postmarketOS // Considering SourceHut
It's important to us that the software we use could be selfhosted. But there's a lot of maintenance effort that comes with running a selfhosted instance of pretty much any code hosting or CI infrastructure related software: making sure it is constantly available, has no unpatched vulnerabilities, doesn't run into performance problems etc. All the time we would spend on that is time we can't spend actually hacking on phones. We would very much like to avoid that.
So platforms where we would need to selfhost either the whole code forge or CI for it are out of the picture. As you can guess from the title, SourceHut is the prime candidate right now and there we could just use the official instance at sr.ht for everything, including CI. In fact, we have been using the CI component already since end of 2019 to build all packages and images.
today's howtos
Wine is a free and open-source compatibility layer that enables Windows applications to run on POSIX-compliant operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. Wine translates each system call your application makes into an equivalent POSIX function used across all platforms, which can be very helpful if you don’t support specific features available in Microsoft’s Windows operating systems.
One of the great features of Wine is the Wine AppDB. This database contains lists of confirmed applications that can be run under Wine without errors. This program saves the trouble for Linux users who want to use Windows-based programs on their UNIX systems, but not all programs will work in this way; some may have strange bugs or crashes when run with no warnings beforehand. Despite this, many popular programs such as Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop work well under Wine with few to no issues. Overall, the Wine AppDB is a handy tool for anyone looking to use Windows-based programs on Linux.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Wine on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command line terminal by importing the official WineHQ repository and installing the latest stable or next release titled development for those eager to try the latest bleeding-edge version of Wine for your windows compatibility needs.
Archiving files is another important aspect of Linux file management, which helps in organizing and managing your project-related files and also saves on disk space to let your Linux OS accommodate more files and be more performant.
A common file archiving tool for seasoned Linux users is the GNU tar archiving program, which not only lets us store multiple files in a single file archive but also gives Linux users the privilege of manipulating the same archives.
This tutorial however seeks to explore the possibility of grepping an already existing tar.gz archive.
Linux has numerous file viewing tools at its disposal and these tools give Linux users the flexibility of scanning or going through already existing files with the objective of fact-checking or simply retrieving specific information. Three in-built file viewing commands are availed in Linux, namely, cat, more, and less commands.
These three commands will comfortably let you view targeted files under the Linux operating system environment. Despite this shared commonality between the three commands, the functional originality defined for each of them is different.
Based on Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux is a desktop-oriented and user-friendly Linux distribution designed for desktop lovers and Linux users with a keen eye for an exciting UI experience.
Manjaro is a rolling release and is entirely open source and free to download. It is a versatile distribution that can be used for gaming, app development, and even for basic desktop tasks at home or in the office. It is easy to install and provides basic applications out-of-the-box to help you get started.
In this guide, we explore the journey that Manjaro had taken from when it was first released to where it is currently.
This is a continuation of case-studies, using Limine Installer to install Limine to computers with different hardware and software setups.
In this case, installing to my "HP Tower" PC. I bought this secondhand, many years ago. The guy I bought it from had built it from various parts, including a Hewlett Packard motherboard. It is one of the early UEFI motherboards.
Originally, it had Windows, that I removed, and currently has two frugal installations, EasyOS and VanillaDpup, and three mainstream-Linux installations, Debian, Mint and Manjaro. The mainstream distros all installed GRUB2, though, the end result has become a bit confused.
Are you looking for an easy guide on how to install Kubernetes Cluster on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish)?
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu 22.04 using Kubeadm command step by step.
Kubernetes is a free and open-source container orchestration tool, it also known as k8s. With the help of Kubernetes, we can achieve automated deployment, scaling and management of containerized application.
A Kubernetes cluster consists of worker nodes on which application workload is deployed and a set up master nodes which are used to manage worker nodes and pods in the cluster.
How to Change MAC Address in Linux
MAC (Media Access Control Address) address is one of the most physical identifiers assigned to your network interface controller. Every device has its own unique mac address, which is set at manufacturing but can be changed using a few tools.
today's leftovers
When the number of entries are small enough we can store all the metadata information in inode core data itself, we call it shortform directories. My first task was to test V4 support for shortform directories aggressively, since implementation was correct and simple enough it passed all my tests. Then I tried to read V5 shortform directories and ofcourse it failed and the reason was inode core size. Xfs V4 has 256 bytes while V5 has 512 bytes inode, so the offset at which metadata is stored is different for both the versions. I implemented some helper functions to give us the correct data fork pointer based on the version of xfs and soon we were able to read V5 shortform entries, Later I did some testing and it passed all my tests.
After that I began my work for block directory, ofcourse the number of entries would increase and we will no longer be able to store all metadata in inode itself so we use block directory and the format is changed to extents. Now things started to become interesting, there were new fields introduced in V5 block headers and I needed to elegantly handle it with V4 headers as well.
PulkoMandy suggested I have two options for this: either go with virtual class or templates. I decided we will be using virtual class as it will be more consistent with our xfs code and implement as many methods as we need along with function to create class instance as per version of xfs mounted. Since now we have virtual class with vPtrs we need to be very careful with class and its on-disk structure, for example we now can’t use sizeof() operator on virtual class to match with data stored on disk, I added warnings on code about this on function which should be used instead of sizeof() operator.
As the roadmap on how to handle both versions was clear to me I extended V5 read support for leaf, node, B+tree based directory and files as well.
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup.
We have a good week in the world of Linux releases with Garuda Linux 220717 and Pardus 21.3.
I hope you have a wonderful week and a lovely summer!
Qualcomm has redesigned its silicon designed for wearable devices such as smart watches and activity trackers to launch what it’s calling the Snapdragon W5+ wearable platform. These designs are completely new and hopefully will help the makers of every other smart watch that isn’t an Apple Watch finally compete against the Cupertino-designed device.
The new Qualcomm silicon embraces the concept of an ambient mode, offloading several sensing and other processes to co-processors that save on power without sacrificing performance. The design takes sensors such as heart rate and microphones for voice activation and embeds them on an always-on microprocessor. Qualcomm has also put a smaller GPU on this always-on chip so the screen gets cool visuals in ambient mode. Finally, it has put notifications and audio playback on this lower performance, low-power always-on processor to save on battery life.
