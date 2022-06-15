22.08 will be no revolutionary jump for Kate, more a nice incremental update containing a lot of small improvements and bug fixes compared to 22.04. If you want to dive in more deep, we have a nice list of all merge requests that give you a proper overview about the larger development tasks that did take place. Naturally, there are some user visible top level changes to Kate. Per default, we now have some text free left & right border with just a bit larger icons. One can naturally switch back to the old style and adjust the icon size there. The bottom status/tool button/… border got fine tuned, too. Also KDE: I’m going to Akademy 2022 Swapping ten’s complements: Week 6 & 7

The EndeavourOS distribution is a member of the Arch Linux family. Endeavour is a rolling release platform which strives to be easy to set up and run as a desktop operating system. The project puts a strong focus on initial customization, providing the ability to choose our desktop environment (and various extras) at install time. I previously reviewed EndeavourOS just over a year ago and the distribution was one of a handful which made my list of remarkably good distributions of 2021. As you might imagine, I was eager to try out the project's latest snapshot to see how it had evolved over the past year. Endeavour is available as a single 1.8GB download for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. Booting from the project's live media brings up a menu asking if we'd like to launch the distribution normally, run the live media with improved NVIDIA video support, or launch in fallback mode. The normal method worked well for me and the live media quickly loaded the Xfce desktop. The Xfce interface is arranged with a panel across the bottom of the screen. This panel holds the application menu, quick-launch icons, task switcher, and system tray.

5 Best Proven Systemd-Free Linux Distributions You Can Rely On This article will explore the five best Linux distributions that do not use systemd on which you can rely in your daily job. Systemd has long divided the Linux community, polarizing it at both extremes – from widespread acceptance to complete denial. While both sides have valid arguments for their pros and cons, this article will look at five Linux distributions whose developers have chosen a side of not using systemd. But, before we get into the article’s meat, let’s briefly explain what systemd is and what it is used for. In Linux, there is a special process known as ID 1. It is the init process essentially in charge of starting and stopping the system. It got this ID due to being the first process to run on the system when it booted up. The systemd service is the process with process ID 1. It is started directly by the kernel, whereas all other services are started by systemd or one of its child processes. In short, systemd is responsible for the fundamental task of properly running your Linux system. Now that we’ve explained systemd and what it’s in charge of, let’s look at why it’s so controversial in the Linux community. First, we clarify that the topic is rather broad and that covering it in depth will necessitate a separate article, which we promise to deliver to our readers soon. So, the reasons for some people’s dislike of systemd can be divided into ideological and technical.