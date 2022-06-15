Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, NanoPi, and Lots More
Raspberry Pi Backpack Is Ready for Hacking on the Go | Tom's Hardware [Ed: Lots of projects with SBCs in spite of the unprecedented shortages]
The Raspberry Pi is an excellent option for sprucing up your home life, but what if you wanted to take it on the go? That’s where projects like this one from Davide Marchetti with Bag Builds (opens in new tab) comes into play. He’s taken the Raspberry Pi and a few extra accessories and packed them into a mobile platform inside a backpack.
With his Pi-powered backpack system, Marchetti is ready for all sorts of “outdoor hacktivities” as he puts it. It includes a bunch of fun tools ranging from a sound system to a HackRF antenna, so he’s ready for anything fun and serious that might come his way while out and about. But, of course, a degree of flexibility comes with all-in-one rigs like this—which is part of its appeal—so pinning its purpose on one goal is challenging.
This James Webb Space Telescope Mirror Displays Real JWST Images
To make the mirror worth staring at even for those who aren’t vain, the Cellar Nerd replaced the sensors in the center of the Webb Space Telescope’s mirror array with a salvaged 15.6-inch laptop screen connected to a Raspberry Pi 2 that holds actual images captured by the real telescope and scales them to fit the visible part of the screen as part of a passive slideshow. Eventually, the Cellar Nerd plans to update the mirror to automatically retrieve new images from the Webb Space Telescope as they’re shared online, to add to an ever-growing slideshow.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Lego-Powered Submarine Makes a Splash | Tom's Hardware
We’ve seen hundreds of Raspberry Pi projects on dry land, but not too many that function underwater. Brick Experiment Channel (BEC) created this impressive Lego-powered Submarine and used a Pi to drive the operation. It doesn’t just move forward; BEC has programmed it with several features that allow it to navigate still and moving waters.
According to BEC, the submarine is radio-controlled, allowing for remote operation. Using a variety of sensors, it’s capable of maintaining its depth and can position itself in relation to the ground below. This positioning ability can be set manually and operates automatically.
If you haven’t heard of Brick Experiment Channel, you’re in for a Lego-centric treat. Most of the projects you’ll find on the blog are created using Lego integrated with microelectronics. Previous projects worth a look include these pole climbing robots and this exciting boat train made from ten separate Lego boats. If it can be made with Lego, suffice to say that BEC is more than capable of tackling the project.
Raspberry Pi Powers Machine Learning Terminator | Tom's Hardware
This Raspberry Pi project created by maker Michael Darby of 314Reactor brings the fictional world of The Terminator to life. With the help of a Raspberry Pi 4 and a slew of accessories, he’s recreated the eerie T-800 Terminator villain—but, thankfully, it’s only the skull so we’re safe…for now.
This project is housed inside of a replica prop that’s just big enough to house a full-sized Pi. In addition to the Pi, Darby has fitted the skull with a speaker for audio output and a camera module in the eye. Darby is using machine learning (ML) to synthesize speech as well as recognize objects detected via the camera module.
Amazon Alexa Controls Raspberry Pi Pico Door Lock
Building the smart home of your dreams is as easy as Pi—Raspberry Pi that is. To prove this, today’s project created by Jithin over at the Electromaker website is a Raspberry Pi Pico powered project that controls a door lock using Amazon Alexa’s voice control system.
Raspberry Pi Tracks Airport Arrivals and Departures | Tom's Hardware
If there’s one thing a Raspberry Pi is good for, it’s working with data from the web. This project, created by maker and developer Rui Alves, is taking this idea to new heights, via the world of aviation. This homemade arrivals and departures board keep tracks up incoming and outbound flights in real-time for any airport of your choosing.
It works by pulling relevant flight data from an open source API, processing the flight details, and displaying that information on a custom display. It features an animation effect that closely resembles airport flip boards. These animations trigger each time the flight data is updated. Overall, the end result is a tiny desktop arrivals and departures board that looks just like the ones you’ll find in actual airports.
Microscope-PiCam: An Open-source Raspberry Pi Microscope
Microscope-PiCam is a free open-source web-based solution that acts as the soul of a Raspberry Pi based microscope.
It is an ideal solution for taking still images using a 12 MP HQ camera attached to a gemmological microscope.
The project has detailed instructions on how to setup your Raspberry Pi with the camera and attached them to the microscope.
Converting a Commodore PET into a USB docking station
Docking stations come in many forms with many different purposes, but the general idea is always to expand a laptop’s (or tablet’s) capabilities. In this case, it turns the connected laptop into a desktop experience with a dedicated screen and a full tactile keyboard. The keyboard wasn’t actually very good in the Commodore PET 64, but Luna has plans to upgrade it with a MechBoard64 to keep the original look with modern high-quality mechanical keyswitches. As it stands, the PET 64’s keyboard connects to the docked laptop and a 12” TFT LCD screen (in place of the PET 64’s original CRT monitor) acts as a second monitor for the laptop.
Building a fast all-SSD NAS (on a budget)
Therefore, I always used to edit videos off my local SSD drive. And sometimes over the network using macOS's built-in file sharing. But as my video workflow matures, I find myself needing a central storage solution disconnected from my main workstation.
Thus, the all-SSD high-performance edit NAS—on a budget.
I had five 8TB Samsung QVO SSDs from my insane $5000 Raspberry Pi server build. Until now, I had them inside my 2.5 Gbps NAS. But I wanted to build my own NAS capable of saturating a 10 Gbps connection, and allowing extremely low latency data access over the network to my two Macs, both of which are connected to my wired 10 Gbps home network.
OpenFlexure is an Open-source 3D-Printed Low-cost Microscope
The OpenFlexure Microscope is a 3D printable microscope, including a precise mechanical stage to move the sample and focus the optics. There are many different options for the optics, ranging from a webcam lens to a 100x, oil immersion objective.
It comes with a sophisticated guide that helps anyone print the microscope with any 3D printer, an open-source software to start using the microscope which works on Windows, Linux, and macOS, and rich tutorials to make its usage smooth and fun.
Optomechanics is a crucial part of any microscope; when working at high magnification, it is absolutely crucial to keep the sample steady and to be able to bring it into focus precisely.
Is 3D Printing Up To A Turntable?
Thanks to a feature by Prusament because it uses their filament, we’ve been interested to read about the SongBird turntable from the British outfit Frame Theory (Note: at time of writing, they have an expired certificate). It’s a commercial product with an interesting twist for the Hi-Fi business: buy the completed turntable or buy a kit of parts and print the rest yourself.
NanoPi R4SE dual Gigabit Ethernet router adds 32GB eMMC flash - CNX Software
NanoPi R4SE is a variant of the Rockchip RK3399-powered NanoPi R4S dual Gigabit Ethernet router that adds a 32GB eMMC flash instead of only relying on a microSD card for the operating system.
Most of the specifications remain the same with dual GbE, two USB 3.0 ports, but the router is now only offered with 4GB LPDDR4 and there’s no option for only 1GB RAM, and the GPIO and USB 2.0 headers are gone. The listed temperature range also changed from -20°C to 70°C to 0°C to 80°C.
ATX board integrates 12th Gen Intel processors, dual 2.5GbE, quad-displays and 5G/LTE support
A few days ago, IBASE unveiled an ATX motherboard debuting the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The MBB-1000 supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, four SATA ports, eight USB 3.1 ports and several other peripherals.
The MBB-1000 motherboards feature an LGA 1700 socket compatible with the latest Intel’s Alder Lake processors that integrate up to 8 P-cores and E-cores. According to the product page, the chipsets supported will be the R680E, Q670E and the W680. See this link to see the chipsets comparison.
