today's howtos
-
How to Switch From Debian Stable to Debian Testing
While Debian is stable by default, it gets this stability by relying on older versions of software packages. There are times when you might want newer software. Fortunately, it's easy to switch from Debian Stable to Testing to get the latest versions of software on your system.
-
How to convert Apple HEIC images on Linux
Apple’s iPhone and iPad use the HEIC image format to compress high-quality images. Unfortunately, many apps and computer operating systems don’t support this format. As a result, many people convert HEIC files to JPG and PNG. Here’s how to do it on Linux.
An image converter is the best way to convert Apple‘s HEIC images (High Efficiency Image Format) on Linux. The best converter tool to use on Linux is Converseen. It has support for dozens of codecs, including HEIC/HEIF.
Converseen isn’t installed on any Linux operating systems by default, so you’ll have to set it up yourself. To install Converseen on Linux, open up a terminal window. Once open, follow the installation instructions below to get Converseen working.
-
We won't be sending systemd logs to Grafana Loki in JSON format
In yesterday's entry on a Grafana Loki cardinality issue with the metadata you can harvest from systemd log messages, I said that I thought we'd wind up dealing with the issue by sending systemd journal messages to Loki in the journal's JSON format. This JSON format preserves all of the available fields and Loki can process it to extract them when you access the logs. Having actually tried doing this, I've now given up on the idea.
In theory, sending JSON to Loki is the correct approach. JSON is the standard modern way to send a collection of information together, such as a log message and the metadata associated with it, and Loki has tools for parsing JSON, extracting the fields, and so on. In a perfect world we'd ship JSON and everything would work nicely.
In practice, trying to use JSON formatted systemd logs today with Loki and Grafana gave me a succession of papercuts and irritations. I'm currently mostly using Grafana's Explore feature to poke through Loki logs, and this had various issues. For example, Explore gets unhappy if there are errors in the log processing, such as if you have a mixture of JSON and non-JSON log lines so that JSON decoding fails some of the time. Explore has a handy 'show context' feature that shows you related log lines around the selected log, but when you have JSON logs these are in JSON because that's the native log message. Naturally, JSON blobs are harder to skim (and take up more screen space) than the actual log messages.
-
How to account systemd services bandwidth usage on NixOS
Did you ever wonder how many bytes a system service is daily receiving from the network? Thanks to systemd, we can easily account this.
This guide targets NixOS, but the idea could be applied on any Linux system using systemd.
-
Make nix flakes commands using the same nixpkgs as NixOS does
This article will explain how to make the flakes enabled nix commands reusing the nixpkgs repository used as input to build your NixOS system. This will regularly save you time and bandwidth.
-
The Old Computer Challenge V2: done!
The Old Computer Challenge V2 is over! What a week! It was even more than a week, as it was from 10th to 17th july included, that was 8 days.
-
How to use Docker from a Linux host system to escalate to root
It's often said Docker is not very good with regard to security, let me illustrate a simple way to get root access to your Linux system through a docker container. This may be useful for people who would have docker available to their user, but whose company doesn't give them root access.
This is not a Docker vulnerability being exploited, just plain Docker by design. It is not a way to become root from *within* the container, you need to be able to run docker on the host system.
If you use this to break against your employer internal rules, this is your problem, not mine. I do write this to raise awareness about why Docker for systems users could be dangerous.
-
How to install MCreator 2022.1 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MCreator 2022.1 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
308 reads
Review: EndeavourOS 22.6
The EndeavourOS distribution is a member of the Arch Linux family. Endeavour is a rolling release platform which strives to be easy to set up and run as a desktop operating system. The project puts a strong focus on initial customization, providing the ability to choose our desktop environment (and various extras) at install time. I previously reviewed EndeavourOS just over a year ago and the distribution was one of a handful which made my list of remarkably good distributions of 2021. As you might imagine, I was eager to try out the project's latest snapshot to see how it had evolved over the past year. Endeavour is available as a single 1.8GB download for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. Booting from the project's live media brings up a menu asking if we'd like to launch the distribution normally, run the live media with improved NVIDIA video support, or launch in fallback mode. The normal method worked well for me and the live media quickly loaded the Xfce desktop. The Xfce interface is arranged with a panel across the bottom of the screen. This panel holds the application menu, quick-launch icons, task switcher, and system tray.
Kate 22.08
22.08 will be no revolutionary jump for Kate, more a nice incremental update containing a lot of small improvements and bug fixes compared to 22.04. If you want to dive in more deep, we have a nice list of all merge requests that give you a proper overview about the larger development tasks that did take place. Naturally, there are some user visible top level changes to Kate. Per default, we now have some text free left & right border with just a bit larger icons. One can naturally switch back to the old style and adjust the icon size there. The bottom status/tool button/… border got fine tuned, too. Also KDE: I’m going to Akademy 2022 Swapping ten’s complements: Week 6 & 7
5 Best Proven Systemd-Free Linux Distributions You Can Rely On
This article will explore the five best Linux distributions that do not use systemd on which you can rely in your daily job. Systemd has long divided the Linux community, polarizing it at both extremes – from widespread acceptance to complete denial. While both sides have valid arguments for their pros and cons, this article will look at five Linux distributions whose developers have chosen a side of not using systemd. But, before we get into the article’s meat, let’s briefly explain what systemd is and what it is used for. In Linux, there is a special process known as ID 1. It is the init process essentially in charge of starting and stopping the system. It got this ID due to being the first process to run on the system when it booted up. The systemd service is the process with process ID 1. It is started directly by the kernel, whereas all other services are started by systemd or one of its child processes. In short, systemd is responsible for the fundamental task of properly running your Linux system. Now that we’ve explained systemd and what it’s in charge of, let’s look at why it’s so controversial in the Linux community. First, we clarify that the topic is rather broad and that covering it in depth will necessitate a separate article, which we promise to deliver to our readers soon. So, the reasons for some people’s dislike of systemd can be divided into ideological and technical.
The 4 Best MP3 Tag and Metadata Editors for Linux
Streaming music online may have become the primary way many people listen to music, but MP3 files haven't gone away. It's still easy to purchase and download most songs, DRM-free, to your computer. From there, you can listen to them on just about any device with storage space and a speaker.
