today's leftovers
The secret to making self-organized teams work in open source
Managers and executives are in the business of managing people and resources. Because many of our models for organization are built with the assumption that there's a manager involved, there's an expectation that there's some level of control over all the moving parts of the mechanisms we build. And for that reason, when you propose the idea of self-organizing teams to a manager, the response is often that it's just not possible. Surely everything will spin out of control. Surely the only way to maintain momentum and direction is through the guidance of a project manager and a technical manager.
It's not just management that gets confounded by the concept of self-organizing teams, though. It can give pause to team members, too. After all, in traditional organizations a developer only needs to deal with the technical manager. However, in a self-organizing team, a developer has to face at least seven or eight pairs of eyes (their team members.) That can be a pretty overwhelming prospect.
Is it possible for self-organizing teams to thrive?
Take the example of a team I have coached. One day at a daily standup meeting, a technical manager stood behind the team without saying a word.
ESP32-based PoE+ board designed for home automation applications
The Espoir is a Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board built around the ESP32-MINI-1 microcontroller and it includes a mikroBUS socket for additional peripherals. This tiny device is OSHWA certified and it was designed for applications such as gardening, home automation, etc.
The Espoir is a four-layer board that features the ESP32-MINI-1 which is a dual core processor with maximum frequency of 240MHz. This ESP32 microcontroller includes 4MB of flash and 520KB of SRAM. For connectivity, there is one GbE LAN port in addition to the 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support.
AWS sales boss claims Microsoft's softened cloud licensing regime is a sham
A senior exec at Amazon Web Services has accused Microsoft of making cosmetic licence changes to appease regulators, but continuing to ensure its wares are more expensive when run in rivals' clouds.
Matt Garman, a senior vice president for sales and market at AWS took to LinkedIn to share his opinion that "Customers and policy makers around the world increasingly see MSFT's recent licensing rhetoric as a troubling admission of the same anti-competitive tactics that many companies have been raising with them for years, but went unheeded until they were put before the European Commission."
Microsoft: KB5015882, KB5015814 updates break Start menu in Windows 11
The last two cumulative updates for Windows 11 – KB5015882 and KB5015814 – are causing major issues for some users, according to several reports and Microsoft’s own documentation. The latest round of updates could make the Start menu disappear as soon as you try to open it, thanks to a bug in the operating system.
postmarketOS // Considering SourceHut
It's important to us that the software we use could be selfhosted. But there's a lot of maintenance effort that comes with running a selfhosted instance of pretty much any code hosting or CI infrastructure related software: making sure it is constantly available, has no unpatched vulnerabilities, doesn't run into performance problems etc. All the time we would spend on that is time we can't spend actually hacking on phones. We would very much like to avoid that. So platforms where we would need to selfhost either the whole code forge or CI for it are out of the picture. As you can guess from the title, SourceHut is the prime candidate right now and there we could just use the official instance at sr.ht for everything, including CI. In fact, we have been using the CI component already since end of 2019 to build all packages and images.
today's howtos
How to Change MAC Address in Linux
MAC (Media Access Control Address) address is one of the most physical identifiers assigned to your network interface controller. Every device has its own unique mac address, which is set at manufacturing but can be changed using a few tools.
today's leftovers
