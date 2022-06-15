Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mozilla Firefox 103 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 25th of July 2022 02:00:25 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Moz/FF

Firefox 103 has been in beta since June 27th, 2022, and it introduces improved WebGL performance on Linux systems when using the NVIDIA binary drivers via DMA-Buf, improved performance on high-refresh rate monitors of 120Hz or higher, and stronger security due to the removal of the configuration option that allows SHA-1 signatures in certificates.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

HP Dev One Linux Laptop Review: The Best for Linux

HP's latest Linux laptop sees the computer maker collaborating with erstwhile competitor (or at least, fellow Linux laptop maker) System76. It seems like an odd combo, given that System76 makes its own competing laptops, but the collaboration works. The Dev One is a very nice Linux machine that packs enough punch for developers or creatives without hitting top-tier laptop prices. Even more impressive is the work HP and System76 have put into making Linux work perfectly with the AMD chipset. Combining HP's hardware capabilities and industry experience with System76's Pop!_OS desktop has produced the best all-around Linux laptop you can buy right now. Read more

On GNOME advocacy

The odd things for me, having tried more or less every single Linux desktop under the sun, including several that no longer exist, is that there's no one definition of "user friendly" that holds true for everyone. In this story's comments, there are people saying Windows is the best, others saying certain particular versions are best, others saying they find it unusable or at least hard. Yet this has been the best-selling desktop OS in history for about 35 years now, used by _billions_ of people, so it must be getting *something* right. Counter to that, there are also people castigating Macs and macOS. That's normal; there are as many biased fanboys *against* as there are *for*. And yet, again, for nearly 40 years now, Apple has been *THE ONE COMPANY* to resist the rise of Microsoft, and has a fantastically loyal fan base and makes a lot of money. I also have a number of blind friends, and they mostly tell me that Windows is the most accessible OS there is, that it has the best selection of assistive tech, that the apps are more accessible, and so on. Some favour macOS. What macOS provides out of the box is *way* better, it's true. If you're a casual computer user -- bit of surfing, bit of online chat, very occasionally write a letter -- it's better for blind users than Windows. If you have a job to do, in business, and need rich powerful apps, and need them to be accessible, my working blind mates tell me Windows easily trounces the Mac. I am not blind so I must take their word for it. But I can make Windows and macOS and my preferred Linux desktops, Unity and Xfce, stand on their heads and do back handsprings for me. I regularly read people telling me that any of these OSes just can't do X or can't do Y, when X and Y are things I do on a daily basis. What this really means is: they don't know how to do X or Y, and they haven't bothered to look for instructions or guidance. It doesn't do it -- whatever "it" is, it varies a lot -- and so they decide it can't, it doesn't work, and they move on. Read more

CPU-X The Best Linux Alternative Of CPU-Z

For those want to check PC hardware specs in Linux, CPU-X is a good choice for user switching from Microsoft Windows. It’s a free open-source system profiling and monitoring application, that looks quite similar to CPU-Z for Windows. With it, you can check your CPU specification, vendor, codename, clocks, and L1/L2/L3 caches. CPU-Z is a freeware that gathers information on some of the main devices of your system : Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels. Mainboard and chipset. Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD). Real time measurement of each core’s internal frequency, memory frequency. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Watching Netflix on Linux with Chrome/Firefox - TREND OCEANS

    Netflix is a popular video streaming platform, hosting more than 3,600+ movies and 1,800 TV shows. Currently, Netflix has the highest number of subscribers among its counterparts, Prime and Hulu. To watch the movies or shows on Netflix, you usually download an Android app, and Windows users have a standalone application on the Microsoft store. What about Linux users?

  • Who is buying edge computing? These 6 key roles

    It’s long been recognized that IoT and edge computing require more than just Information Technology (IT) involvement. After all, the data being collected, analyzed, and driving decisions as part of an edge architecture is associated with an organization’s physical assets – whether the machine is on a factory floor or components of an electric utility delivery system. As a result, it has become common to talk about IoT as a partnership between IT and their Operational Technology (OT) counterparts. However, just talking about IT/OT oversimplifies how edge solutions are approached, evaluated, and selected within an organization. In practice, there are many stakeholders. To explore this topic at a more granular level, Red Hat commissioned a survey by Frost & Sullivan of over 1,000 decision-makers across discrete, process, and automobile manufacturing – as well as oil/natural gas and utilities – to better understand their involvement in the role or persona in edge computing. The respondents were drawn from North America, Germany, China, India, and Japan.

  • Digital transformation: 8 guiding principles

    Since COVID-19, the shift to remote work has influenced many organizations to invest in digital transformation initiatives at warp speed. With little to no time for strategic planning or preparation, the onset of the pandemic served as an accelerator for companies and CIOs to establish new business models that prioritize and deliver efficiency, flexibility, and speed. With remote and hybrid work now considered the norm, more enterprises are adjusting to this new reality by adopting a digital service mindset and embracing forward-thinking ways to stay ahead and future-proof their business. Even with businesses optimistically moving forward to keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformations, 70 percent of these initiatives unfortunately still fail.

  • Navigating the rapidly evolving world of retail | SUSE Communities

    In today’s highly competitive post-Covid retail landscape, efficient operations which enable retailers to deliver the most competitive prices and enhance customer experience, have become essential to the sector. Retail organisations that can adapt quickly to market changes and enhance customer services, whilst reducing operating costs, are the companies that will grow and prosper – whilst other market participants risk crumbling under increased competition from online retailers.

  • The Read Only Scenario | LINUX Unplugged 468

    A fundamental change is coming to desktop Linux, and Silverblue might be our hint at where things are going.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6