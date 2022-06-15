Wayland is a display server system based on the idea of protocols. That means that there is no Wayland display server that clients need to talk to. Instead, Wayland defines a protocol for creating display servers. Any client application that is programmed to use this protocol can work on any display server(or compositor) that fully supports this protocol. It’s like the world wide web protocols, where any website can work on any browser as long as the browser is completely supporting the web protocols. So you don’t create websites for specific browsers. That also means that the functions defined in the protocol decide what applications (aka clients) can do & what they can’t do. Returning to the example of the website, if the protocol doesn’t define necessary functions, it will limit the web developers. Take CSS as an example; if it wasn’t available in the web protocols, all websites would have looked the same and boring. So the protocol must include all necessary basics in a way that doesn’t limit developers to a few cases and uses.

today's howtos How To Install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kdenlive is a powerful free and open-source cross-platform video editing program made by the KDE community. Kdenlive allows you multi-track video editing also compatible with almost any audio and video. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kdenlive video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Install Joplin Note-Taking App on Manjaro 21 Linux Joplin is a free, open-source note-taking application that can be used on any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux - TREND OCEANS If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music.

How to Install and Use Homebrew Package Manager on Linux - TREND OCEANS Homebrew gained its popularity after being the default package manager for macOS. It’s heavily used by developers to install, remove, and manage packages from the command line. Also, you cannot deny the fact that Linux is leading the race by providing an amazing package manager. Apart from that, you will also get Snap, Flatpak, and AppImage to manage your packages from the command line. But Homebrew’s popularity didn’t set it back, and Linuxbrew (a port of Homebrew) was created for Linux. However, the Linuxbrew project has merged with Homebrew, creating just one brew known as Homebrew. The question arises, why should you use the Homebrew package manager on Linux when you have others?

How to Install 7-Zip on Manjaro 21 Linux Created in 1999, 7-Zip is a free, open-source file archiver software that compresses files into archive containers with higher compression rates than most other archivers. In addition to beating most other forms of compression by 2-10%, 7-Zip also supports strong AES-256 encryption in 7z and ZIP formats. While 7-Zip may not be as famous as some archivers, its multi-archive format support across most known software makes it a powerful option for those seeking an archive solution. Overall, 7-Zip is a reliable and efficient file archiver worth checking out.

Rate Limiting with Nginx Rate Limiting With nginx. This article explains how to use the nginx HttpLimitReqModule to limit the number of requests for a given session. This is useful, for example, if your site is hammered by a bot doing multiple requests per second and thus increasing your server load. With the HttpLimitReqModule you can define a rate limit, and if a visitor exceeds this rate, he will get a 503 error.