When the number of entries are small enough we can store all the metadata information in inode core data itself, we call it shortform directories. My first task was to test V4 support for shortform directories aggressively, since implementation was correct and simple enough it passed all my tests. Then I tried to read V5 shortform directories and ofcourse it failed and the reason was inode core size. Xfs V4 has 256 bytes while V5 has 512 bytes inode, so the offset at which metadata is stored is different for both the versions. I implemented some helper functions to give us the correct data fork pointer based on the version of xfs and soon we were able to read V5 shortform entries, Later I did some testing and it passed all my tests.

After that I began my work for block directory, ofcourse the number of entries would increase and we will no longer be able to store all metadata in inode itself so we use block directory and the format is changed to extents. Now things started to become interesting, there were new fields introduced in V5 block headers and I needed to elegantly handle it with V4 headers as well.

PulkoMandy suggested I have two options for this: either go with virtual class or templates. I decided we will be using virtual class as it will be more consistent with our xfs code and implement as many methods as we need along with function to create class instance as per version of xfs mounted. Since now we have virtual class with vPtrs we need to be very careful with class and its on-disk structure, for example we now can’t use sizeof() operator on virtual class to match with data stored on disk, I added warnings on code about this on function which should be used instead of sizeof() operator.

As the roadmap on how to handle both versions was clear to me I extended V5 read support for leaf, node, B+tree based directory and files as well.