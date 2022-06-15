Language Selection

HP Dev One Linux Laptop Review: The Best for Linux

HP's latest Linux laptop sees the computer maker collaborating with erstwhile competitor (or at least, fellow Linux laptop maker) System76. It seems like an odd combo, given that System76 makes its own competing laptops, but the collaboration works.

The Dev One is a very nice Linux machine that packs enough punch for developers or creatives without hitting top-tier laptop prices. Even more impressive is the work HP and System76 have put into making Linux work perfectly with the AMD chipset.

Combining HP's hardware capabilities and industry experience with System76's Pop!_OS desktop has produced the best all-around Linux laptop you can buy right now.

  • Watching Netflix on Linux with Chrome/Firefox - TREND OCEANS

    Netflix is a popular video streaming platform, hosting more than 3,600+ movies and 1,800 TV shows. Currently, Netflix has the highest number of subscribers among its counterparts, Prime and Hulu. To watch the movies or shows on Netflix, you usually download an Android app, and Windows users have a standalone application on the Microsoft store. What about Linux users?

  • Who is buying edge computing? These 6 key roles

    It’s long been recognized that IoT and edge computing require more than just Information Technology (IT) involvement. After all, the data being collected, analyzed, and driving decisions as part of an edge architecture is associated with an organization’s physical assets – whether the machine is on a factory floor or components of an electric utility delivery system. As a result, it has become common to talk about IoT as a partnership between IT and their Operational Technology (OT) counterparts. However, just talking about IT/OT oversimplifies how edge solutions are approached, evaluated, and selected within an organization. In practice, there are many stakeholders. To explore this topic at a more granular level, Red Hat commissioned a survey by Frost & Sullivan of over 1,000 decision-makers across discrete, process, and automobile manufacturing – as well as oil/natural gas and utilities – to better understand their involvement in the role or persona in edge computing. The respondents were drawn from North America, Germany, China, India, and Japan.

  • Digital transformation: 8 guiding principles

    Since COVID-19, the shift to remote work has influenced many organizations to invest in digital transformation initiatives at warp speed. With little to no time for strategic planning or preparation, the onset of the pandemic served as an accelerator for companies and CIOs to establish new business models that prioritize and deliver efficiency, flexibility, and speed. With remote and hybrid work now considered the norm, more enterprises are adjusting to this new reality by adopting a digital service mindset and embracing forward-thinking ways to stay ahead and future-proof their business. Even with businesses optimistically moving forward to keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformations, 70 percent of these initiatives unfortunately still fail.

  • Navigating the rapidly evolving world of retail | SUSE Communities

    In today’s highly competitive post-Covid retail landscape, efficient operations which enable retailers to deliver the most competitive prices and enhance customer experience, have become essential to the sector. Retail organisations that can adapt quickly to market changes and enhance customer services, whilst reducing operating costs, are the companies that will grow and prosper – whilst other market participants risk crumbling under increased competition from online retailers.

  • The Read Only Scenario | LINUX Unplugged 468

    A fundamental change is coming to desktop Linux, and Silverblue might be our hint at where things are going.

Compact3566 - A Rockchip RK3566 SBC that closely follows Raspberry Pi 3 form factor

We’ve very recently written about Geniatech XPI-3566 SBC powered by Rockchip RK3566 CPU that somewhat follows the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B form factor. Boardcon Compact3566 offers similar features, but it appears to keep exactly the same port assignment as the Raspberry Pi SBC, so it should be compatible with more accessories. The Compact3566 SBC ships with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC flash, features Gigabit Ethernet & WiFi 5, four USB 3.0/2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 output, MIPI DSI and CSI interfaces, the 40-pin GPIO header, as well as extra built-in features such as an M.2 socket for storage, RTC with battery, and a built-in microphone. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle Business Intelligence

The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products. Read more

DebConf22 closes in Prizren and DebConf23 dates announced

On Sunday 24 July 2022, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 210 attendees from 38 different countries over a combined 91 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf22 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 10 July to 16 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration towards developing Debian. In particular, this year there have been sprints to advance development of Mobian/Debian on mobile, reproducible builds and Python in Debian, and a BootCamp for newcomers, to get introduced to Debian and have some hands-on experience with using it and contributing to the community. The actual Debian Developers Conference started on Sunday 17 July 2022. Together with activities such as the traditional 'Bits from the DPL' talk, the continuous key-signing party, lightning talks and the announcement of next year's DebConf (DebConf23 in Kochi, India), there were several sessions related to programming language teams such as Python, Perl and Ruby, as well as news updates on several projects and internal Debian teams, discussion sessions (BoFs) from many technical teams (Long Term Support, Android tools, Debian Derivatives, Debian Installer and Images team, Debian Science...) and local communities (Debian Brasil, Debian India, the Debian Local Teams), along with many other events of interest regarding Debian and free software. Read more

