Programming Leftovers
-
A quick glance at the history of C programming languages [Ed: After 50 years C is still around! And still leading]
Since C hit the scene in 1972, the language has continuously evolved to stay relevant in modern development. We examine C's history and why it's still relevant.
-
How quickly can you convert floats to doubles (and back)? – Daniel Lemire's blog
Many programming languages have two binary floating-point types: float (32-bit) and double (64-bit). It reflects the fact that most general-purpose processors supports both data types natively.
Often we need to convert between the two types. Both ARM and x64 processors can do in one inexpensive instructions. For example, ARM systems may use the fcvt instruction.
-
Utopia is an Open-source Real-time React Design and Coding Environment
Utopia is a free open-source React development and design environment that allows developers to enjoy a visual real-time coding and design within one platform.
Utopia is a browser-based project that can run on a server or any local computer. It can be installed on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Utopia is highly compatible with Microsoft open-source VS Code editor as it combines it coding functionality, with a real-time editing and design tools that is more similar to Xcode or even Sketch.
-
Beta version of NIMBLE with automatic differentiation, including HMC sampling and Laplace approximation | R-bloggers
We’re excited to announce that NIMBLE now supports automatic differentiation (AD), also known as algorithmic differentiation, in a beta version available on our website.
-
Why this is the year you should take the stage at EARL 2022… | R-bloggers
EARL is Europe’s largest R community event dedicated to showcasing commercial applications of the R language. As a conference, it has always lived up to its promise of connecting and inspiring R users with creative suggestions and solutions, sparking new ideas, solving problems and sharing perspectives to advance the community.
-
Top Data Structures That Every Programmer Must Know
A Data Structure organizes and stores data in a computer so that we can perform operations on the data more efficiently. There are many diverse applications of data structures in Computer Science and Software Engineering. The use of data structures is most common in all computer programs and software systems. As well, data structures are an important part of the fundamentals of Computer Science and Software Engineering. There is no doubt that this topic is a key component of Software Engineering and also very important from the perspective of interview preparation. Therefore we must have good knowledge about data structure, In this post, we are going to discuss with you the top Data structure that every programmer must know. The knowledge of top data structure also becomes important for the implementation of the advanced data structure.
-
How to prepare for ICFP or International Conference on Functional Programming?
The ICFP Programming Competition is an international programming competition that has been held in June or July every year since 1998. The results were presented at the International Conference on Functional Programming.
-
Join rstudio::conf(2022) Virtually
Live streaming: Keynotes and talks will be livestreamed on the rstudio::conf website, free and open to all. No registration is required.
-
CHERITech22 and PLISS 2022
CHERITech22 is free; PLISS does have a registration fee, though we are able to subsidise some attendees who otherwise might not be able to attend. In both cases you have to fill out a form expressing your interest in attending, and we'll notify the successful applicants later.
-
Analysis of a trojanized jQuery script: GootLoader unleashed
In this blog post, we will perform a deep analysis into GootLoader, malware which is known to deliver several types of payloads, such as Kronos trojan, REvil, IcedID, GootKit payloads and in this case Cobalt Strike.
In our analysis we’ll be using the initial malware sample itself together with some malware artifacts from the system it was executed on. The malicious JavaScript code is hiding within a jQuery JavaScript Library and contains about 287kb of data and consists of almost 11.000 lines of code. We’ll do a step-by-step analysis of the malicious JavaScript file.
-
On Metafiles
The XML is a metafile which represents three different “actual” files. I’d estimate that this trick cut at least a week off the project time.
(Why XML? It’s a poor data language, but it’s the best markup language for text. XML is good because it 1) preserves whitespace, 2) has inline markup, and 3) cleanly delineates between content and content data (via attributes).1)
-
Best Books for Data Engineers
Best Books for Data Engineers, Are you seeking the best books on data engineering? If so, your quest is over here.
We’ve outlined the top 8 books on data engineering in this article. So, read the entire article to choose which book is ideal for you.
The person in charge of overseeing data workflows, pipelines, and ETL procedures is known as a data engineer.
Data engineering, as its name suggests, is a field that deals with the delivery, storage, and processing of data.
SQL, R, Python, Spark, AWS, and other specialized technologies are the ones that data engineers need to master.
-
Best Books to learn Tensorflow | R-bloggers
Best Books to learn Tensorflow, Are you interested in learning Tensorflow and searching for the best resources to do so? If so, you are in the proper location. We compiled a comprehensive list of the top Tensorflow learning materials in this article.
So take a moment to look for the best resources for learning Tensorflow. This article can be bookmarked so that you can access it later.
-
How to Become a Python Developer?
Python is indeed a very demanding and easy language in which everyone wants to grow his/her career. It has also been the most used language with a percentage of 48.24% globally.
-
