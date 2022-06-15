unlockR - Stupid Simple App to Remove PDF Password in Linux & Windows
For those want to unlock / decrypt PDF files, there’s now a stupid simple graphical tool to do the job in Linux.
It’s easy to encrypt you PDF files in Ubuntu Linux since the built-in LibreOffice office suite has the option on ‘Export as PDF’ dialog. However, there seems no easy way to remove password for PDF file, other than using qpdf command:
qpdf --decrypt --password=<PASSWORD> input.pdf output.pdf
unlockR is a new GTK4 application that use Libadwaita to provide a modern simple user interface to decrypt your PDF files.
