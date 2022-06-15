Wayland Core Protocol is Tailored Only for GNOME and That's Not a Good Thing [Opinion]
Wayland is a display server system based on the idea of protocols. That means that there is no Wayland display server that clients need to talk to. Instead, Wayland defines a protocol for creating display servers. Any client application that is programmed to use this protocol can work on any display server(or compositor) that fully supports this protocol. It’s like the world wide web protocols, where any website can work on any browser as long as the browser is completely supporting the web protocols. So you don’t create websites for specific browsers.
That also means that the functions defined in the protocol decide what applications (aka clients) can do & what they can’t do. Returning to the example of the website, if the protocol doesn’t define necessary functions, it will limit the web developers. Take CSS as an example; if it wasn’t available in the web protocols, all websites would have looked the same and boring. So the protocol must include all necessary basics in a way that doesn’t limit developers to a few cases and uses.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 455 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wayland Core Protocol is Tailored Only for GNOME and That's Not a Good Thing [Opinion]
Wayland is a display server system based on the idea of protocols. That means that there is no Wayland display server that clients need to talk to. Instead, Wayland defines a protocol for creating display servers. Any client application that is programmed to use this protocol can work on any display server(or compositor) that fully supports this protocol. It’s like the world wide web protocols, where any website can work on any browser as long as the browser is completely supporting the web protocols. So you don’t create websites for specific browsers. That also means that the functions defined in the protocol decide what applications (aka clients) can do & what they can’t do. Returning to the example of the website, if the protocol doesn’t define necessary functions, it will limit the web developers. Take CSS as an example; if it wasn’t available in the web protocols, all websites would have looked the same and boring. So the protocol must include all necessary basics in a way that doesn’t limit developers to a few cases and uses.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Wayland Core Protocol is Tailored Only for GNOME and That's Not a Good Thing [Opinion]
Wayland is a display server system based on the idea of protocols. That means that there is no Wayland display server that clients need to talk to. Instead, Wayland defines a protocol for creating display servers. Any client application that is programmed to use this protocol can work on any display server(or compositor) that fully supports this protocol. It’s like the world wide web protocols, where any website can work on any browser as long as the browser is completely supporting the web protocols. So you don’t create websites for specific browsers. That also means that the functions defined in the protocol decide what applications (aka clients) can do & what they can’t do. Returning to the example of the website, if the protocol doesn’t define necessary functions, it will limit the web developers. Take CSS as an example; if it wasn’t available in the web protocols, all websites would have looked the same and boring. So the protocol must include all necessary basics in a way that doesn’t limit developers to a few cases and uses.
Recent comments
11 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 23 min ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago