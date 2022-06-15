Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of July 2022 01:22:02 AM

This article will explore the five best Linux distributions that do not use systemd on which you can rely in your daily job.

Systemd has long divided the Linux community, polarizing it at both extremes – from widespread acceptance to complete denial. While both sides have valid arguments for their pros and cons, this article will look at five Linux distributions whose developers have chosen a side of not using systemd.

But, before we get into the article’s meat, let’s briefly explain what systemd is and what it is used for.

In Linux, there is a special process known as ID 1. It is the init process essentially in charge of starting and stopping the system. It got this ID due to being the first process to run on the system when it booted up.

The systemd service is the process with process ID 1. It is started directly by the kernel, whereas all other services are started by systemd or one of its child processes. In short, systemd is responsible for the fundamental task of properly running your Linux system.

Now that we’ve explained systemd and what it’s in charge of, let’s look at why it’s so controversial in the Linux community. First, we clarify that the topic is rather broad and that covering it in depth will necessitate a separate article, which we promise to deliver to our readers soon.

So, the reasons for some people’s dislike of systemd can be divided into ideological and technical.