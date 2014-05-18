The more things you can do via the terminal, the better, I always say. With that in mind, there is now a Linux shell tool that will scan QR codes (using your webcam), display an ASCII art version of the QR code, then spit out details about it (including the data / URL).

Who says you can't teach an old box new tricks? We did it before and we're doing it again. Crypto Ancienne ("Cryanc") is a TLS implementation for pre-C99 beasts and monstrosities featuring carl, a simple curl-like utility that serves as a demonstration command line tool and even as an HTTPS-over-HTTP proxy for suitably configurable browsers. Many operating systems are supported and a number of compilers too (not only gcc going back to version 2.5 and the egcs days, but also clang, MIPSpro, Compaq C and even Metrowerks CodeWarrior). Now, after a lot of late night hacking, screaming and unspeakable acts of programming, tons of bugs are fixed (including a long-standing big-endian issue with ChaCha20Poly1305) and the core has been significantly upgraded such that almost all of the supported platforms now support TLS 1.3.

Sybil attacks occur when networked systems get gamed by a small number of accounts, creating multiple identities. Proof-of-stake and Proof-of-work mechanisms on blockchains provide Sybil resistance against attacks. These mechanisms prevent a single user from spinning up a large number of nodes to influence the network (economic costs). There's a different flavor of Sybil attacks that occur on blockchains now. Many chains or web3 applications have used airdrops as a growth mechanism (whether or not it works, that's TBD). Airdrops of new tokens or rewards might be allocated to users who used the application during a certain period. Some airdrops were even scaled with activity: i.e., the more you used the service, the higher the reward you were given.

LibreOffice Community Edition 7.3.5 was released last week. The Document Foundation blog has the news on it. The 7.3.x releases are the bleeding edge of this popular office suite but nevertheless really stable software. Libre Office 7.4.0 is right along the corner (expected release is mid-august) but I might hold out on that first release. The new package set for libreoffice-7.3.5 (for Slackware 15.0 and -current) can be downloaded from my repository. Note that I compiled them on Slackware 15.0 so if you install them on Slackware -current you will also need to install ‘icu4c-compat‘. This is another package in my repository which contains older versions of the icu4c libraries, in particular the version that is part of Slackware 15.0 but no longer part of -current.

How to Set Up a Windows Virtual Machine in Linux Need to run Windows software on Linux? One easy method is to install Windows in a virtual machine. Preferable to relying on Wine or dual booting, using virtualization gives the Windows virtual PC access to your physical computer’s USB ports and other devices. It also means that you can move the virtual machine to a new PC should your current computer need replacing.

AV1 live streaming: Exploring SVT-AV1 rate control I'm looking into AV1 live streaming these days; it's still very early, but it looks like enough of the required parts may finally align, and it seems it's the way I'll have to go to get to that next quality level. (Specifically, I'd like to go from 720p60 to 1080p60 for sports, and it seems this is hard to do under H.264 as-is without making pretty big concessions in terms of artifacts/smudges, or else jack up the bitrate so much that clients will start having viewing problems.) After some brief testing, it seems SVT-AV1 is the obvious choice; if you've got the cores, it produces pretty good-looking 10-bit AV1 using less CPU time than x264 veryfast (!), possibly mostly due to better parallelization. But information about using it for live streaming was hard to find, and asking online turned up zero useful information. So I did some practical tests for live-specific issues, starting with rate control.

How to get (or recognize) a common Unix log timestamp format in things One common form for timestamps in Unix log files is timestamps that come out looking like '2022-07-16 20:50:35', which is to say the date (in a sensible order) and then the time, with no timezone. Unless the program writing the logs is perverse, the timestamp is in the system's local time (whatever that is), not something fixed like UTC (of course the system's local timezone may be UTC). On a casual look around our systems, this is the timestamp format used by Exim and rspamd. Go famously has a somewhat obscure approach to formatting and parsing timestamps, which pre-defines a number of common timestamp formats. However, this one is not one of them, and for reasons beyond the scope of this entry I recently wanted to recognize timestamps in this format in Go (more or less).

An assortment of timestamp formats found in our (Unix) logs When I wrote yesterday's entry on producing and parsing a common Unix log timestamp format, I expected to casually find a bunch of examples of programs using that format. What I found instead was a veritable garden of timestamp formats, and today I feel like inventorying them. My examples will use real timestamps plucked from our logs; representing them in Go or C time formatting is up to you. (I thought about generating Go formats for all of these then realized I would need to test them all. That's too much work.)

Grafana Loki and what can go wrong with label cardinality Grafana Loki (documentation) is described as 'Prometheus for logs', or to quote its website, it's 'a log aggregation system designed to store and query logs from all your applications and infrastructure'. Similar to Prometheus, it has the idea of data points having both labels and a value (and a timestamp); where in Prometheus the value was always a number, in Loki the 'value' is the log message. On a modern Linux system, the obvious easy way to get started with Loki is to use the Promtail agent to ship the systemd journal into your Loki server. How to do this is covered in the "journal" section of the promtail configuration, and there's a convenient example Journal configuration. One of the nice things about the systemd journal is that messages logged in the journal come with a lot of metadata, as covered in systemd.journal-fields. The promtail journal collector allows you to turn some (or all) of these systemd metadata fields into labels. If you aren't shipping the raw JSON from journald to Loki as the 'log message', turning metadata into labels is the only good way to preserve it for later examination and use. Unfortunately there is a problem here, because Loki is more like Prometheus than you'd like.