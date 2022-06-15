DebConf22 closes in Prizren and DebConf23 dates announced On Sunday 24 July 2022, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 210 attendees from 38 different countries over a combined 91 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf22 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 10 July to 16 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration towards developing Debian. In particular, this year there have been sprints to advance development of Mobian/Debian on mobile, reproducible builds and Python in Debian, and a BootCamp for newcomers, to get introduced to Debian and have some hands-on experience with using it and contributing to the community. The actual Debian Developers Conference started on Sunday 17 July 2022. Together with activities such as the traditional 'Bits from the DPL' talk, the continuous key-signing party, lightning talks and the announcement of next year's DebConf (DebConf23 in Kochi, India), there were several sessions related to programming language teams such as Python, Perl and Ruby, as well as news updates on several projects and internal Debian teams, discussion sessions (BoFs) from many technical teams (Long Term Support, Android tools, Debian Derivatives, Debian Installer and Images team, Debian Science...) and local communities (Debian Brasil, Debian India, the Debian Local Teams), along with many other events of interest regarding Debian and free software.

today's howtos How To Install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, uGet is a free, lightweight, and open-source download manager for Linux users that speeds up the download process. It’s a perfect utility for those who want to download large files on their system. It can easily download multiple files at a time and gives you the option to queue them for faster downloading. It is a popular multi-platform application that supports various operating systems like Mac, Windows, Linux, and also the Mobile phone. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to generate a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 image with MicroShift | Enable Sysadmin I was involved in a demo of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Edge, using MicroShift and ImageBuilder, and I experienced some problems with the network driver for Raspberry Pi 4 in RHEL 8. To solve this problem, I decided to create a custom image based on RHEL 9 instead, and in my previous article, I explain how I did that. If you haven't read that article, please read it before continuing with this article. (Note: At the time of this writing, there is no RHEL version for Raspberry Pi. RHEL for ARM is available only for larger 64-bit ARMv8 platforms. However, this is based on a demo, and if you need a supported Linux system, try Fedora on Raspberry Pi. Fedora 29 and later supports the Raspberry Pi Model 2B- and 3-series of devices, including the 3B, 3B+, 3A+, 3CM and 3CM+.)

How to install Supertuxkart Game on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Install SuperTuxKart on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to start playing the game on your Linux. SuperTuxKart is a free 3D kart racing game more about fun than realism. The goal of the game remains to be the first to cross the finish line if possible. There are 12 race tracks, time, single, and Grand Prix races as well as a multiplayer mode via split screen, via the Internet, and in the local network available. In addition, there are plenty of additional karts and tracks as add-ons. It is an enhanced version or a fork of an earlier developed game called the TuxKart racing game. In comparison to the TuxKart comparison, it adds more new roles and the race route, a new interface, as well as some small graphical improvements. It’s a fun competitive game that focuses on fun and ease of use.

Simple Fix No Sound Issue in Ubuntu 22.04 with ESSX8336 Sound Card - LateWeb.Info Sound does not work in your Ubuntu 22.04, and happen to have Everest ESSX8336 sound card in your machine? This tutorial may help! ESSX8336 is one of the common used chips in recent laptops and tablets, such as Huawei Matebook D14~16, Gemini Lake laptop, and Chuwi Hi10X tablet. But, the current Linux Kernel does not support this sound card, though there seems to have patches (here and here) for it. Until Linux Kernel officially adds the device support, you may build Kernel manually with the patch. Or use yangxiaohua’s custom kernel files to fix the issue.