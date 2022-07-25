Language Selection

Feren OS Review: Clever KDE Distro for Easy Migration from Windows

Submitted by arindam1989 on Monday 25th of July 2022 05:49:55 PM
Linux
Reviews

An in-depth review of Feren OS, which is based on Ubuntu LTS and KDE Plasma desktop with an unique way to help Windows users to migrate.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Speeding Up GNU/Linux, Aserto, WordPress, Steam Deck

Thunderbird Time Machine: A Look Back At Thunderbird 0.1

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to the summer of 2003. Cinemas are dominated by sequels like Iron Man 3 and Fast & Furious 6. Linkin Park, 50 Cent, and Evanescence have top-selling new albums. Apple’s iPod hasn’t even sold 1 million units. Mozilla’s brand new web browser is still called Firebird. And a new cross-platform, open-source application called Thunderbird has debuted from the foundations of Mozilla Mail… Because the entirety of Thunderbird’s releases and corresponding release notes have been preserved, I’ve started a self-guided tour of Thunderbird’s history. Why? A mixture of personal and technical curiosity. I used Thunderbird for a couple years in the mid-2000s, and again more recently, but there are giant gaps in my experience. So I’m revisiting every single major version to discover the nuances between releases; the changes big and small. (If you ever get the craving to do the same, I’ve found the easiest operating system to use is Windows, preferably inside a virtual machine. Early versions of Thunderbird for Macs were built for PowerPC architecture, while early Linux versions were 32-bit only. Both may cause you headaches with modern PC hardware!) Read more

Today in Techrights

Mozilla Firefox 103 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 103 has been in beta since June 27th, 2022, and it introduces improved WebGL performance on Linux systems when using the NVIDIA binary drivers via DMA-Buf, improved performance on high-refresh rate monitors of 120Hz or higher, and stronger security due to the removal of the configuration option that allows SHA-1 signatures in certificates. Read more

