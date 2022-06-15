Language Selection

unlockR - Stupid Simple App to Remove PDF Password in Linux & Windows

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of July 2022 10:16:32 PM Filed under
Software

For those want to unlock / decrypt PDF files, there’s now a stupid simple graphical tool to do the job in Linux.

It’s easy to encrypt you PDF files in Ubuntu Linux since the built-in LibreOffice office suite has the option on ‘Export as PDF’ dialog. However, there seems no easy way to remove password for PDF file, other than using qpdf command:

qpdf --decrypt --password=<PASSWORD> input.pdf output.pdf
unlockR is a new GTK4 application that use Libadwaita to provide a modern simple user interface to decrypt your PDF files.

Hardware Hacking and Modding

  • Verifone POS hacking - th0mas.nl

    For now this is a reference page for my talk on MCH2022 on running arbitrary programs on the VX820. May contain more information later :).

  • Hackster Projects to Inspire You! - News - SparkFun Electronics

    Has the Summer heat got you down, zapping your energy, developing into a creative slump? Perhaps, in the mid-year, you have felt your well of inspiration has begun to run dry? We've got you! Here are some inspiring project ideas from Hackster to get those creative juices flowing again.

  • Absolute Pressure! - News - SparkFun Electronics

    This week the BMP581 Pressure Sensor and ISM330DHCX 6DoF IMU get the Qwiic treatment!

  • Qwiic Goes Micro - News - SparkFun Electronics

    We have another exciting Friday Product Post for you today, revolving around the latest addition to our Qwiic Connect System. Qwiic Micro reduces the size of a normal Qwiic board by more than a third, creating a new standard of 0.75in. x 0.30in. / 24.65mm x 7.62mm.

Programming Leftovers

  • Analyze Your Amazon Data with Python - Earthly Blog

    How much have you spent on Amazon? Well, that’s a kind of interesting question to find an answer to. And it’s the type of question I like to answer using Python.

  • Is raku Dan RubberSonic? – Physics::Journey

    Raku is a great software language that draws on the scripting heritage of perl. The newly minted raku Dan modules provide Data ANalytics (geddit?) capabilities to raku for data science and engineering use cases. (Intro slides & demo video here). This is one in an occasional series of blog posts that seek to explore the whys & wherefores of raku Dan. I you want to check out more, warts and all, visit /r/rakulang at Reddit and ask away!

  • IntelliJ vs. Eclipse: Which is Better for Beginners?

    IDEs come in every shape and size and may often cater to multiple programming languages. However, some of these environments might have a language for which they are famous. That said, Java programmers often compare IntelliJ vs. Eclipse to find the better choice for beginners. Java is a pure object-oriented language, and both IntelliJ IDEA and Eclipse fulfill their purpose perfectly. Choosing to work with one over the other might seem like a choice that varies on the user’s comfort. Some may like tools that prove as a challenge but have better functionalities, while others want simple interfaces. So, let’s explore!

  • RStudio 2022.07.0: What’s New

    This post highlights some of the improvements in the latest RStudio IDE release 2022.07.0, code-named “Spotted Wakerobin”.

  • simstudy updated to version 0.5.0

    A new version of simstudy is available on CRAN. There are two major enhancements and several new features. In the “major” category, I would include (1) changes to survival data generation that accommodate hazard ratios that can change over time, as well as competing risks, and (2) the addition of functions to allow users to sample from existing data sets with replacement to generate “synthetic” data will real life distribution properties. Other less monumental, but important, changes were made: updates to functions genFormula and genMarkov, and two added utility functions, survGetParams and survParamPlot. (I did describe the survival data generation functions in two recent posts, here and here.)

  • Robin Donatello Talks About Growing an R Community at a State University

    Growing a user base for R at a university can be challenging at the best of times, especially when dealing with the silos that are present in the university system. Robin Donatello with the Chico R Users Group talks about how this issue became both easier and harder to deal with due to the pandemic.

Security Leftovers

  • LibreOffice 7.3.5 and updates for Chromium 103 (also -ungoogled)

    LibreOffice Community Edition 7.3.5 was released last week. The Document Foundation blog has the news on it. The 7.3.x releases are the bleeding edge of this popular office suite but nevertheless really stable software. Libre Office 7.4.0 is right along the corner (expected release is mid-august) but I might hold out on that first release. The new package set for libreoffice-7.3.5 (for Slackware 15.0 and -current) can be downloaded from my repository. Note that I compiled them on Slackware 15.0 so if you install them on Slackware -current you will also need to install ‘icu4c-compat‘. This is another package in my repository which contains older versions of the icu4c libraries, in particular the version that is part of Slackware 15.0 but no longer part of -current.

  • Sybil Attacks on Airdrops

    Sybil attacks occur when networked systems get gamed by a small number of accounts, creating multiple identities. Proof-of-stake and Proof-of-work mechanisms on blockchains provide Sybil resistance against attacks. These mechanisms prevent a single user from spinning up a large number of nodes to influence the network (economic costs). There's a different flavor of Sybil attacks that occur on blockchains now. Many chains or web3 applications have used airdrops as a growth mechanism (whether or not it works, that's TBD). Airdrops of new tokens or rewards might be allocated to users who used the application during a certain period. Some airdrops were even scaled with activity: i.e., the more you used the service, the higher the reward you were given.

  • Old Vintage Computing Research: Crypto Ancienne 2.0 now brings TLS 1.3 to the Internet of Old Things (except BeOS)

    Who says you can't teach an old box new tricks? We did it before and we're doing it again. Crypto Ancienne ("Cryanc") is a TLS implementation for pre-C99 beasts and monstrosities featuring carl, a simple curl-like utility that serves as a demonstration command line tool and even as an HTTPS-over-HTTP proxy for suitably configurable browsers. Many operating systems are supported and a number of compilers too (not only gcc going back to version 2.5 and the egcs days, but also clang, MIPSpro, Compaq C and even Metrowerks CodeWarrior). Now, after a lot of late night hacking, screaming and unspeakable acts of programming, tons of bugs are fixed (including a long-standing big-endian issue with ChaCha20Poly1305) and the core has been significantly upgraded such that almost all of the supported platforms now support TLS 1.3.

Software: sq, InfCloud, dicom, 3DimViewer, and More

  • Blog - sq 0.27.0 is Released

    We are pleased to announce a new release of sq, our command line tool for OpenPGP operations. This release brings some more functionality, as well as some bug fixes.

  • InfCloud is an Open-source Self-hosted CardDAV and CardDAV client

    InfCloud is a free open-source web-based CalDAV and CardDAV client that integrates both CardDavMATE and CalDavZAP in one platform. [...] GNU Affero General Public License (version 3.0).

  • dicom: an Open-source DICOM Parser for The Go Language

    The dicom or formerly "go-dicom" is a library and command-line tool to read, write, and generally work with DICOM medical image files in native Go.

  • 3DimViewer is an Open-source Free DICOM Viewer

    3DimViewer is a lightweight 3D viewer of medical DICOM datasets that is distributed as open source software. The viewer is multiplatform software written in C++ that runs on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux systems.

  • Scan QR codes right from your Linux Terminal

    The more things you can do via the terminal, the better, I always say. With that in mind, there is now a Linux shell tool that will scan QR codes (using your webcam), display an ASCII art version of the QR code, then spit out details about it (including the data / URL).

