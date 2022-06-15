As already mentioned last week, this release is one of those "extra
week of rc" ones, and here we are, with release candidate #8.
There's nothing really surprising in here - a few smaller fixups for
the retbleed mess as expected, and the usual random one-liners
elsewhere.
The diffstat shows mainly some documentation updates and a couple of
drivers with bigger fixes (eg the i916 GuC firmware thing), and the
networking sysctl data-race annotations.
So it all just makes me go "yeah, I'm happy to have done another rc,
but there is nothing particularly interesting here". Which is all
fine. Shortlog appended for the curious among you.
We'll let this simmer for another week, and please do give it another
round of testing to make this last week count, ok?
Linus
