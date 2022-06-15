On GNOME advocacy
The odd things for me, having tried more or less every single Linux desktop under the sun, including several that no longer exist, is that there's no one definition of "user friendly" that holds true for everyone.
In this story's comments, there are people saying Windows is the best, others saying certain particular versions are best, others saying they find it unusable or at least hard.
Yet this has been the best-selling desktop OS in history for about 35 years now, used by _billions_ of people, so it must be getting *something* right.
Counter to that, there are also people castigating Macs and macOS. That's normal; there are as many biased fanboys *against* as there are *for*.
And yet, again, for nearly 40 years now, Apple has been *THE ONE COMPANY* to resist the rise of Microsoft, and has a fantastically loyal fan base and makes a lot of money.
I also have a number of blind friends, and they mostly tell me that Windows is the most accessible OS there is, that it has the best selection of assistive tech, that the apps are more accessible, and so on.
Some favour macOS. What macOS provides out of the box is *way* better, it's true. If you're a casual computer user -- bit of surfing, bit of online chat, very occasionally write a letter -- it's better for blind users than Windows.
If you have a job to do, in business, and need rich powerful apps, and need them to be accessible, my working blind mates tell me Windows easily trounces the Mac.
I am not blind so I must take their word for it.
But I can make Windows and macOS and my preferred Linux desktops, Unity and Xfce, stand on their heads and do back handsprings for me. I regularly read people telling me that any of these OSes just can't do X or can't do Y, when X and Y are things I do on a daily basis.
What this really means is: they don't know how to do X or Y, and they haven't bothered to look for instructions or guidance. It doesn't do it -- whatever "it" is, it varies a lot -- and so they decide it can't, it doesn't work, and they move on.
today's leftovers
Compact3566 - A Rockchip RK3566 SBC that closely follows Raspberry Pi 3 form factor
We’ve very recently written about Geniatech XPI-3566 SBC powered by Rockchip RK3566 CPU that somewhat follows the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B form factor. Boardcon Compact3566 offers similar features, but it appears to keep exactly the same port assignment as the Raspberry Pi SBC, so it should be compatible with more accessories. The Compact3566 SBC ships with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC flash, features Gigabit Ethernet & WiFi 5, four USB 3.0/2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 output, MIPI DSI and CSI interfaces, the 40-pin GPIO header, as well as extra built-in features such as an M.2 socket for storage, RTC with battery, and a built-in microphone.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle Business Intelligence
The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.
DebConf22 closes in Prizren and DebConf23 dates announced
On Sunday 24 July 2022, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 210 attendees from 38 different countries over a combined 91 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf22 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 10 July to 16 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration towards developing Debian. In particular, this year there have been sprints to advance development of Mobian/Debian on mobile, reproducible builds and Python in Debian, and a BootCamp for newcomers, to get introduced to Debian and have some hands-on experience with using it and contributing to the community. The actual Debian Developers Conference started on Sunday 17 July 2022. Together with activities such as the traditional 'Bits from the DPL' talk, the continuous key-signing party, lightning talks and the announcement of next year's DebConf (DebConf23 in Kochi, India), there were several sessions related to programming language teams such as Python, Perl and Ruby, as well as news updates on several projects and internal Debian teams, discussion sessions (BoFs) from many technical teams (Long Term Support, Android tools, Debian Derivatives, Debian Installer and Images team, Debian Science...) and local communities (Debian Brasil, Debian India, the Debian Local Teams), along with many other events of interest regarding Debian and free software.
