EM PRO mini - An AMD Ryzen Embedded R1102G fanless mini PC
E.E.P.D. EM PRO mini “eNUC-BoxPC” is a mini PC powered by a 6-watt AMD Ryzen Embedded R1102G dual-core processor and designed for a variety of applications such as thin client, network monitoring, production data acquisition, digital signage, point-of-sale, building management systems, and so on.
The embedded fanless mini PC ships with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM, supports M.2 SATA or NVMe storage, and offers two mini DisplayPort video outputs, three USB 3.1 ports, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as serial ports. The mini PC offers 8V to 32V input voltage suitable for automotive applications and can operate in the 0°C to 50°C temperature range, although a wider range can be worked on upon request.
DebConf22 closes in Prizren and DebConf23 dates announced
On Sunday 24 July 2022, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 210 attendees from 38 different countries over a combined 91 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf22 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 10 July to 16 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration towards developing Debian. In particular, this year there have been sprints to advance development of Mobian/Debian on mobile, reproducible builds and Python in Debian, and a BootCamp for newcomers, to get introduced to Debian and have some hands-on experience with using it and contributing to the community. The actual Debian Developers Conference started on Sunday 17 July 2022. Together with activities such as the traditional 'Bits from the DPL' talk, the continuous key-signing party, lightning talks and the announcement of next year's DebConf (DebConf23 in Kochi, India), there were several sessions related to programming language teams such as Python, Perl and Ruby, as well as news updates on several projects and internal Debian teams, discussion sessions (BoFs) from many technical teams (Long Term Support, Android tools, Debian Derivatives, Debian Installer and Images team, Debian Science...) and local communities (Debian Brasil, Debian India, the Debian Local Teams), along with many other events of interest regarding Debian and free software.
Koodo is an All-in-one Open Source eBook Reader for Linux
There are several ebook readers available for desktop Linux users. Almost all distributions come with a document reader that can open PDF files. It may also support other file formats like epub or Mobi, but that’s not guaranteed. This is why specialized applications like Foliate and Calibre are needed to read and manage ebooks in various formats. Recently, I came across another open source software that boasts several exciting features for an ebook reader.
An Overview of the Linux Operating System for Beginners
Linux is an open-source operating system that is used for computers, servers, mainframes, mobile devices, and embedded devices. Linux is one of the most widely supported operating systems as it is available on almost every major computer platform, including x86, ARM, and SPARC. There are several Linux OS versions available: each version manages hardware resources, launches and handles applications, and provides some sort of user interface. Linux has been used in different ways for web servers, network operations, specific computing tasks, running databases, endpoint computing, and running mobile devices with OS versions like Android.
