converting a Commodore PET into a USB docking station | Arduino Blog

    The Commodore 64 is one of the most iconic computers of all time and it is Commodore’s best known model. But Commodore made many other well-loved models, including the VIC-20, the Amiga, and the PET. The Commodore PET 64, which Commodore released late in the model range’s life for educational use, was Dave Luna’s first computer. Sadly, it bit the dust sometime in the ‘90s and Luna was never able to revive it. In 2005, he attempted to convert it into a PC, but never completed the project. Older and wiser, Luna was finally able to give the PET new life as a docking station.

    Docking stations come in many forms with many different purposes, but the general idea is always to expand a laptop’s (or tablet’s) capabilities. In this case, it turns the connected laptop into a desktop experience with a dedicated screen and a full tactile keyboard. The keyboard wasn’t actually very good in the Commodore PET 64, but Luna has plans to upgrade it with a MechBoard64 to keep the original look with modern high-quality mechanical keyswitches. As it stands, the PET 64’s keyboard connects to the docked laptop and a 12” TFT LCD screen (in place of the PET 64’s original CRT monitor) acts as a second monitor for the laptop.

  • Soil Moisture Sensor with Arduino Uno

    To measure the water level of a pot plant, analog soil moisture sensor is good to use as its implant inside the soil to measure the level. It is good to use in an irrigation system and plants watering system

  • Five years of responsible gold

    For the past five years, Fairphone has been an active participant in a broad coalition within the Dutch gold sector aimed at ensuring greater respect for human rights, the environment and biodiversity in the gold value chain. This “gold covenant” was spearheaded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and co-signed by a variety of groups with an interest in the gold sector, including HIVOS/Stop Child Labour, Philips, Closing the Loop, and the Dutch Gold and Silver Federation (FGZ), as well as other parties like trade unions, importers and recyclers. Fairphone chaired the Gold Agreement task force on improving artisanal gold mining and responsible supply during the duration of the initiative. In June, this covenant came to an end; now comes the time to apply the lessons learned and make responsible gold the norm.

  • Business card-sized SBC ships with Intel Core Tiger Lake or AMD Ryzen V2000 processor - CNX Software

    We’ve already written about the UP 4000 SBC as a more powerful x86 alternative to Raspberry Pi 4, but if it still does not cut it, AAEON de next-TGU8 or de next-V2K8 should as the business card-sized single board computers are equipped with respectively an Intel Tiger Lake processor up to a Core i7-1185G7E, or and AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoC up to Ryzen Embedded V2516.

    But the comparison stops at the size, as both SBCs offer sets of features different from the usual Raspberry Pi form factor with notably up to 16GB RAM, SATA and NVMe storage, dual Ethernet (1x 2.5GbE, 1x Gigabit Ethernet), dual 4K display output via HDMI and eDP, some USB 3.2 ports, as well as serial and I/O interfaces via headers.

  • Toolbx — bypassing the immutability of OCI containers | Debarshi's den

    OCI containers are famous for being immutable. Once a container has been created with podman create, it’s attributes can’t be changed anymore. For example, the bind mounts, the environment variables, the namespaces being used, and all the other attributes that can be specified via options to the podman create command. This means that once there’s a Toolbx, it wouldn’t be possible to give it access to a new set of files from the host if the need arose. The Toolbx would have to be deleted and re-created with access to the new paths. This is a problem, because a Toolbx is where the user sets up her development and troubleshooting environment. Re-creating a Toolbx might mean reinstalling a number of different packages, tweaking configuration files, redeploying various artifacts and so on. Having to repeat all that in the middle of a long hacking session, just because the container’s attributes need to be tweaked, can be annoying. This is unlike Flatpak containers, where it’s possible to override the permissions of a Flatpak either persistently through flatpak override or temporarily during flatpak run. Secondly, as the Toolbx code evolves, we want to be able to transparently update existing Toolbxes to enable new features and fix bugs. It would be a real drag if users had to consciously re-create their containers.

  • GSOC 2022: Second Update

    In my previous blog post, I mentioned using the GtkListView for the templates submenu. But, after a few discussions with my mentor @antoniof, we decided to use the GtkListBox to create the custom widget for the new documents creation feature, as it would be easier to implement and there is no need to create a factory for it.

  • Planet Grep now running PtLink

    Almost 2 decades ago, Planet Debian was created using the "planetplanet" RSS aggregator. A short while later, I created Planet Grep using the same software. Over the years, the blog aggregator landscape has changed a bit. First of all, planetplanet was abandoned, forked into Planet Venus, and then abandoned again. Second, the world of blogging (aka the "blogosphere") has disappeared much, and the more modern world uses things like "Social Networks", etc, making blogs less relevant these days. A blog aggregator community site is still useful, however, and so I've never taken Planet Grep down, even though over the years the number of blogs that was carried on Planet Grep has been reducing. In the past almost 20 years, I've just run Planet Grep on my personal server, upgrading its Debian release from whichever was the most recent stable release in 2005 to buster, never encountering any problems. That all changed when I did the upgrade to Debian bullseye, however. Planet Venus is a Python 2 application, which was never updated to Python 3. Since Debian bullseye drops support for much of Python 2, focusing only on Python 3 (in accordance with python upstream's policy on the matter), that means I have had to run Planet Venus from inside a VM for a while now, which works as a short-term solution but not as a long-term one.

  • Looking at project resource use and CI pipelines in GitLab | Philip Withnall

    While at GUADEC I finished a small script which uses the GitLab API to estimate the resource use of a project on GitLab. It looks at the CI pipeline job durations and artifact storage for the project and its forks over a given period, and totals things. [...] If total pipeline durations are long, either reduce the number of pipeline jobs or speed them up. Speeding them up almost always has no downsides. Reducing the number of jobs is a tradeoff between convenience of development and resource usage. Two ideas for reducing the number of jobs are to make some jobs manual-only, if they are very unlikely to find problems. Or run them on a schedule rather than on every commit, if it’s OK for them to catch problems up to a week after they’re introduced. If total artifact storage use is high, store fewer artifacts, or expire them after a week (or so). They are likely not so useful after that point anyway. If artifacts are being used to cache build dependencies, then consider moving those dependencies into a pre-built container image instead. It may be cached better between CI runners.

  • Best Alternatives to PhpStorm (Paid & Free) | TechRepublic

    Software development with the PHP programming language is a venture many developers enjoy as long as they have the right integrated development environment (IDE) solution. Among many IDEs available to PHP developers, PhpStorm stands out as one of the most adopted IDEs in software development companies; however, there are alternatives to PhpStorm available for PHP developers to explore. Here is a breakdown of the best PhpStorm alternative to help you make a choice, if you need to expand your IDE tools.

  • Integrated Inconsistencies. | Saif [blogs.perl.org]

    I will get it wrong. I will start off by saying that, not just because I am married and this sentiment has been conjugally programmed in me for years, but because doing things "my way" will not suit everybody. We approach life, programming, drawing from different perspectives, different analogies, and one method however disagreeable to one person, may be perfectly logical to another. Even our own actions and analysis show conflicts. Take a cup of tea. I drink from the top of the cup, but measure from the bottom. Take character position in programming code...we measure lines from the top, then character on that line. But when we write, we write one line at a time, populating columns in a line before going to the next line. The same applies to drawing onto a screen. The reason I want to draw on a screen is because I want to be able to draw charts...following the example of Descartes, one plots a point on X,Y coordinates with the origin on the bottom left hand corner. x comes before y. The same screen is drawn from top to bottom, and the print coordinates are described as row, column. with the origin at top left. Then examine what happens if I were to draw an SVG graph according to the Perl Weekly Challenge 165 by Ryan Thompson. How many people realised that the SVG coordinate system the x,y coordinates are not the same as Cartesian coordinates? You did? Well done!...but I dare say plenty of people didn't.

Benchmarks: Ubuntu 22.04 on x86, Intel Linux Driver Patch

  • Latest performance tests show Ubuntu 22.04 with Linux 5.19 creeping up on Windows 11 fast - Neowin

    Ubuntu 22.04 LTS shipped with Linux kernel version 5.15 in general, barring the desktop which came with version 5.17. And with an upgrade to Linux 5.19, it looks like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS could have some big gains, even going toe to toe with Windows 11 under certain circumstances. At least, this seems to be the case with AMD's Ryzen 6000 series Rembrandt APUs which come with the updated Zen 3+ micro-architecture and RDNA 2 on-board graphics.

  • Intel Linux Driver Patch Brings a Whopping 100x Performance Uplift in Ray-Traced Vulkan Titles

    Intel has rolled out a new Linux graphics driver patch for the Arc Alchemist GPUs, drastically improving ray-tracing performance in games leveraging the Vulkan API. As reported by Phoronix, the patch rolled out the other day was aimed at improving ray-tracing performance, yielding “like a 100x (not joking) improvement“. And the best part? A single line of code brought about this massive boost.

Steam Deck: The Ratio of Verified Titles is Falling. What’s Happening?

The Steam Deck is a great success story so far in 2022. Great design, frequent firmware updates, lots of games for the platform… but is the picture as rosy as it sounds? Actually, not many people may have noticed, but there’s clearly something happening with the number of Steam Deck verified titles over time. It’s going down, percentage-wise. Don’t believe me? Here’s a visualization of all titles added until now, and their category in a given week. Read more Also: The Intel Xeon W9-3495 processor of the Sapphire Rapids family wasspotted on Linux - Game News 24

